PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County boys hold off Ariton

Ariton 46, Dale County 32: Reagan Tomlin had 17 points and Nya Allen had 11 points and 11 rebounds to pace Ariton.

Dale County was led by Chyann Beasley with 12 points and Myesa Kennedy with 10.

Park Crossing 72, Charles Henderson 35: Class 5A No. 1 Charles Henderson was upended by Class 6A No. 2 Park Crossing 72-35.

Madison Ousley led CHHS (3-2) with 12 points. KK Hobdy had eight and Raven Williams seven.

Kelsie Thomas had 23 points, Saniya Jackson 15 and Alexis Andrews 14 for Park Crossing.

Headland 51, Barbour County 17: Alexus Neal had 31 points and 18 rebounds and Jayden Blackmon 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Headland.

Geneva County 70, Daleville 7: In the Shootout Tournament in Hartford, Charlianna Boutwell had 13 points, Jordyn Alston 12, Ebonie Wright 10 and Taraji Harley eight for Geneva County.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg boys 35, Houston County 16: Drew Williams and Noah Suggs scored seven each to lead Wicksburg.