PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Charles Henderson falls to No. 4 Vestavia
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Charles Henderson falls to No. 4 Vestavia

  • Updated
Class 5A’s fifth-ranked Charles Henderson led Class 7A No. 4 ranked Vestavia Hills with two minutes to go, but couldn’t hold off the Rebels in a 77-72 loss at the Health Classic in Vestavia on Monday morning.

Akeives Shorts led the Trojans (15-5) with 22 points. Cody Youngblood added 15.

Junior Varsity

Eufaula girls 39, Central-Phenix City 29: Heaven Duckworth had 17 points and Quannesia Walton 10 to lead Eufaula’s win.

