PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Cool, Forrester pace Northside Methodist over New Brockton

Double-double performances from Dana Cool and Addie Forrester paced the Northside Methodist girls to a 60-46 win over New Brockton Friday in high school girls basketball action.

Cool earned 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Forrester delivered 25 points and 17 rebounds. Shannon Alvord added nine rebounds for the Knights.

Gabby Eubanks led New Brockton with 13 points and Ariana Smith had 11.

Enterprise 45, R.E. Lee 15: The Wildcats won their opening Class 7A, Area 3 game, beating the Generals.

Sarah Amos led EHS with 10 points, Madison Esenwien followed with nine and Patience Hill had eight.

Charity Fantroy led Lee with seven points.

Carroll 54, Headland 39: Ameyah Gray had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Taliyah Carter had 15 points and six assists and Ryanna Harris nine points to lead Carroll (10-3).

Alexus Neal and Jayla Franklin had 13 points each for Headland.

Geneva County 75, Ariton 34: Charlianna Boutwell had 20 points, Jordyn Alston 15 and Jayden Williams 14 for Class 2A, No. 7 ranked Geneva County (11-2).

Nya Allen had 13 points and seven rebounds and Lizzy Woodfaulk had 10 points and seven rebounds for Ariton.

Ashford 64, Kinston 24: Jakena Curl had 28 points and four assists and Amiyah Lewis a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds to lead Ashford, which improved to 8-4. Trinity McCree added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

For Kinston, Kaley Norris had 11 points.

Abbeville 51, Pike County 44: Jamya Glover had 20 points, Bree Hardamon 12 and Gabby Brown 10 to lead Abbeville.

Samson 50, Zion Chapel 10: Holly Warren had 14 points, All Brooke Godwin 11 and Paige Norris eight points and 10 rebounds to lead Samson.

Wicksburg 51, Slocomb 26: Kelsey Ellenburg had 18 points to lead Wicksburg while Mackenleigh Booth added 10 and Dahlia Ganz nine points.

Slocomb was led by Nadia McMiller with 11.

Abbeville Christian 65, Springwood 32: Caroline Armstrong earned 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and four steals and Anna Grace Blalock contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals to pace ACA.

Auburn Reindeer Games

Eufaula 63, Valley 25: Class 5A No. 2 ranked Eufaula improved to 10-0 with a rout of Valley.

Dejiah Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Iyauna Gordy had 11 points, six rebounds and six steals and Jamariona Henderson had 11 points, seven steals and five rebounds to lead the way. Quannesia Walton added nine points.

Florala Classic

Straughn 49, Elba 46 (OT): Straughn outscored the Tigers 12-7 in overtime for the win.

A’Lyric Whitfield had 31 points to pace Class 1A, No. 8 Elba (6-3).

Varsity Boys

Abbeville 67, Pike County 55: Abbeville overcame an early 17-2 hole to start the game by Pike County to beat the Bulldogs 67-55.

The Class 2A No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets (11-3) closed the gap to 18-10 by the quarter break and tied it at 30 at halftime before winning the second half.

Dylan Crawford led Abbeville with 27 points. Matthew McNair and Cam Jones followed with 11 each and Ahmod Billins had 10.

Markelis Hobdy had 11 points and Chimarion Brown had eight for Pike County.

Carroll 61, Headland 44: Takoda McLeod had 21 points, Lakeith Person 14 and Zavier Womack 10 to lead Class 5A No. 5 ranked Carroll (13-1) over 5A No. 9 ranked Headland (9-4).

Tylen Williams had 18 points and Cornelius Arnold eight for the Rams.

New Brockton 57, Northside Methodist 49: Anthony Silar earned 23 points and Yassiah Rousseau 20 points to pace New Brockton to its first win of the season after six losses.

Braylen Clements lead Northside Methodist with 26 points.

Ariton 55, Geneva County 52: Andy Garris had 24 points, Landon Tyler eight points and nine rebounds and Ian Senn eight points and six assists to lead Class 2A No. 7 ranked Ariton (10-3).

Robert Darden had 28 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers, and added seven steals. Omari Holmes chipped in seven points.

Slocomb 68, Wicksburg 59: Rashawn Miller had 25 points, Brody Campbell 15 and Cade Birge 12 to lead Slocomb.

Gabe Glover led Wicksburg with 26 points and Owen Hughes had 12.

Ashford 67, Kinston 42: Cam Fields had 19, Pete Reaves 15 and Cade Waller 13 for Ashford.

Tripp Hawthorne had 13 points, Cale Sumblin nine and Kaden Sims eight for Kinston.

Providence Christian 65, Freeport (Fla.) 48: Pearce Boone had 28 points, hitting 13-of-17 shots, and added six rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block shot to lead the Eagle win.

Powell Phillips followed with 14 points and Charlie Leger delivered 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Zion Chapel 78, Samson 59: Slade Grantham had 22 points, Mason Stuart 20 and Jacob Chestnut 15 to lead Zion Chapel.

Jacob Branch had 24 points and Coy Ingram 17 to lead Samson.

Abbeville Christian 59, Springwood 51: Kell Brown had 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals and JaVarse Turner had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead ACA.

Connor Hutto added 17 points and four steals and JP Sowell chipped in 12 points and five rebounds for the Generals.

Auburn Reindeer Games

Valley 84, Eufaula 57: Javion Bowick had 14 points and Yhonzae Pierre had 10 to lead Eufaula, which also got nine points from Thomas Hill.

Cam’Ron Dooley led Valley with 30 points.

Cottondale Christmas Classic

Wiregrass Kings 62, Graceville (Fla.) 43: Aden Spann had 23 points, Riley Treadaway 12 and Kane Helder and Luke Strickland had eight points each to lead the Kings.

Brantley Tony Stallworth Tournament

Luverne 62, Pike Liberal Arts 27: Will Rice led Pike Liberal Arts with eight points.

Brantley 68, Central Hayneville 38: Dylan Davis had 19 points, Jayden Parks 16 and Robert Shine 14 points for Brantley (5-1).. Keldric Brown earned 15 rebounds and assists.

Florala Classic

Paxton (Fla.) 37, Elba 18: The Tigers lost at the Florala Classic to Paxton. JT Coleman had six points and Cody Gray five for Elba.

Junior Varsity

Slocomb boys 38, Wicksburg 31: Quincy Owens had 10 points and Brady Corbitt had nine to lead Slocomb.

Jamien Ward had 18 points to lead Wicksburg.

Headland boys 62, Carroll 55: Quincey Provens had 17 and Jordan Kinsey had 11 to lead Headland.

N’Jia Gosha had 21 points and Michael Culver 13 for Carroll.

Providence Christian boys 32, Freeport 28: Tyler Sharp had 10 points and KJ Fletcher and Christian Sutton had seven each to lead the Eagles in the win.

Ariton boys 28, Geneva County 24: Tristan McGuire had 13 points and Jaxon Portwood seven points for Ariton.

Kelvin Ardis had eight points to lead Geneva County.

Abbeville Christian boys 54, Springwood 24: John Sowell had 18 points, Shi Crawford 12 points and Tre Collins 10 for ACA with Crawford and Collins also snatching down five rebounds each.

Abbeville Christian girls 29, Springwood 14: Aubrie Portwood had 12 points, 13 rebounds and four steals to lead ACA, which also got seven points and six steals from Claire Hutto and six points from Hope Kennedy.