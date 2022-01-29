PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Behind five double-figure scorers, Eufaula downs Carroll

Five players scored in double figures to pace the Eufaula boys basketball team to a 76-60 win over Carroll Saturday afternoon in high school basketball action.
Toney Coleman Jr. had 17 points, Patrick Davis 15, Patrick Screws 12 and both Jalen Coleman and Yhonze Pierre had 10 points each.
Bryson Dawkins led Carroll with 15 points and Raquille Reed added 11.
Dale County 51, Houston Academy 45: Derrion Crossley had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Jamarvion Scott 10 points and Christian Ross had 13 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead the Warrior win.
Rod Jackson had 16 points and Kadyn Mitchell 10 for Houston Academy.
Varsity Girls
Houston Academy 43, Dale County 24: Sara Bourkard and Maci Caldwell had 10 points each and Lauren Baker nine to lead HA.
Shambraya Wilkerson had 10 points for Dale County.
Providence Christian 45, Daleville 26: AnnaBeth Townsend had 21 points and Maggie McCollough 12 to lead PCS.
Kiani Schmitz had 10 for Daleville.
Junior varsity
Houston Academy 37, Dale County 21: Harrison Swanner had 13 points and Judson Bailey seven to lead Houston Academy.
Kam Morris had 10 points to lead Dale County.
Late Friday
Varsity Boys
Headland 60, Pike County 50: Patrick Burke had 21 points and Tee Hardamon and Nick White added eight points each to lead the Rams.
Zequan Boyd had 15 points and Makhi Leverette 13 for Pike County.
Pike Liberal Arts 90, Valiant Cross 63: Austin Cross had 26 points and Mario Davenport 15 points and four steals to lead Pike Liberal Arts. Ian Foster added 12 points.
Wiregrass Kings 91, Tuscaloosa Home Educators 61: Christian Miller earned 33 points, Aden Spann 15 and Will Holland and JP Sowell added 10 points each to lead the Wiregrass Kings win.
Macon-East 62, Abbeville Christian 59: ACA couldn’t convert a last-second 3-pointer to tie and fell to Macon-East.
Kamrin Peterson had 22 points and six rebounds and both Shi Crawford and Javarse Turner had 12 points for the Generals. Conner Hutto earned eight assists.
Varsity Girls
Wiregrass Kings 44, Tuscaloosa Educators 34: Cassidy Perry had 19 points and Addie Spann had 15 to lead the Kings’ victory.
Abbeville Christian 65, Macon-East 49: Anna Grace Blalock, Amiyah Govan and Caroline Armstrong all earned double-doubles in the win. Blalock had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Govan 20 points and 10 rebounds and Armstrong 10 points and 10 rebounds. Armstrong also had seven assists.
Junior Varsity
Wiregrass Kings boys 63, Tuscaloosa Educators 27: JP Sowell had 23 points and Riley Treadaway 19 to pace the Kings boys JV win.
Wiregrass Kings girls 27, Tuscaloosa Educators 23: Addie Spann had 14 points and Janie Waddell seven to lead the Wiregrass Kings JV girls to the win.