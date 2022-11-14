PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Chuck McKnight wins debut as Samson girls head coach

The Chuck McKnight era as Samson girls basketball coach got off to a winning start Monday night as the Tigers beat county rival Slocomb 65-8.

All nine players played and scored for Samson, led by Alli Brooke Godwin with 13 points and Brantley Edberg with 12. Holly Warren and Karleigh Moore both added 10 points.

Slocomb was led by Lillian Hobart with five points.

Slocomb boys 76, Samson 32: Brody Campbell had 25 points, Rashawn Miller 15 and Cade Birge 13 to lead Slocomb to a season-opening win.

Jacob Branch led Samson with 11 points.

Headland girls 55, Dale County 32: Alexus Neal had 18 points, including the 1,00th of her career, and Makaylah Bradley added 16 to lead Headland.

Bree Wilkerson led Dale County with 18 points. Myesa Kennedy had nine points.

Headland boys 45, Dale County 33: The Rams improved to 2-0 with the win.

Tylen Williams had 21 points and Jaxon Williams 12 for Headland.

For Dale County, Jamarvion Scott had 10 points, Gary Culver nine points and Nick McCarter eight points and 10 rebounds.

Kinston boys 63, Northside Methodist 46: Connor Tew had 18 points to lead Kinston to the season-opening win.

Northside Methodist girls 47, Kinston 26: Addie Forrest had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Dan Cool 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Northside Methodist to the win.

Daleville girls 63, Emmanuel Christian 16: Daleville won its season opener under new head coach Mary Gaines, beating Emmanuel Christian 63-16.

Kiani Schmitz had 41 points and Zynyla Rich 12 to lead Daleville.

For Emmanuel Christian, Jaidan Coleman had seven points, five rebounds and two blocked shots and Katie Robbins had nine rebounds and three steals.

Daleville boys 66, Emmanuel Christian 19: Daleville won in Tim Waller’s debut as head boys basketball coach

Moses McDowell had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Isaiah Testerman had 16 points, six rebounds four assists to lead Daleville. Both also had four steals.

Luke Wood led ECS with 12 points.

Abbeville Christian boys 65, Hooper Academy 49: Kell Brown had 26 points and five assists, JP Sowell 16 points and eight rebounds and Javion Turner 10 points and 10 rebounds to pace the ACA season-opening win.

Hooper Academy girls 53, Abbeville Christian 39: Caroline Armstrong had 17 points, four assists and three rebounds and Maggie Joiner had seven points and nine rebounds to lead ACA in the loss.

Junior Varsity

Slocomb boys 48, Samson 12: Quincy Owens had 17 points and Aaron Wilborn eight for Slocomb.

Ben McKenzie led Samson with seven points.

Headland boys 42, Dale County 35: Maddux Weed had 14 points to lead Dale County in the loss.

Daleville boys 21, Emmanuel Christian 16: Grayson Ellison had five points and eight rebounds and Noah Robinson snared 12 rebounds for ECS in the loss.

Abbeville Christian JV boys 50, Hooper Academy 23: Shi Crawford had 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists and Tre Collins 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Generals win.

Abbeville Christian JV girls 25, Hooper Academy 7: Hope Kennedy had 10 points and Amari George earned six points and 11 rebounds to pace ACA.

Junior High

Houston Academy girls 33, Ashford 18: Elise Shirley had 15 points and Molly Rutland had six to lead Houston Academy.

Brianna Smith led Ashford with six points and Tamsie Smith had five.

Houston Academy boys 60, Ashford 13: The Houston Academy boys finished the season 9-0 with a win over Ashford.

Brody Connor led HA with 17 points. Charles McCarthy had 13, Sam Bratcher 11 and both Martin Andre and Ivory McGriff had six points each.

Zi’daveion Walker led Ashford with four points.

G.W. Long boys 39, Providence Christian 22: Connor Baker had nine points and Preston Williams, Jeremiah Hairston and De’Anthony Simpson added six points each for the Rebels.

G.W. Long girls 28, Providence Christian 13: Raegan Elmore had seven points and four steals and Ella Brown had four points and five rebounds for PCS.

Ariton girls 44, South Dale 26: Ariton finished the season undefeated at 12-0 after beating South Dale on Monday.

Macileigh Bragg led the Purple Cats with 21 and Madolyn Hudson followed with 12 and Janiyah Govan with eight.

South Dale was led by Jaslyn Smith with 18 points and Haley Leonard with seven.

New Brockton girls 41, Geneva County 25: Ariana Smith had 21 points and Jenna Kate Weeks nine for New Brockton.

Taya Thomas led Geneva County with nine points.

Geneva girls 29, Opp 9: Bella Johnson had 13 points and Kori Post six to lead Geneva (8-0).

For Opp, Emma Ramer had five points and six rebounds and Dionna Stoudemire had five rebounds.

Opp 8th grade boys 47, Geneva 26: Cam James scored points, grabbed six rebounds and earned three steals to pace Opp’s win.

Jeshurun Crittenden earned 11 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks and Jermany Medley had eight rebounds and four steals.

Enterprise 9th grade boys 41, Carroll 33: Aidan Williams earned 14 points and Ben Freeman 10 to lead Enterprise.

Jeremiah Jones and Legend Ansley had 11 points each to lead Carroll.