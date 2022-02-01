PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll downs Headland to win Class 5A, Area 3 regular-season title

Lakeside girls 44, Cornerstone Christian 16: Jayden Green had 16 points and Addy Helms eight to lead Lakeside, which advanced in the AISA Class AA playoffs.

The Chiefs (12-7) face South Choctaw on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the AA Elite Eight at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Headland 66, Carroll 47: Alexus Neal earned 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jayden Blackmon had 19 points, including her 1,000th career point, and added seven rebounds and six blocked shots to lead Headland (13-5).

Makaylah Bradley, Kacy Mayhew and Tyra Benton all added eight points for Headland with Mayhew and Benton also picking up four steals.

Taliyah Carter had 40 points to lead Carroll (8-13), which had eight players out with COVID. Ryan Thomas earned a team-high 11 rebounds.

Prattville 47, Enterprise 33: The Wildcats fell at Prattville 47-33 in a Class 7A, Area 3 game.

Jaida Gosha led the Wildcats (19-7, 4-2) with 19 points and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had 11.

Keziah Seay had 19 points and Dejaria Seay 16 to lead Prattville.