PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll boys dominate Houston County

Five players scored in double figures to pace Carroll boys over Houston County 87-34 in a high school basketball game played on Monday afternoon.

Carroll, now 15-4 on the season, was led by Johnny Coleman with 20 points. Bryson Dawkins followed with 14, Takoda McLeod with 13, Lakeith Person with 11 and Jacquez Strong 10. Dawkins also had 10 rebounds and six assists and Coleman also had seven rebounds.