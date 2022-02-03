PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Chestnut's 3-pointer gives Zion Chapel victory over Wicksburg

Kinston 50, Elba 28: Tripp Hawthorne had 20 points and Owen Patterson had eight to lead Kinston (9-16).

Jordan Marek led Elba (8-17) with 10 points.

Russell County 72, Barbour County 24: DyQwayshon Grubbs had 14 points for Barbour County (0-21) in the loss.

Emmanuel Christian 67, East Hill 55: Kyle Kirchhoff had 22 points, Kindrell Fletcher 14 and Donald Adams 12, while Ethan Hand claimed 20 rebounds to pace ECS (8-14) to the win.

Harvest Christian 68, Brooklane 58: The trio of Zavier Womack, Jacob Miller and Amear Childree combined on all 68 points plus 46 rebounds in double-double performances. Womack had 37 points and 15 rebounds, Miller 18 points and 16 boards and Childree 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Abbeville Christian advances in AISA: Abbeville Christian defeated Snook Christian 70-43 in an AISA Class A state playoff opener and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Conner Hutto had 20 points, Ja’Varse Turner had 12 points and seven rebounds, Shi Crawford had 10 points and six rebounds and Kamrin Peterman had nine points and seven rebounds.