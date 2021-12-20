PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll boys win in Eufaula tourney

EUFAULA – Carroll defeated Booker T. Washington 84-71 in the Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic in Eufaula on Monday.
Bryson Dawkins led the Eagles with 32 points, while Raquille Reed contributed 19, Johnny Coleman 17 and Takoda McLeod 13.
Carroll improved to 11-3.
Charles Henderson boys 77, Cottonwood 47: Eleven Trojans scored in the win, led by Jayden Spearman with 16 points and Tay Knox with 13. Cody Youngblood followed with nine and four others had seven points.
Raymond Bryant had 16 points and Anthony Pressley had 11 for Cottonwood.
Charles Henderson girls 69, Carroll 52: KK Hobdy had 28 points, Ta’keiya Brockton and Iyanna McLendon both had 12 points and Raven Williams had 10 to lead Charles Henderson.
Taliyah Carter had 22 points and Ameyah Gray had 16 points for Carroll.
Enterprise girls 47, Central-Phenix City 42: Daisha Nelson had 14 points and Jaida Gosha 10 lead Enterprise’s win.
Eighth grader Jabria Lindsey led Central with 21 points. Jayla McKissic added 11 points.
Eufaula girls 79, Bullock County 16: Brooke Hallman had 22 points and seven steals and Zahria Hoskey had 21 points, 10 steals and five rebounds to lead Eufaula.
Emily Nix earned 11 points, five steals and four rebounds and Ganielle Palmer also had 11 points. Joyah Peterson delivered nine points and four steals off the bench.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic
Ashford girls 37, Houston Academy 29: Trinity McCree scored 12, Hope Hogan eight and Amiyah Lewis seven for the Yellow Jackets, who went 3-0 at the tournament.
HA was led by Lauren Baker with 16 points.
Ariton 23, Slocomb 19: Nya Allen had six points and 13 rebounds and Reagan Tomlin had four points and five steals.
Lily Hobert had seven points and Gracie Ward six for Slocomb.
Trinity Tournament
Montgomery Academy girls 52, G.W. Long 40: For the Rebels, Emmaline Hughes scored 10 and Makenna Long added eight.
Montgomery Academy was led by Chloe Johnson with 28 points.
Regular Season
Varsity Boys
G.W. Long 88, Houston County 44: Kobie Stringer had 22 points, Jackson Dasinger 10 and Bryson Hughes 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Mikey Peterman led Houston County with 25 points and Caden Claru had 11.
Varsity Girls
Providence Christian 46, Dale County 25: Annabeth Townsend scored 19 points, all in the first half, as the Eagles got the victory.
Clara Mixon and Emily Love each added seven points.
For Dale County, Jazmyne Faulk scored eight.
Wicksburg 41, Samson 37: Abby Varner scored 12 to lead a balanced Panthers scoring attack.
Kelsey Ellenburg added 11 points, Kara Cox 10 and Kate Arthur eight.
Samson was led by Paige Norris and Brantley Edberg with 10 points each.
Headland girls 59, Daleville 9: Alexus Neal had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists and Jayden Blackmon had 16 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, five assists and five blocked shots to lead Headland.
Tyra Benton added eight points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Junior Varsity
G.W. Long boys 44, Houston County 11: Brayden Whitehead had 12 points and Will Bush nine to lead G.W. Long.