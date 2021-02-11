Prep Basketball Roundup: Carroll girls rout Headland to win Class 5A, Area 3 title

Takahya Condrey had 17 points and Ameyah Grey 12 as Carroll defeated Headland in the Class 5A, Area 3 finals 46-24 in girls high school basketball action Thursday night.

Alexus Neal led the Rams with 10 points.

Both teams advance to next week’s sub-regional round. Carroll (13-10) will host Andalusia, while Headland (10-5) will travel to Charles Henderson.

Class 5A, Area 4

Charles Henderson 54, Andalusia 35: Raven Williams had 16 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, and KK Hobdy had 15 points to lead defending 5A state champion Charles Henderson to the 5A, Area 4 title.

The Trojans (11-2) advanced to host Headland in a sub-region game next week.

Jahdiya Lowery had 13 points and Sheriden Eryanna 12 for Andalusia, which travels to Carroll for sub-region.

Class 4A, Area 2

Geneva 41, Straughn 38: Madison Johnson hit two free throws with less than 10 seconds left to put Geneva up three and the Panthers survived a last-second missed 3-pointer by Straughn to take the 4A, Area 2 crown.