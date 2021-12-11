PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carroll wins Daleville tournament

DALEVILLE – Carroll won the Daleville Christmas Tournament with a 77-60 victory over Abbeville on Saturday in boys high school basketball.

Bryson Dawkins led the Eagles with 25 points, while Takoda McLeod was just behind with 21.

Raquille Reed scored 11 and Jordan Killings added 10 for Carroll.

Abbeville was led by Tyrek Coleman with 25 and Trent Lindsey with 11.

Richard Robertson Andalusia Christmas Tournament

Opp 52, Kinston 38: Jabarri Hill scored 11, recorded seven steals and had two assists for the Bobcats.

Zach Hill, A.J. Coleman and ZaZa Lindsey scored seven each for Opp.

Kinston was led by Owen Patterson with 18 points.

Brantley Tournament

Luverne 46, Elba 33: Zaydrian Daniels had 11 points and Chayse Peterson eight for Elba.

Regular Season

Houston Academy 66, Headland 57: Adam Kesserwani scored 16 to pace the Raiders balanced attack.