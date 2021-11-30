PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton takes overtime win over Providence Christian

Ian Senn had 21 points and Isaiah Johnson had eight points and 11 rebounds to pace Ariton to a 50-47 overtime win over Providence Christian on Tuesday night.
Lawson Leger added seven points for the Purple Cats.
For Providence Christian, Powell Phillips and Jake Lewis both had 15 points.
Carroll 85, Abbeville 59: Bryson Dawkins earned 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead Carroll over Abbeville.
Jordan Killings and Raquille Reed both had 14 points and Takoda McLeod added 10 points.
Trent Lingo led Abbeville with 15 points, followed by Tyrek Coleman with 14 and Tae Glanton with 13.
Geneva County 71, G.W. Long 48: Emmanuel Henderson had 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals and J’quan Broxson had a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead Geneva County (5-1).
Kobie Stringer led G.W. Long with 24 points.
Geneva 55, Slocomb 43: Noah Johnson had 24 points and Evan Griffin had 13 to lead Geneva.
Rayshawn Miller had 16 points and Jaylen Nobles 15 for Slocomb.
Dale County 59, Wicksburg 37: JoJo Rodgers scored a team-high 17 points and Christian Ross had a double-double with 11 points and 18 rebounds to lead Dale County. Cole Weed added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Devontae White had 16 points to lead Wicksburg.
Rehobeth 66, Northside Methodist 39: Cayden Turvin had 21 points and Sellers Gibson 13 for Rehobeth.
Aiden Corbin led Northside Methodist with eight points.
Headland 55, Daleville 42: Jaxon Williams had 12 points, Caleb Dozier 11 and TJ Buttone 10 to lead Headland.
Bryan Beckwith had 15 points and Moses McDowell 13 for Daleville.
Ashford 72, Houston County 58: Five Yellow Jackets finished in double figures to lead the win.
Kobe Small had 16 points, Cade Waller 14 and Michael Knight, Stelan Griffin and Cam Fields all had 11 points each.
Caden Clark had 17 points and Michael Peterman had 16 for Houston County.
Elba 66, Samson 41: Alvin Henderson had a team-high 18 points and Chayse Peterson and Jordan Marek both had double-doubles to lead Elba.
Peterson had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Marek 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Jacob Branch paced Samson with 21 points and Coe Kelly had nine points.
Zion Chapel 42, Goshen 15: Jacob Chestnut had 11 points and Dayne Bannin nine to lead Zion Chapel in its win.
Jayden Williams had eight points to lead Goshen.
New Brockton 62, Kinston 53: Matt Smith had 21 points, Karyus McNabb 13 and Yassiah Rousseau 10 to lead the Gamecocks to a season-opening win.
Blake Senn had 19 points, Owen Patterson 13 and Conner Tew nine for Kinston.
Russell County 77, Barbour County 34: Dyqwayshon Grubbs had 16 points and Martarius Griggs seven for Barbour County.
DJ Epps led Russell County with 19 points and Mercury Wilkins had 10.
Lakeside School 78, Ezekiel Academy 59: I’Leek Quinn had 31 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds for Lakeside.
Girls
G.W. Long 53, Geneva County 43: Makenna Long had 19 points and Emma Claire Long 15 to lead G.W. Long.
Charlianna Boutwell had 16 points, Jayden Williams nine and Taraji Harley seven for Geneva County.
Carroll 41, Abbeville 39: Taliyah Carter had 20 points and Ameyah Gray had 13 to lead Carroll, which had a 17-point lead and held off the charging Jackets at the end.
JaMya Glover had 24 points and Bree Hardamon 12 to lead Abbeville.
Ariton 34, Providence Christian 30 (OT): Reagan Tomlin had nine points and Anna Kilcrease eight to lead Ariton’s overtime win.
Annabeth Townsend led Providence Christian with 12 points and Lani Shivers had eight.
Northside Methodist 39, Rehobeth 31: Kayden Williams had 12 points and Layna Grooms 10 points to lead Northside Methodist.
Addie Forrester earned a team-high 11 rebounds and Zee Harris 10 rebounds in the Knights’ win.
Maurissa Walker led Rehobeth with 11 points.
Geneva 48, Slocomb 16: Makayla Boswell had 19 points and nine steals to lead Geneva.
Chesnee Aplin led Slocomb with nine points.
