Prep basketball roundup: Clouse basket wins it for Kings in OT

Tayler Clouse scored on a post move inside with six seconds left in overtime to give the Wiregrass Kings girls basketball team a 41-39 overtime win Tuesday night over Byne Christian in Albany, Ga.
A few minutes earlier, Grace Treadaway hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer off a kickout pass from Clouse to force the game into overtime.
Grace Treadaway had 11 points and Lydia Owens, Cassidy Perry and Tayler Clouse all had 10 points each for the Kings. Clouse added 11 rebounds and Perry had nine rebounds, while Treadaway delivered five assists and Clouse had a team-high five steals.
Charles Henderson 39, Andalusia 35: KK Hobdy had 17 points to lead Charles Henderson, which had two others score six and two others five in the game.
Pleasant Home 48, Kinston 38: Kelsi Cardwell had 12 points and Abbie Green nine to lead Kinston in the loss.
Amy Garner had 13 points, Hailey Ward 12 and Daisey Cordle 10 for Pleasant Home.
Emmanuel Christian 39, Santa Rosa Christian 33: Emma Grace Gurman had 11 points, seven steals and four rebounds to lead ECS in the win.
Paetyn Wheeler added nine points and Maddy Hall and Rileigh McDonald both chipped in six points each.
Boys
Wiregrass Kings 91, Byne Christian (Ga.) 51: Nolan Perry had 24 points, Christian Miller 17 and James Strickland 12 as the Kings (20-2) bounced back from their second loss of the season with a 40-point win Tuesday in Albany, Ga.
Perry and JP Sowell both had a team-high five rebounds, while Strickland earned a team-high six assists.
Abbeville Christian 71, Crenshaw 42: Dylan Crawford had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals and DJ Williams had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Generals.
Jackson Blalock added 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds, Dre Cobb 11 points and seven rebounds and Parker Ludlam 12 rebounds for ACA.
JV
Wiregrass Kings boys 71, Byne Christian (Ga.) 21: Riley Treadaway had 14 points, eight steals, six rebounds and five assists, while Jake Thompson and Christian Miller both had 12 points each with Thompson also earning six steals.’
Wiregrass girls 45, Byne Christian (Ga.) 14: Grace Treadaway had 12 points and nine steals and Anna Ryan Sharp had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead the Wiregrass Kings.
Abbeville Christian girls 41, Crenshaw Christian 19: Anna Grace Blalock had 21 points, Lyla Carlisle had 10 points and 14 steals and Kayla Dyson had eight rebounds to lead ACA’s win.