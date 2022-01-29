PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Behind five double-figure scorers, Eufaula downs Carroll

Junior varsity

Houston Academy 37, Dale County 21: Harrison Swanner had 13 points and Judson Bailey seven to lead Houston Academy.

Kam Morris had 10 points to lead Dale County.

Late Friday

Varsity Boys

Headland 60, Pike County 50: Patrick Burke had 21 points and Tee Hardamon and Nick White added eight points each to lead the Rams.

Zequan Boyd had 15 points and Makhi Leverette 13 for Pike County.

Pike Liberal Arts 90, Valiant Cross 63: Austin Cross had 26 points and Mario Davenport 15 points and four steals to lead Pike Liberal Arts. Ian Foster added 12 points.

Wiregrass Kings 91, Tuscaloosa Home Educators 61: Christian Miller earned 33 points, Aden Spann 15 and Will Holland and JP Sowell added 10 points each to lead the Wiregrass Kings win.

Macon-East 62, Abbeville Christian 59: ACA couldn’t convert a last-second 3-pointer to tie and fell to Macon-East.