Wicksburg 44, Dale County 21: Mackenleigh Booth had 14 points to lead a balanced attack in Wicksburg. Kate Arthur followed with nine points, Kelsey Ellenburg with eight and Kara Cox with seven.
Myesa Kennedy had 12 points to lead Dale County.
Ashford 56, Houston County 17: Trinity McCree had 16 points and Sydney Davis and Madison Decker both had 10 points each to pace Ashford.
Diamond Ealey-Carter had 15 for Houston County.
Headland 56, Daleville 9: Alexus Neal had 19 points and nine rebounds and Jayden Blackmon had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead the Ram win.
Elba 42, Samson 39: A’Lyric Whitfield had 14 points and Nina Williams 13 to lead Elba. Kendra Juarez had seven rebounds.
Alli Godwin had 16 points, Paige Norris 10 and Brantley Edberg nine for Samson.
Zion Chapel 22, Goshen 19 (OT): Shea Wambles hit a 3-pointer for the only points in overtime to give the Rebels the win.
Elly Sheets hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter before Goshen hit a free throw to force overtime.
Wambles led Zion Chapel with 14 points.
Kinston 52, New Brockton 34: Kelsi Cardwell had 37 points to pace Kinston’s win.
Samantha Siniard had 11 to lead New Brockton.
Russell County 55, Barbour County 42: Anesia Eutsey had 16 points and Tamia Peterson eight to lead Barbour County.
Tyeesha Benton and Kyli Murry had 15 points each to lead Russell County.
Junior Varsity
Ariton boys 26, Providence Christian 21: Terrell Gilbert had eight points and Miles Tyler had six points and 10 rebounds to lead Ariton.
Calvin McClintock led PCS with 13 points.
Rehobeth 41, Northside Methodist 38 (OT): Josh Lee led Rehobeth’s win with seven points.
Ty Chapple led Northside Methodist with 14 points.
Dale County boys 37, Wicksburg 35: Isaiah Griffin had 18 points and Caleb Rodgers 10 to lead Dale County.
Gabe Glover led Wicksburg with 23 points.
Carroll boys 55, Abbeville 26: Lakeith Person had 15 points, Trey Glenn 12 and Nate Elliott 11 to lead Carroll.
Kameron Wallace had eight points to lead Abbeville.
G.W. Long boys 31, Geneva County 22: Bryson McCrea had 14 points to lead G.W. Long.
Tristen Corles had seven to lead Geneva County.
Elba boys 50, Samson 25: Levi Mills had 16 points and Jacob Watson seven to lead Elba.
Sawyer Sewell led Samson with seven points.
Ashford boys 47, Houston County 38: Titus Thomas had 15 points, Tylan Peterman 12 and Pete Reaves 10 to lead Ashford.
Emmanuel Fluellen had 16 points to lead Houston County.
Zion Chapel boys 43, Goshen 18: Slade Grantham had 17 points and Brodie Stinson eight to lead Zion Chapel.
Ezekiel Academy boys 63, Lakeside School 30: Thomas Knox had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead Lakeside.
Late Monday
Pleasant Home girls 40, Zion Chapel 17: The Rebels fell to Pleasant Home 40-17. Shea Wambles had 15 points for Zion Chapel.
Pleasant Home boys 55, Zion Chapel 49: Jacob Chestnut had 17 points and Brady Cobb 11 to lead Zion Chapel.
Mason Anderson had 16 points and Hunter Baldwin 12 for Pleasant Home.
Andalusia boys 70, Kinston 58: Reece Hall had 21 points and nine rebounds and Tripp Hawthorne 19 points and 10 rebounds for Kinston.
Andalusia girls 54, Kinston 37: Kelsi Cardwell had 21 points to lead Kinston.
Zanyia Anderson had 13 to lead Andalusia.
Sneads (Fla.) boys 61, Houston County 52: Mikey Peterman had 24 points and Caden Clark 15 to lead Houston County.
Abbeville Christian girls 54, Ezekiel Academy 22: Caroline Armstrong had 20 points, six steals and five assists, Anna Grace Blalock had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four steals and Amiyah Govan had eight points and seven rebounds to ACA.
Ezekiel Academy boys 52, Abbeville Christian 45: Kameron Peterman had 17 points and Javaris Turner had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead Abbeville Christian.
Junior Varsity
Kinston boys 42, Zion Chapel 39: Slade Grantham had 20 for Zion Chapel.