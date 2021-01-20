Prep basketball roundup: Clouse basket wins it for Kings in OT

Tayler Clouse scored on a post move inside with six seconds left in overtime to give the Wiregrass Kings girls basketball team a 41-39 overtime win Tuesday night over Byne Christian in Albany, Ga.

A few minutes earlier, Grace Treadaway hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer off a kickout pass from Clouse to force the game into overtime.

Grace Treadaway had 11 points and Lydia Owens, Cassidy Perry and Tayler Clouse all had 10 points each for the Kings. Clouse added 11 rebounds and Perry had nine rebounds, while Treadaway delivered five assists and Clouse had a team-high five steals.

Charles Henderson 39, Andalusia 35: KK Hobdy had 17 points to lead Charles Henderson, which had two others score six and two others five in the game.

Pleasant Home 48, Kinston 38: Kelsi Cardwell had 12 points and Abbie Green nine to lead Kinston in the loss.

Amy Garner had 13 points, Hailey Ward 12 and Daisey Cordle 10 for Pleasant Home.

Emmanuel Christian 39, Santa Rosa Christian 33: Emma Grace Gurman had 11 points, seven steals and four rebounds to lead ECS in the win.