Prep basketball roundup: Broxson leads Geneva County to opening win

HARTFORD – J’Quan Broxson poured in 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Geneva County opened its basketball season with an 84-56 win over Rehobeth.

Emmanuel Henderson scored 16 points, had 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs.

Rehobeth was led by Kase Keasler with 16 points and Parker Turner with 11.

Headland boys 78, Houston County 42: Patrick Burke had 28 points, Marqueze Reeves 16 and Kell Brown 11 to lead Headland boys over Houston County Monday night.

Xervarious McGrue led Houston County with 16 points and Rashad Goods had seven points.

Headland girls 56, Houston County 18: Alexus Neal scored 21 and Jayden Blackmon 13 for the Rams.

The Lions were led by Diamond Cart with 16.

Junior Varsity

Geneva County 50, Rehobeth 43: Wesley Ward scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

David Payne contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

For Rehobeth, Za Helms scored 13 and Baker Hataway had 11.