Prep Basketball Roundup: Carroll girls rout Headland to win Class 5A, Area 3 title

Takahya Condrey had 17 points and Ameyah Grey 12 as Carroll defeated Headland in the Class 5A, Area 3 finals 46-24 in girls high school basketball action Thursday night.
Alexus Neal led the Rams with 10 points.
Both teams advance to next week’s sub-regional round. Carroll (13-10) will host Andalusia, while Headland (10-5) will travel to Charles Henderson.
Class 5A, Area 4
Charles Henderson 54, Andalusia 35: Raven Williams had 16 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, and KK Hobdy had 15 points to lead defending 5A state champion Charles Henderson to the 5A, Area 4 title.
The Trojans (11-2) advanced to host Headland in a sub-region game next week.
Jahdiya Lowery had 13 points and Sheriden Eryanna 12 for Andalusia, which travels to Carroll for sub-region.
Class 4A, Area 2
Geneva 41, Straughn 38: Madison Johnson hit two free throws with less than 10 seconds left to put Geneva up three and the Panthers survived a last-second missed 3-pointer by Straughn to take the 4A, Area 2 crown.
Makaley Boswell had 12 points and Johnson added eight for Geneva (17-7), which will host a sub-region game next week.
Class 2A, Area 3
G.W. Long 42, Elba 38: Elba gave unbeaten G.W. Long a battle, but the Rebels prevailed 42-38.
Both teams advance to next week’s sub-regional round. G.W. Long (15-0) will host Friday’s Geneva County-Abbeville loser, while Elba (11-12) travels to the winner.
Makenna Long had 11 points, Ally Whitehead 10, Lilly Payne nine and Emmaline Hughes eight to lead G.W. Long in Thursday’s win.
Elba was led by Jaylyn Baker with 15 and Makinna Gray with 14.
Class 3A, Area 4
Pike County 35, Opp 10: Tamiyah Green had 12 points and Kyah Rouse 11 points and Tajh Boyd had a reported 21 blocked shots to lead Pike County to the area title.
Vanessa Stoudemire had seven points and Natavia Bell, Haylei Henegan and Stoudemire had seven rebounds each for Opp.
Pike County (9-1) will host Friday’s Cottage Hill-Bayside Academy loser in next week’s sub-regional round. Opp (4-12) travels to the winner.
Varsity Boys
Class 3A, Area 3
Wicksburg 55, Slocomb 37: Devontae White had 26 points and Sawyer Rivenbark and Clay Morrison added 11 points each to lead Wicksburg (19-6), advanced to Saturday’s area finals at home against Houston Academy.