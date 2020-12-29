Prep basketball roundup: Carroll edges Daleville

OZARK – Host-school Carroll defeated Daleville 47-44 on Tuesday in the Round Robin Invitational at the Ozark Civic Center.

Johnny Coleman hit three big free throws in the fourth quarter in helping the Eagles pull off the win.

Takoda McLeod led Carroll with 13 points and 10 rebound, while Jordan Killings contributed 13 points and Karmelo Overton had 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.

Charles Henderson 66, Dale County 57: Akieves Shorts scored 20, Jywon Boyd 15, Cody Youngblood 12 and Zach Henderson 10 for the Trojans.

Keshaun Martin had a huge game for the Warriors with 36 points, while Christian Ross added 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

Pea River Christmas Classic

Dothan girls 64, Highland Home 21: Amiyah Rollins led the Wolves with 27 points, while Alexis Hudgens added nine.

Montgomery Academy girls 57, Elba 33: For Elba, Jaylyn Baker led the way with 11 points, while Nina Williams added nine.

Sherwood Christian Tournament