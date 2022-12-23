PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll girls win in OT

The Carroll girls basketball team defeated Russell County 69-64 in overtime to claim fifth place in Thelma’s Lake City Classic tournament in Eufaula on Friday night.

Ameyah Gray had a big night with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Aaliyah McCray had 12 points and eight rebounds and Taliyah Carter had 12 points and five assists.

Gray hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in OT to pull the Eagles within 64-63 and Carter made four free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal the victory.

Ryanna Harris hit two free throws at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Gray and McCray each made the all-tournament team.

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion

Geneva County 52, Ashford 43: The Bulldogs were led by Jordyn Alston and Jayden Williams with 12 points each and Charlianna Boutwell with 10 in the consolation game of the tournament.

Ashford was led by Sydney Davis with 13 points, Trinity McCree with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists and Jakena Curl with nine points, four assists and four steal.