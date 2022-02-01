PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll downs Headland to win Class 5A, Area 3 regular-season title

Bryson Dawkins had 35 points and 11 rebounds and Johnny Coleman had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Carroll (21-7, 4-0) won the Class 5A, Area 3 regular-season title by beating Headland 78-63.
Takoda McLeod added 14 points and Raquille Reed 10 for Carroll.
Headland (18-6, 3-1) was led by Tee Hardamon with 19 points, Kell Brown with 13 and Patrick Burke with 11.
Northside Methodist 54, Slocomb 53: Northside Methodist converted a tip-in at the buzzer off a missed shot to edge Slocomb, which had taken the lead on two Cade Birge free throws with 6.5 seconds left.
Braylen Clements had 19 points and Kane Helder 12 to lead NMA (6-11).
Rashawn Miller had 24 points and Jaylen Nobles 12 to lead Slocomb (6-18).
Enterprise 71, Prattville 38: Tre Kemmerlin had 17 points, Elijah Terry 12 and Keion Dunlap 10 to lead Enterprise (19-6, 5-1) in the Class 7A, Area 3 road win.
Eufaula 61, Dothan 48: Toney Coleman Jr. had 23 points and Caleb Paige 18 to lead the Tigers (25-3).
Thomas Dowd had 14 points and Derek Fletcher eight for Dothan (12-16).
Houston Academy 63, Daleville 32: Kam Mitchell had 14 points, Rod Jackson 12 and Kadyn Mitchell and Adam Kesserwani both had 10 each to the lead the Raiders (16-9, 7-1).
Jayson Ayla and Blake Moore both had eight points for Daleville (1-18, 0-8).
Providence Christian 70, Rehobeth 40: Phillips Powell had 16 points, Cas Boone 11 points and seven rebounds and Bo Thornell 10 points to lead Providence Christian (13-10).
Cayden Turvin had 13 points and Sellers Gibson had nine for Rehobeth (5-17).
Wicksburg 78, Ashford 51: Devontae White had 29 points, Clay Morrison 15, Jase Dukes 12 and Dalton Taggart 11 to lead Wicksburg (15-9).
Kobie Small had 25 points to lead Ashford (14-13).
G.W. Long 69, Houston County 32: Avery Roberts had 24 points, Kobie Stringer 19 and Brantley Roland and Blayne McDaniel had nine each to pace G.W. Long (12-11).
Cayden Clark led Houston County (0-26) with 15 points.
Charles Henderson 62, Luverne 40: Akeives Shorts had 12 points and Jayden Spearman 10 to lead Class 5A No. 2 Charles Henderson (19-5).
Florala 63, Geneva 57: Noah Johnson had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Avery Perry 21 points and Talan Johnson 13 points, accounting for all but one point for Geneva (10-15).
Rayshon Coleman had 21 and Dalton Jackson 15 to lead Florala.
Pike County 74, Barbour County 57: Makhi Leverette had 22 points, Zequan Boyd 16 and Kentavious Thomas 13 to lead Pike County (9-12).
Martarius Griggs had 19 points and DyQwayshon Grubbs 16 to lead Barbour County (0-19).
New Brockton 78, Samson 31: Anthony Silar had 21 points, Baylon Foster 18, Matt Smith 15 and Yassiah Rousseah 10 to lead the Gamecocks (7-13).
Jacob Branch and Zay Peacock had eight points each for Samson (0-24).
Brantley 75, Elba 38: Morrell Edwards had 17 points, Jayden Parks 15, Keldrick Brown 13 and Khaliq Smith 10 for Brantley (18-6).
Jordan Marek had 13 points and Byron Burks eight for Elba (8-15).
Harvest Christian 83, Conecuh Springs 68: Zavier Womack and Jacob Miller combined for 66 points to lead the Falcon win. Womack had 36 and Miller 30. Amear Childree added 16 points for Harvest.
East Hill Christian 55, Emmanuel Christian 45: Kyle Kirchhoff had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists and Tristan Culp had 10 points and eight rebounds for Emmanuel Christian (8-14).
Wiregrass Kings 57, Ezekiel Academy 42: The Kings (16-6) clinched the ACSC conference championship for the third year in a row. Tanner White had 19 points, Will Holland 16 and Aden Spann 12.
Varsity Girls
Abbeville Christian, Lakeside girls advance to Elite Eight
The Abbeville Christian girls basketball team defeated Meadowview Christian 59-25 on Tuesday in an AISA opening-round Class A game in Abbeville.
With the win, ACA (12-9) advances to an Elite Eight game next Tuesday at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery against Pickens Academy.
Caroline Armstrong led the Lady Generals with 23 points. Amiyah Govan had 13, while Anna Grace Blalock had six points and five rebounds and Amari George six rebounds.
At halftime, ACA honored Armstrong, who scored her 1,000th point during Monday night’s win over Heritage Christian.
Lakeside girls 44, Cornerstone Christian 16: Jayden Green had 16 points and Addy Helms eight to lead Lakeside, which advanced in the AISA Class AA playoffs.
The Chiefs (12-7) face South Choctaw on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the AA Elite Eight at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Headland 66, Carroll 47: Alexus Neal earned 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jayden Blackmon had 19 points, including her 1,000th career point, and added seven rebounds and six blocked shots to lead Headland (13-5).
