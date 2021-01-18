Prep Basketball Roundup: Cottonwood girls down Daleville

Three Cottonwood players scored in double figures, combining for all but four of the team’s points, to lead the Bears to a 41-29 win over Daleville in girls high school basketball action Monday night.

Shelbie Chambers and Saniya Keys both had 13 points and Willow Brumfield followed with 11 for Cottonwood.

Rickia Thomas had nine points and Joye Anderson eight for Daleville.

Abbeville Christian 44, Macon-East 42: Anna Grace Blalock had 18 points and seven rebounds, Amiyah Govan 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals and Caroline Armstrong eight points and seven rebounds to pace Abbeville Christian.

Varsity Boys

Cottonwood boys 52, Daleville 44: Mekhi Anglin had 17 points, Raymond Bryant had 16 and Jalen Veals 10 points to lead Cottonwood’s win.

Macon-East 67, Abbeville Christian 60: Dre Cobb had 13 points and Jackson Blalock 11 points and both had six rebounds to lead ACA in the loss.

Conner Hutton had 11 points and DJ Williams and Javion Turner had eight points each.

Junior Varsity