PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County boys hold off Ariton

Christian Ross earned 16 points and 17 rebounds and Cole Weed had 15 points as Dale County held off Ariton 46-43 in Tuesday high school basketball action.
Ian Senn led Ariton with 18 points.
Ross missed a 1-and-1 free throw with six seconds left and Senn grabbed the rebound and fired a potential game-tying three-fourths of the court shot that bounced off the back rim.
Poplar Springs Shootout
Geneva County 55, Holmes County 22: Emmanuel Henderson had 15 points and seven rebounds and J’Quan Broxson had 14 points and nine rebounds for Geneva County (8-4).
Varsity Girls
Enterprise 62, Andalusia 34: Dashia Nelson had 20 points and Jayde Pena nine as 10 Wildcats scored in the win.
Zanyia Anderson led Andalusia with 12 points.
Wicksburg 61, Houston County 32: The Panthers hit 16 3-pointers, including seven by Kara Cox, who had a game-high 26 points. Mia Hatcher hit five 3-pointers and had 15 points and Kelsey Ellenburg had two threes and 11 points.
Diamond-Ealey Carter had 22 points for Houston County.
Ariton 46, Dale County 32: Reagan Tomlin had 17 points and Nya Allen had 11 points and 11 rebounds to pace Ariton.
Dale County was led by Chyann Beasley with 12 points and Myesa Kennedy with 10.
Park Crossing 72, Charles Henderson 35: Class 5A No. 1 Charles Henderson was upended by Class 6A No. 2 Park Crossing 72-35.
Madison Ousley led CHHS (3-2) with 12 points. KK Hobdy had eight and Raven Williams seven.
Kelsie Thomas had 23 points, Saniya Jackson 15 and Alexis Andrews 14 for Park Crossing.
Headland 51, Barbour County 17: Alexus Neal had 31 points and 18 rebounds and Jayden Blackmon 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Headland.
Geneva County 70, Daleville 7: In the Shootout Tournament in Hartford, Charlianna Boutwell had 13 points, Jordyn Alston 12, Ebonie Wright 10 and Taraji Harley eight for Geneva County.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg boys 35, Houston County 16: Drew Williams and Noah Suggs scored seven each to lead Wicksburg.
Dale County boys 37, Ariton 26: Isaiah Griffin had 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Caleb Rodgers and Junior Smith had nine points each with Smith also earning nine rebounds to pace Dale County.