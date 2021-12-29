PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Austin Cross' halfcourt shot gives Pike Liberal Arts semifinal win

Trailing by two with 3.9 seconds left, Pike Liberal Arts’ Austin Cross caught a sideline inbounds pass from Darryl Lee just inside the halfcourt line, immediately squared himself and unleashed a game-winning 3-point shot that swished the net go give the Patriots a dramatic 64-63 win over Blount (Tenn.) Wednesday night.
The shot gave the AISA top-ranked Patriots a semifinal win in the Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout and advanced Pike Lib to Thursday’s championship game against Breathitt (Ky.). It also kept the Patriots unbeaten on the season at 13-0.
The game-winning three gave Cross 18 points in the game, highlighted by four 3-pointers. Payne Jefcoat followed with 17 points, most off five 3-pointers. Lee had nine points and Ian Foster eight.
Huntsville City Classic
Buckhorn boys 39, Enterprise 26: In a game where both teams struggled offensively, Enterprise struggled more during a 39-26 loss during the fifth place game of the Huntsville City Classic.
Enterprise made only 3-of-22 shots in the second half, including 1-of-15 on three-point tries, and scored just eight total points, while seeing an 18-12 halftime lead disappear. The Wildcats made just 9-of-42 overall (20.9 percent), including 1-of-22 on threes. They also struggled at the foul line, making 7-of-14 (50 percent).
Buckhorn wasn’t a whole lot better, hitting only 31.0 percent (13-42) and just 2-of-13 on threes.
Elijah Terry led Enterprise with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout
Malone (Fla.) boys 53, Kinston 37: Owen Patterson had 12 points and Conner Tew had eight to lead the Kinston boys.
Ricky Ward Invitational
Lakeside School girls wins tournament: Eliza Eriksen earned 14 points and Chloe Helms 12 to lead Lakeside School to the tournament title of its Ricky Ward Invitational with a 46-43 win over No. 5 state ranked Edgewood Academy on Wednesday.
Helms earned tournament MVP honors, while Lakeside teammates Rebecca Neville and Sophie Seaborn were named to the all-tournament team.
Abbeville Christian girls 61, Quitman County (Ga.) 34: The Generals won the tournament third-place game as Carolyn Armstrong had 19 points, seven assists, four steals and four rebounds and Anna Grace Blalock 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Amiyah Govan also had 17 points and added nine rebounds and five steals. Govan earned all-tournament team honors.
Johnny Shoemaker Invitational
Quitman County (Ga.) boys 57, Bethlehem (Fla.) 51: Quitman County captured the boys title of the Johnny Shoemaker Invitational at Lakeside School, beating Bethlehem (Fla.) in the championship game.
Lakeside’s Bennett, ACA’s Murphy earn honors: Lakeside School’s Rhodes Bennett and Abbeville Christian’s Justin Murphy were named to the all-tournament team at the Johnny Shoemaker Tournament.