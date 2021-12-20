PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll boys win in Eufaula tourney

Emily Nix earned 11 points, five steals and four rebounds and Ganielle Palmer also had 11 points. Joyah Peterson delivered nine points and four steals off the bench.

Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic

Ashford girls 37, Houston Academy 29: Trinity McCree scored 12, Hope Hogan eight and Amiyah Lewis seven for the Yellow Jackets, who went 3-0 at the tournament.

HA was led by Lauren Baker with 16 points.

Ariton 23, Slocomb 19: Nya Allen had six points and 13 rebounds and Reagan Tomlin had four points and five steals.

Lily Hobert had seven points and Gracie Ward six for Slocomb.

Trinity Tournament

Montgomery Academy girls 52, G.W. Long 40: For the Rebels, Emmaline Hughes scored 10 and Makenna Long added eight.

Montgomery Academy was led by Chloe Johnson with 28 points.

Regular Season

Varsity Boys