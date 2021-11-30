PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton takes overtime win over Providence Christian

Ian Senn had 21 points and Isaiah Johnson had eight points and 11 rebounds to pace Ariton to a 50-47 overtime win over Providence Christian on Tuesday night.

Lawson Leger added seven points for the Purple Cats.

For Providence Christian, Powell Phillips and Jake Lewis both had 15 points.

Carroll 85, Abbeville 59: Bryson Dawkins earned 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead Carroll over Abbeville.

Jordan Killings and Raquille Reed both had 14 points and Takoda McLeod added 10 points.

Trent Lingo led Abbeville with 15 points, followed by Tyrek Coleman with 14 and Tae Glanton with 13.

Geneva County 71, G.W. Long 48: Emmanuel Henderson had 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals and J’quan Broxson had a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead Geneva County (5-1).

Kobie Stringer led G.W. Long with 24 points.

Geneva 55, Slocomb 43: Noah Johnson had 24 points and Evan Griffin had 13 to lead Geneva.

Rayshawn Miller had 16 points and Jaylen Nobles 15 for Slocomb.