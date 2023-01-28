PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Barbour County, Geneva County take 2OT wins; CHHS downs Dothan

For the second time in three days and the fourth time in three weeks, Class 2A No. 2 ranked Barbour County rallied from a big deficit to earn a victory, overcoming Abbeville in double overtime 95-90 at the Jaguars’ gym in Clayton on Friday night.

The Jaguars trailed visiting Abbeville 40-19 early in the third quarter but rallied to force overtime at 71 all when Dyqwayshon Grubbs scored with three seconds left after a steal. Both teams scored 10 points in the first overtime to finish knotted at 81. Barbour County then outscored the Yellow Jackets 14-9 in the second OT for the win.

Grubbs had a monster performance, earning 44 points and nine rebounds. I’Leek Quinn had 22 points, nine rebounds and five block shots and Quay Johnson had 18 points, while Lenox Myers earned 16 rebounds and 13 block shots.

Barbour County rallied from 19 down late in the second quarter to beat Ariton in overtime on Tuesday. The Jaguars also rallied from double-digits in earlier games against Ariton and Bullock County.

Geneva County 70, Rehobeth 62 (2OTs): James Wright had seven points in the second overtime to help Geneva County outscore Rehobeth 11-3 to claim the win.

The teams were tied at 51 after regulation and at 59 after the first overtime.

KenLi Preyer had 28 points, nine steals and seven rebounds and Brendan Hall had 10 points and nine rebounds to lead Geneva County (15-10).

Cayden Turvin had 19 points and Josh Lee had 12 for Rehobeth.

Charles Henderson 70, Dothan 60: In a battle of state ranked teams, Class 5A No. 7 ranked Charles Henderson seized command early in downing Class 7A No. 8 Dothan at the CHHS gym in Troy.

The Trojans improved to 16-5, winning for the eighth straight game, while snapping Dothan’s 13-game winning streak and dropping the Wolves to 20-4.

Charles Henderson, behind the offense of Austin Cross, Jywon Boyd and Marion Davenport and a good defensive effort, earned a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Cross had seven first-quarter points and both Boyd and Davenport four each.

The Trojans built the lead to 30-16 at halftime and led 51-38 after three quarters.

Boyd finished with a game-high 22 points and Cross followed with 21, highlighted by four 3-pointers. Jayden Spearman had 10, Tyler Carlton nine and Davenport eight.

For Dothan, Bryson Berry had 16 points and Thomas Dowd had 14, though Dowd was scoreless in the first half. Michael Coleman added eight points.

Enterprise 52, Prattville 27: The Wildcats routed the Lions on the road in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Andrew Purcell had 13 points, Keion Dunlap 12 and Tucker Wadsworth eight to lead Enterprise (12-7, 3-4).

Ariton 65, G.W. Long 53: Landon Tyler had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Andyn Garris 19 points and seven assists and Ian Senn nine points and 10 rebounds to lead Ariton in a Class 2A, Area 3 win over Long.

Bryson Hughes had 20 points, Bryson McCrea 11 and Brayden Whitehead 10 for G.W. Long.

Carroll 67, Red Level 56: Peyton Plott led Carroll with 16 points, followed by Zavier Womack and Takoda McLeod with 12 points each.

Javen Poindexter led Red Level with 23 points.

Wicksburg 65, Emmanuel Christian 39: For the Panthers, Gabe Glover led the way with 13 points, followed by Tyler Williams with 12 and Brodie Medlen with 11.

Andalusia 64, Dale County 63: Tyler Sigler scored 20 and Kam Weaver 14 for the Bulldogs.

Dale County was led by Junior Smith with 23 points and 17 rebounds, Isaiah Griffin with 16 points, Jamarvion Scott with 12 points and Nick McCarter with 11.

Northside Methodist 43, New Brockton 42: Jack Alvord led NMA with 20 points and six rebounds.

Varsity Girls

Abbeville 66, Barbour County 41: JaMya Glover had a huge game with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks for the Yellow Jackets.

Gabby Brown added 11 points for Abbeville.

Barbour County was led by Enasia Ivory with 19 points.

Wicksburg 50, Emmanuel Christian 15: Mackenleigh Booth and Claire Bennett led Wicksburg with eight points each, while Bella Sellers and Reese Strickland added seven each.

Emmanuel Christian was led by Katie Robbins and Jaiden Coleman with four points each.

Samson 46, Elba 44: Shaylei Mock and Brantley Edberg each scored 15 in leading the Tigers to the win.

Elba was led by A’Lyric Whitefield with 31 points.

Geneva County 50, Rehobeth 36: For Geneva County, Jordyn Alston scored 15 and Charlianna Boutwell scored 14.

For Rehobeth, Maurissia Walker led with 14 points and Myrical White added seven.

G.W. Long 37, Ariton 13: Maleah Long scored 15 and Emma Claire Long added 12 for the Rebels.

Ariton was led by Anna Kilcrease with five points.

Charles Henderson 49, Dothan 16: Makayla (KK) Hobdy scored 23 to lead the Trojans.

Dothan was led by Sani Hudson with nine points.

Prattville 68, Enterprise 41: For Enterprise, Brooklyn Kemmerlin led the way with 12 points and Sarah Amos added 10.

Northside Methodist 45, New Brockton 44: Dana Cool scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Knights, while Sydney Freeman added seven points.

Reese Eddins led New Brockton with 17 points.

Pike County 36, Headland 33 (OT): The Bulldogs outscored the Rams 8-5 in the overtime for the win.

Amity White led Pike County with 18 points, including five in the overtime. Auriel Moultry followed with eight points and had the other three points in OT.

Jayla Franklin led Headland with 15 points and Alexus Neal had 12 points.

Andalusia 49, Dale County 32: Jas Smith scored 17 for Dale County and Dareion Warren added nine.

Lakeside School 46, Abbeville Christian Academy 35: Jayden Green led the Chiefs with 16 points, 13 rebounds and five steals, while Chloe Helms chipped in 11 points and six steals. Sophie Seaborn added eight points and Eliza Eriksen eight rebounds.

For ACA, Anna Grace Blalock scored 18 and pulled down 11 rebounds and Caroline Armstrong scored 12 and dished out five assists.

Wiregrass Kings 43, Evangel Christian 26: Grace Treadaway scored 23, Addie Spann scored eight with 11 rebounds and Olivia Hobson pulled down 10 rebounds and scored six for the Kings (10-8, 3-3).

Junior Varsity

Carroll boys 58, Red Level 33: N’Jai Gosha had 14 points, while Trey Glenn, Devon Pruitt and Tereon Wilson had eight points each to lead Carroll.

Headland boys 42, Pike County 24: Conner McKenzie had seven points and Marcus Reeves, Jayden Williams and Tripp Turner had six points each for Headland.

Jackorian Russaw had six points to lead Pike County

Wicksburg boys 34, Emmanuel Christian 16: For Wicksburg, Landon Rainey scored 13.

Ariton boys 26, G.W. Long 24: Addison Senn had eight points and Jaxon Portwood and Easton Kilpatrick had six points each for Ariton.

Blayne Wood had eight points and Preston Williams five for G.W. Long.

Barbour County 44, Abbeville 30: Brandon Ivory had 11 points to lead Barbour County.

Evangel Christian girls 36, Wiregrass Kings girls 21: Addie Spann scored 10 points and Avery Barnes scored seven for Wiregrass (8-4, 3-3).