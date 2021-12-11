PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll wins Daleville tournament

DALEVILLE – Carroll won the Daleville Christmas Tournament with a 77-60 victory over Abbeville on Saturday in boys high school basketball.
Bryson Dawkins led the Eagles with 25 points, while Takoda McLeod was just behind with 21.
Raquille Reed scored 11 and Jordan Killings added 10 for Carroll.
Abbeville was led by Tyrek Coleman with 25 and Trent Lindsey with 11.
Richard Robertson Andalusia Christmas Tournament
Opp 52, Kinston 38: Jabarri Hill scored 11, recorded seven steals and had two assists for the Bobcats.
Zach Hill, A.J. Coleman and ZaZa Lindsey scored seven each for Opp.
Kinston was led by Owen Patterson with 18 points.
Brantley Tournament
Luverne 46, Elba 33: Zaydrian Daniels had 11 points and Chayse Peterson eight for Elba.
Regular Season
Houston Academy 66, Headland 57: Adam Kesserwani scored 16 to pace the Raiders balanced attack.
Corey Campbell scored 14, Rod Jackson scored 11 and had 10 rebounds, Kam Mitchell scored 11 and pulled down 16 rebounds and Kadyn Mitchell scored 10.
Tavaris Hardamon scored 20 for Headland.
Varsity Girls
Brantley Tournament
Brantley 52, Elba 42: Ann Parker Little had 19 points and Kayden Dunn had 17 to lead Brantley.
Nina Williams led Elba with 19 points and A’Lyric Whitfield had nine points.
Regular Season
Lakeside 53, Quitman County (Ga.) 20: Chloe Helms and Eliza Eriksen each scored nine and Jayden Green and Dylin Kate White added eight points in the Chiefs’ win.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 42, Headland 23: Judson Bailey scored 14 and Brayden Eubanks and Thomas Buntin six each for the Raiders.