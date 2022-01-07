PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll boys defeat Headland in area game

Carroll defeated Headland 77-65 on Friday night in a Class 5A, Area 3 boys basketball game.

Raquille Reed scored 26 to lead the Eagles (14-4), while Bryson Dawkins followed with 23 points and six rebounds. Jordan Killings added 11 points.

For Headland, Patrick Burke and Tee Hardamon each scored 10.

Dale County 60, Geneva 51: Christian Ross had a big night with 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Warriors.

Andrew Martin scored 11 and dished out five assists and Cole Weed scored 10.

For Geneva, Noah Johnson scored 14, while Avery Perry and Evan Griffin each scored 10.

G.W. Long 81, Rehobeth 46: Avery Roberts scored 25 and Kobie Stringer 19 for G.W. Long, which connected on 21 of 27 free throw tries.

Rehobeth was led by Jackson Strickland with 15 points.

Wicksburg 59, Slocomb 45: Jase Dukes led the Panthers with 15 points, while Devontae White scored 13 and Clay Morrison 12.

Slocomb was led by Rashawn Miller with 16, Jaylen Nobles with 13 and Cade Birge with 10.