PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ashford boys hold off Dale County at the end

Ashford held off Dale County for a 72-70 win in high school boys basketball action on Friday night at the Ashford High gym when the Warriors missed a last-second underneath at the buzzer.

Cameron Fields had 24 points, Pete Reaves 18 and Ernest Williams 16 to lead Ashford.

Junior Smith paced Dale County with 30 points and 16 rebounds, while Nick McCarter had 16 points and five rebounds and Isaiah Griffin had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jeff Davis 72, Dothan 69: The Wolves fell in their Class 7A, Area 2 opener, losing at Jeff Davis 72-69 on Friday.

Thomas Dowd had 19 points, Mehaki Menefee 17 and Bryson Berry 11 for Dothan.

Providence Christian 53, G.W. Long 43: Pearce Boone had 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the PCS win.

Eb Anderson followed with eight points and Charlie Leger delivered six points and five assists.

Jakiire Redding had 11 points and Bryson McCrea 10 for G.W. Long.

Berkeley Prep (Fla.) 68, Houston Academy 35: Berkley Prep pulled away from a 45-37 third-quarter lead with a 23-8 final quarter.

Kadyn Mitchell led Houston Academy with 16 points.

Eufaula 56, Barbour County 50: The Tigers downed the Jaguars in a county rival game at Barbour County. No details were available on Friday night.

Rehobeth 70, Northside Methodist 38: Zavion Johnson had 13 points, Cayden Turvin 12 and Dontrez Martin 10 to lead Rehobeth’s win.

Carroll 55, Ariton 32: Lakeith Person had 16 points and Zavier Womack 11 to lead Carroll.

Ian Senn, Isaiah Johnson and Paxton Steed all had six points for Ariton.

Geneva 80, Samson 42: The Panthers (9-2) won their sixth straight game as Noah Johnson had 25 points and seven rebounds and Brody Bynum had 11 points.

Samson was led by Coy Ingram with 16 points and Jacob Branch with 14.

Elba 60, Pike Liberal Arts 36: TJ Coleman had 13 points and Cody Gray 11 to lead Elba, while Cameron Gray, Taylon Purvis and Jacob Watkins all had nine points each.

Levi DeBoer led Pike Liberal Arts with 11 points and Chase DeBoer had eight.

Straughn 53, Opp 35: In a consolation bracket game at the Andalusia Christmas Tournament, Opp fell to Straughn 53-35.

Jabarri Hill had nine points, JaKanye Mount eight points and Terry Davis seven points and seven rebounds for Opp (2-3), which plays Monroe County in the tournament seventh-place on Saturday.

Abbeville Christian 74, Ezekiel Academy 55: At the Abbeville Christian Tournament, the host Warriors downed Ezekiel in an opening-round game.

Kell Brown had 19 points with five rebounds and Connor Hutto had 18 points. Javarese Turner added 11 points and JP Sowell earned 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals for the Generals, who play the Wiregrass Kings in Saturday’s championship game.

Girls

Dothan 50, Jeff Davis 42: Charisma Doss scored 15 points, Reecy Beacham 12 and Monica Morrison 10 to lead Dothan to a Class 7A, Area 2 win in Montgomery.

Alanah Spurlock led Jeff Davis with 11 points and Ariana Abner had 10.

Chipley (Fla.) 40, Enterprise 32: Sarah Amos led Enterprise in the loss with 22 points.

Kinsleigh Hunter led Chipley with 19.

Geneva 51, Samson 32: The Panthers downed the Tigers at home. No details were available on Friday night.

Rehobeth 43, Northside Methodist 37: Myrical White, Sarah Littlefield, and Jayda Brown each had eight points to lead Rehobeth (2-3).

Dana Cool led Northside Methodist with 17 points and Alyssa Turner had 11.

Eufaula 70, Barbour County 42: Iyauna Gordy had 21 points, six rebounds and five steals, Ganielle Palmer 19 points, four rebounds and four assists and Dejiah Williams had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead Eufaula. Quannesia Walton added eight points and six steals.

Barbour County was led by Enasia Ivory, Tamia Peterson and Aaliyah Peterson, who all had 11 points each.

G.W. Long 66, Providence Christian 33: Emma Claire Long earned 24 points, Maleah Long 15 and Kaylie Joseph 10 to lead G.W. Long.

Anna Beth Townsend had 11 points to lead PCS.

Geneva County 55, Highland Home 31: At the Cats against Cancer event in Paxton, Fla., Jayden Williams had 15 points, Charlianna Boutwell 12 and Jordyn Alston 11 to lead Geneva County’s win.

Ashford 49, Dale County 16: Jakena Curl scored 22 points, dished out 10 assists and had four steals to lead Ashford, which also got eight points, four assists and three steals from Sydney Davis.

Arianna Koonce, Myesa Kennedy, Jada Brown and Jas Smith all had four points for Dale County.

Elba 54, Pike Liberal Arts 14: A’lyric Whitfield had 30 points and Alayvia Stinson 10 to lead Elba.

Brooklyn Fountain led Pike Liberal Arts with six points.

Abbeville Christian 67, Ezekiel Academy 51: At the Abbeville Christian Tournament, ACA beat Ezekiel in an opening-round game as Caroline Armstrong earned 30 points, six assists and five rebounds and Anna Grace Blalock had 23 points, six rebounds and five steals to pace the Warriors.

Maggie Joiner added eight points for ACA, which plays the Wiregrass Kings in Saturday’s championship game.

JV boys

Providence Christian boys 31, G.W. Long 15: Christian Sutton had 13 points and Hamp Sanders eight points to lead PCS.

Preston Williams led G.W. Long with eight points.

Elba 34, Pike Liberal Arts 24: Emanuel Cooks had 10 points and Javante Griggs had nine to lead Elba.

Garrett Whitaker led Pike Liberal Arts with seven points.