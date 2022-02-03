PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Chestnut's 3-pointer gives Zion Chapel victory over Wicksburg

Jacob Chestnut hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to give Zion Chapel a 49-48 win over Wicksburg in boys basketball action Thursday night at Zion Chapel’s gym in Jack.
Wicksburg missed a halfcourt shot after Chestnut’s basket.
Brady Cobb led the Rebels (16-9) with 17 points and Chestnut finished with 15.
Devontae White had 20 points and Dalton Taggart 10 for Wicksburg (15-10).
Dale County 58, Ariton 46: Christian Ross earned 20 points and 19 rebounds, while Cole Weed had 14 points and Derrion Crossley 10 points for the winning Warriors (20-8).
Ian Senn had 13 points and Landon Tyler 10 for Ariton, which had a 12-game winning streak snapped and fell to 20-5.
Smiths Station 88, Dothan 87 (OT): Thomas Dowd had 25 points, Quinton Norton 18, Derrick Fletcher 15 and JD Palm eight for Dothan (12-17) in the loss at Smiths Station.
Dothan hit only 6-of-7 free throws compared to 25-of-34 for the host Panthers.
Houston Academy 98, Samson 35: Every Raider player scored, led by Malone Liddon with 16 points, Kadyn Mitchell and Ethan Coachman with 12 each and Cam Dyer with 11.
Rod Jackson added nine for the Raiders (17-9) and George Zeron, Kamryn Mitchell and Adam Kesserwani had eight each.
Jacob Branch had 15 points and Coe Kelly eight for Samson (0-25).
Providence Christian 71, Houston County 20: Powell Phillips had 19 points and Bo Thornell 14 to lead Providence Christian (14-10), which had 10 players score. Jake Lewis added eight points and eight rebounds.
Caden Clark had 17 points for Houston County (0-25).
Geneva County 54, Rehobeth 17: Emmanuel Henderson had 10 points and J’Quan Broxson and Omari Holmes seven points each for Class 2A No. 2 ranked Geneva County (22-6).
Jackson Strickland had four points to lead Rehobeth (5-18).
Cottonwood 67, G.W. Long 57: Raymon Bryant had 20 points and Mekhi Anglin 18 to lead Cottonwood (12-12).
Avery Roberts had 22 points and Kobie Stringer 14 for G.W. Long (12-12).
New Brockton 59, Northside Methodist 55: Anthony Silar had 19 points, Matt Smith 18 and Baylon Foster had 11 to lead the Gamecocks (8-13).
Kane Helder had 15 points, Jadyn Watkins 12 and Braylen Clements 11 for NMA (6-12).
Kinston 50, Elba 28: Tripp Hawthorne had 20 points and Owen Patterson had eight to lead Kinston (9-16).
Jordan Marek led Elba (8-17) with 10 points.
Russell County 72, Barbour County 24: DyQwayshon Grubbs had 14 points for Barbour County (0-21) in the loss.
Emmanuel Christian 67, East Hill 55: Kyle Kirchhoff had 22 points, Kindrell Fletcher 14 and Donald Adams 12, while Ethan Hand claimed 20 rebounds to pace ECS (8-14) to the win.
Harvest Christian 68, Brooklane 58: The trio of Zavier Womack, Jacob Miller and Amear Childree combined on all 68 points plus 46 rebounds in double-double performances. Womack had 37 points and 15 rebounds, Miller 18 points and 16 boards and Childree 13 points and 15 rebounds.
Abbeville Christian advances in AISA: Abbeville Christian defeated Snook Christian 70-43 in an AISA Class A state playoff opener and advanced to the Elite Eight.
Conner Hutto had 20 points, Ja’Varse Turner had 12 points and seven rebounds, Shi Crawford had 10 points and six rebounds and Kamrin Peterman had nine points and seven rebounds.
The Generals (7-12) play in the Elite Eight on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl against Heritage Christian.
Lakeside season ends: Lakeside boys fell in the Class AA state playoff opener at Edgewood 58-26.
The Chiefs finished an injury-plagued season at 2-17.
Varsity Girls
Northside Methodist 56, New Brockton 27: Layna Grooms had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Dana Cool 12 points and Kayden Williams 11 points to lead Northside Methodist, which reached 20 wins in its second season as an AHSAA member. The Knights are 20-8 going into their season finale Friday against Providence Christian.
