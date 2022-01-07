PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll boys defeat Headland in area game

Carroll defeated Headland 77-65 on Friday night in a Class 5A, Area 3 boys basketball game.
Raquille Reed scored 26 to lead the Eagles (14-4), while Bryson Dawkins followed with 23 points and six rebounds. Jordan Killings added 11 points.
For Headland, Patrick Burke and Tee Hardamon each scored 10.
Dale County 60, Geneva 51: Christian Ross had a big night with 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Warriors.
Andrew Martin scored 11 and dished out five assists and Cole Weed scored 10.
For Geneva, Noah Johnson scored 14, while Avery Perry and Evan Griffin each scored 10.
G.W. Long 81, Rehobeth 46: Avery Roberts scored 25 and Kobie Stringer 19 for G.W. Long, which connected on 21 of 27 free throw tries.
Rehobeth was led by Jackson Strickland with 15 points.
Wicksburg 59, Slocomb 45: Jase Dukes led the Panthers with 15 points, while Devontae White scored 13 and Clay Morrison 12.
Slocomb was led by Rashawn Miller with 16, Jaylen Nobles with 13 and Cade Birge with 10.
Abbeville 75, Cottonwood 44: Trent Lingo led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points, while Tyrek Coleman was just behind with 19.
Travontae Glanton scored 17 and pulled down 10 rebounds and Joshua Chitty scored 12.
For Cottonwood, Raymond Bryant scored 14, Mekhi Anglin 13 and Allen Jones 12.
Geneva County 80, Houston County 34: Emmanuel Henderson scored 26 and J'Quan Broxson scored 19 and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-6).
Straughn 60, Ashford 56 (3 OTs): The Yellow Jackets were led by Cam Fields with 15 points, while Kobe Small and Pete Reaves each scored 12.
Opelika 68, Eufaula 67: Caleb Paige led Eufaula with 25 points, while Josh Paige and Rashaad Frye each scored 11.
Opp 60, Andalusia 45: AJ Coleman scored 19 for the Bobcats.
Jabarri Hill added 14 points, Terry Davis 11 and Jakayne Mount 10.
Central Robertsdale 69, Emmanuel Christian 54: Kyle Kirchhoff scored 14, had eight rebounds and five steals for Emmanuel. Ethan Hand had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Kindrell Fletcher had 10 points and four assists.
Varsity Girls
Enterprise 42, Dothan 37: Daisha Nelson scored 18 and Jaida Gosha 11 to lead Enterprise.
Dothan was led by Amiyah Rollins with 15.
Wicksburg 41, Slocomb 33: Kelsey Ellenburg scored 12 to lead the way for Wicksburg, while Bella Sellers scored nine and Abby Varner eight.
Slocomb was led by Gracie Ward with 16 and Savannah McGee with 12.
Geneva 67, Dale County 19: Cheyenne Hammock led the Panthers with 12 points.
Madison Johnson had 11 points, five assists and six steals and Melody Johnson also had 11 points.
For Dale County, Chyann Beasley had eight points.
Headland 54, Carroll 48: Alexus Neal scored 29, had 16 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Rams.
Jayden Blackmon scored 12, had 14 rebounds and four blocks.
G.W. Long 63, Rehobeth 27: Makenna Long scored 23 in leading G.W. Long.
Emmaline Hughes and Ally Whitehead each scored 13.
For Rehobeth, McKenna Linder scored seven and Ja'Nya Malachi scored six.
Eufaula 62, Opelika 48: Zahria Hoskey and Brooke Hallman each scored 17 in leading the Tigers.
Iyuana Gordy had nine points and 10 rebounds, Emily Nix had 15 rebounds and De'jiah Williams had 13 rebounds.
Pike County 47, New Brockton 21: Kyah Rouse led the Bulldogs with 12 points, seven assists, two steals and one block.
Taniya Green had 11 points, four rebounds, one steal and four blocks.
Northside Methodist 27, Ariton 25: Layna Grooms scored 16 and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Chambers Academy 50, Lakeside 43: For Lakeside, Rebecca Neville scored 16 and Jayden Green contributed nine points.
Andalusia 47, Opp 18: Kamari Gay scored 16 for Andalusia.
Central Robertsdale 76, Emmanuel Christian 48: Emma Gurman scored 29 to lead Emmanuel and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career when she made two free throws in the fourth quarter. Kelsey Sammons added 10 points.
Junior Varsity
Carroll boys 47, Headland 27: James Jarmon had 12 points and Jayden McLeod and Trey Glenn had 10 each to lead Carroll.
Wicksburg 48, Slocomb 46: Drew Williams scored 14 and Brodie Medlen and Aiden Rice 10 each for the Panthers.
Slocomb was led by Quincy Owens and Gavin Seay with 12 each and Anthony Carroll with 10.
Geneva County 59, Houston County 22: Tristan Cortes scored 14 and Caden Hutchins 13 for the Bulldogs.
Opp 29, Andalusia 25: Reed Adams and Nelson Hall each scored eight for the Bobcats.
Hudson Kelley scored 10 for Andalusia.
Dale County 39, Geneva 26: Isaiah Griffin scored 11 and pulled down 14 rebounds, while Junior Smith scored eight and had 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
G.W. Long 47, Rehobeth 22: Cameron Richards led the Rebels with 16 points and Bryson McCrea scored 14.
Straughn 49, Ashford 18: Tylan Peterman scored five for Ashford.
Central Robertsdale 41, Emmanuel Christian 36: Logan McNeil led Emmanuel with 17 points.