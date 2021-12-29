PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Austin Cross' halfcourt shot gives Pike Liberal Arts semifinal win

Trailing by two with 3.9 seconds left, Pike Liberal Arts’ Austin Cross caught a sideline inbounds pass from Darryl Lee just inside the halfcourt line, immediately squared himself and unleashed a game-winning 3-point shot that swished the net go give the Patriots a dramatic 64-63 win over Blount (Tenn.) Wednesday night.

The shot gave the AISA top-ranked Patriots a semifinal win in the Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout and advanced Pike Lib to Thursday’s championship game against Breathitt (Ky.). It also kept the Patriots unbeaten on the season at 13-0.

The game-winning three gave Cross 18 points in the game, highlighted by four 3-pointers. Payne Jefcoat followed with 17 points, most off five 3-pointers. Lee had nine points and Ian Foster eight.

Huntsville City Classic

Buckhorn boys 39, Enterprise 26: In a game where both teams struggled offensively, Enterprise struggled more during a 39-26 loss during the fifth place game of the Huntsville City Classic.