PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County boys defeat Cottonwood

Dale County defeated Cottonwood 55-44 in boys varsity basketball action on Thursday night.

Junior Smith led the way with 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds.

Jamarvion Scott scored 16 and Nick McCarter scored 13 and also had 10 rebounds.

Ariton 60, Slocomb 46: Isaiah Johnson scored 15, Ian Senn 13 and Landon Tyler 12 in a balanced Purple Cats' attack.

Slocomb was led by Rashawn Miller with 16 and Cade Birge with 12.

G.W. Long 78, Emmanuel Christian 24: Tanner Johnston led the Rebels with 18 points.

Jakirre Redding scored 14, Cameron Richards 11 and Bryson McCrea 10.

Logan McNeil led Emmanuel with 10 points.

Providence Christian 54, Geneva County 45: Powell Phillips scored 15 and pulled down eight rebounds and Pearce Boone scored 12 with eight rebounds during the win by the Eagles.

Abbeville 70, Pike Liberal Arts 17: Josh Chitty scored 13 in leading Abbeville.

Kamrin Peterman added 12, Brandon Buck Jr. 10 and Dylan Crawford nine for the Yellow Jackets.

Wiregrass Kings 70, Springwood 56: Aden Spann scored 27 to lead Wiregrass and Christian Miller contributed 18 points in the ACA Tournament.

Lee-Scott 62, Lakeside 21: For the Chiefs, Rhodes Bennett scored 11 and Jack Giles six.

Varsity Girls

Enterprise 41, Straughn 26: Sarah Amos scored 18, while Brooklyn Kemmerlin and Lajei Miller each scored seven for the Wildcats.

Straughn was led by Melonie Harris with 11 points.

Ariton 50, Slocomb 26: Nya Allen had 14 points and six rebounds for the Purple Cats.

Lizzy Woodfaulk and Macileigh Bragg each scored 13.

For Slocomb, Nydia McMiller scored 15.

Samson 55, Zion Chapel 20: Brantley Edberg scored 14 to lead the Tigers.

Holly Warren scored 12, while Shaylei Mock and Emma Sormrude each scored 10.

G. W. Long 68, Emmanuel Christian 3: Emma Claire Long scored 19 to lead the way.

Ally Whitehead added 10 points and Maleah Long scored nine.

Lakeside 41, Lee Scott 40: Sophie Seaborn scored 10, while Adalyn Helms added nine and Chloe Helms eight to lead the Chiefs.

Junior Varsity

Abbeville boys 46, Pike Liberal Arts 17: Dee Glover scored 12, while A.J. Knight added eight and Zay Harris six for the Yellow Jackets.

G.W. Long 49, Emmanuel Christian 10: Conner Baker scored 12 and Preston Williams seven for the Rebels.

Wiregrass Kings 52, Springwood 29: In the ACA Tournament, Caleb Dozier scored 15, Alex Spann 13 and Jake Thompson 10.

Ariton 52, Slocomb 30: Addison Senn scored 15 to lead Ariton.

Jaxson Portwood scored 10 and Easton Kirkpatrick seven.

Slocomb was led by Brody Keel with 10.