Aniya Barkley had seven points to lead New Brockton.
Dothan 47, Smiths Station 39: Amiyah Rollins had 19 points and Jayla Franklin 10 to lead the Wolves (15-10).
Houston Academy 61, Samson 57: Camille Reeves had 19 points, Sara Bourkard 13, Maci Caldwell 12 and Mary Helen Mendheim 11 to lead HA (17-6).
Brantley Edberg led Samson (12-15) with 22 points, followed by Shaylei Mock with 13.
G.W. Long 60, Cottonwood 44: Lilly Grace Payne had 18 points and Emma Claire Long 15 to lead Class 2A No. 6 G.W. Long (19-4).
Saniya Keys had 18 points and Diamond Acree 14 for Cottonwood (10-11).
Geneva County 51, Rehobeth 36: Jordyn Alston had 18 points and Anri Davis 11 to lead Geneva County (18-12), which had 11 players score in the win.
McKenna Linder had 10 points and five steals, Myrical White seven points and 11 rebounds and Madison Mowbray six points and eight steals for Rehobeth (9-10), which made only 15-of-43 free throws in the game.
Ariton 40, Dale County 34: Nya Allen had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Reagan Tomlin had 11 points to lead Ariton (9-10).
Myesa Kennedy had 10 points and Chyann Beasley nine to lead Dale County (5-20).
Wicksburg 57, Zion Chapel 19: Thirteen Panthers scored, led by Kelsey Ellenburg with 13 points, Abby Varner with 12 and Mackenleigh Booth with eight as Wicksburg improved to 15-14.
Elly Sheets had six points and Kaylen McAllister five for Zion Chapel (4-19).
Providence Christian 51, Houston County 21: Annabeth Townsend had 23 points and Lani Shivers seven to lead PCS (4-18).
Naziyah Rivers led Houston County (0-16) with nine points and Zyon Smith with eight.
Elba 57, Kinston 34: A’Lyric Whitfield had 29 points and Nina Williams 16 to lead Elba (15-10).
Kesli Cardwell had 30 to pace Kinston (4-15).
Barbour County 40, Russell County 37: Aaliyah Peterson had 14 points, Enasia Ivory 10 and Tamia Peterson nine points and 15 rebounds for Barbour County (7-15).
Barbour County lost on Tuesday to Pike County 64-37 despite 16 points from Anesia Eutsey and 11 from Ivory.
Calhoun 37, Goshen 18: Jayleigh Adair led Goshen with six points and Haylee Sanford added five.
Emmanuel Christian 52, East Hill 42: Katie Wheeler had 16 points, five assists and five steals and Emma Gurman also had 16 points for ECS (13-13). Rileigh McDonald had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Maddy Hall added nine rebounds and Maddie Williams chipped in eight rebounds and four steals.
Harvest Christian 37, Brooklane 23: Leilani Faulk had 17 points and Jamiere Womack nine to lead Harvest Christian.
Junior Varsity
G.W. Long 47, Cottonwood 40: Will Bush had 10 points, Daylon Henderson nine and Cameron Richards eight for G.W. Long.
Ty Booker had 14 to lead the Bears.
Ariton 43, Dale County 29: Addison Senn and Myles Tyler both had 13 points to lead Ariton.
Caleb Rodgers had 13 points and Aden Gordon 10 for Dale County, which finished the season 21-7.
Rehobeth 57, Geneva County 42: Zay Johnson had 16 points and Tylan Knight 12 to lead Rehobeth.
Tristan Cortes had 19 to lead Geneva County.
Providence Christian 45, Houston County 12: Calvin McClintock had 13 points, Zach Vinson eight and Hamp Sanders seven to lead PCS.
Jack Yoell had seven points to lead Houston County.
Houston Academy 74, Samson 12: Judson Bailey had 13, Brayden Eubanks 12, Harrison Swanner 10 and Trip Rane, Brady Whigham and David Kirkland eight each for Houston Academy, which finished the season 17-5.
Elba 57, Kinston 36: Jacob Watkins had 11 points and Cameron Gray and Emmanuel Cooks 10 each for Elba.
Michael Thompson had 22 points and Colby Tew eight for Kinston.
Emmanuel Christian 36, East Hill 27: Reid Roberts had eight points, Riley Smith seven points and eight rebounds and Donald Adams seven rebounds for ECS.