Makaylah Bradley, Kacy Mayhew and Tyra Benton all added eight points for Headland with Mayhew and Benton also picking up four steals.
Taliyah Carter had 40 points to lead Carroll (8-13), which had eight players out with COVID. Ryan Thomas earned a team-high 11 rebounds.
Prattville 47, Enterprise 33: The Wildcats fell at Prattville 47-33 in a Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Jaida Gosha led the Wildcats (19-7, 4-2) with 19 points and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had 11.
Keziah Seay had 19 points and Dejaria Seay 16 to lead Prattville.
Eufaula 53, Dothan 35: Brooke Hallman had 16 points and four assists, Ganielle Palmer 12 points and Iyauna Gordy nine for Eufaula (19-7). DeJiah Williams had a team-high 13 rebounds.
Amiyah Rollins had 18 points to lead Dothan (14-10).
Geneva 52, Florala 44: Makaley Boswell had 13 points, Melody Watson 10 points and 10 rebounds and Simone Minnifield 10 points and six assists to lead Geneva (21-4).
Rehobeth 67, Providence Christian 45: Rehobeth scored its most points in 17 years to the day, beating Providence Christian 67-45.
The point total was the most for Rehobeth since posting 70 against Wicksburg on Feb. 1, 2005.
Ja’Nya Malachi-Cook had 11 points and nine rebounds and Myrical White had 10 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for Rehobeth (9-9). Madison Mowbray had 10 points and both Sarah Littlefield and McKenna Linder had nine points with Linder also earning six assists and four steals. Maurissia Walker and Lucy Munzo both had eight points and Walker also had five steals.
AnnaBeth Townsend led PCS (3-18) with 17 points.
Houston Academy 45, Daleville 15: Mary Helen Mendheim and Camille Reeves had 10 points each and Lauren Baker eight for HA (16-6, 8-0) in a Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Kiana Schmitz had seven points to lead Daleville (0-16, 0-8).
Charles Henderson 48, Luverne 45: Raven Williams and Madison Ousley had 14 points each and Mileah Ward had 12 to lead Charles Henderson (11-7).
On Friday, the Trojans fell to Class 6A No. 2 ranked Park Crossing, 74-45. KK Hobdy led Charles Henderson with 20 points and Ousley had 13.
Ashford 47, Wicksburg 29: Trinity McCree had 15 points and seven rebounds and Amiyah Lewis had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Ashford (13-11). Hope Hogan added 10 points.
Abby Varner led Wicksbug (14-14) with 13 points.
Northside Methodist 51, Slocomb 24: Addie Forrester and Kayden Williams both earned 15 points, while Dana Cool added 10 points and Layna Grooms nine points and eight rebounds for NMA (18-9).
Gracie Ward had seven points to lead Slocomb (8-15).
Samson 52, New Brockton 21: Holly Warren had 14 points, Brantley Edberg had 13 and Alli Brooke Godwin had 10 for Samson (12-14).
Elba 53, Brantley 41: Tajah Purvis had 14 points and both A’Lyric Whitfield and Nina Williams had 12 points each to lead Elba (14-10). Kendra Juarez added eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals and Williams added nine rebounds and four steals.
Emmanuel Christian 52, East Hill 26: Rileigh McDonald had 11 points and nine rebounds and Emma Gurman 11 points and four steals for ECS (12-13). Katie Wheeler and Kelsey Sammons added eight points each and Wheeler also had six assists and four steals.
Conecuh Springs 40, Harvest Christian 23: Leilani Faulk and Jamiere Womack had nine points each to lead Harvest Christian.
Wiregrass Kings 52, Ezekiel Academy 21: Taylor Clouse had 19 points, Janie Waddell 13 and Addie Spann nine for the Kings (11-8).
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg boys 30, Ashford 27: Liam Ward scored 12 points and Drew Williams added eight for Wicksburg.
Jacolbi McMiller led Ashford with eight points.
Carroll boys 49, Headland 37: Peyton Plott had 15 points and Nate Elliott had nine points and nine rebounds to lead Carroll. Tramel Marshall added eight points and four steals and James Jarmon had eight points and four assists.
Sinaj Lynn led Headland with 13 points and Will Parker had eight.
Pike County boys 43, Barbour County 21: Michael Walker had 13 points and Jackorian Russaw had 11 to lead Pike County.
Bobby Burnett and Kylan McLeod had eight points each for Barbour County.
Northside Methodist boys 44, Slocomb 32: Brennan Turner had 10 points to lead NMA.
Anthony Carroll had six points to lead Slocomb.
Providence Christian boys 41, Rehobeth 38: Eb Anderson had 14 points and Calvin McClintock and Walker Morton had eight points each.
Zay Johnson led Rehobeth with 11 points.
New Brockton boys 32, Samson 25: Chase Ray had 20 points to lead New Brockton.
Brody Mock had nine points to lead Samson.
Emmanuel Christian boys 37, East Hill 18: Logan McNiel had 10 points and Riley Smith nine to lead ECS.
Ezekiel Academy boys 58, Wiregrass Kings 51: JP Sowell had 29 points and JD Clouse nine for the Kings.
Ezekiel Academy girls 33, Wiregrass Kings 11: Ruthie Helder had three points to lead the Kings.
Late Monday
Varsity Girls
Trinity 54, G.W. Long 35: Class 2A No. 6 ranked G.W. Long fell to Class 3A No. 5 ranked Trinity on Monday, 54-35.