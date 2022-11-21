PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County defeats Daleville

The Dale County boys basketball team defeated Daleville 67-49 in the Ariton Hoopsgiving Classic on Monday.

Jamarvion Scott earned 20 points, Junior Smith had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds and Gary Culver dished out eight assists to lead Dale County.

Moses McDowell led Daleville with 29 points.

Houston Academy 65, Geneva County 46: Nine Raiders scored, led by Corey Campbell with 12 points.

Rod Jackson added 11 and Kadyn Mitchell nine for HA, which improved to 3-0.

Geneva County was led by Omari Holmes with 10 points and James Wright with eight.

Alabama Christian Tournament

Abbeville 62, Alabama Christian 45: Dylan Crawford led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, while Josh Chitty added 13.

Varsity Girls

Karen Keller Invitational

Eufaula 57, GW Long 19: Iyauna Gordy and Jamariona Henderson each scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers.

Dejiah Williams added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Geneva 52, Pike County 38: Simone Minnifield scored 15, Kaden Ward 13 and Rayanna Ausley 10 for the Panthers.

Pike County was led by Ivy White with 15 points.

PCS Thanksgiving Tournament

Girls

Geneva County 46, Rehobeth 32: Jayden Williams led the way for Geneva County with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Charlianna Boutwell had 10 points and Ebonie Wright added nine.

Ashford Turkey Tourney

Ashford 54, Malone 17: Leading scorers for Ashford was Amiyah Lewis with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Sydney Davis with 11 points and Jakena Curl with nine points and seven assists.

Terrell Academy Tipoff Tournament

Lakeside 45, Westfield 43: Chole Helms led the Lady Chiefs with 15 points

Eliza Eriken had 14 rebound and Rebecca Neville had 11 points.

Regular Season

Girls

Enterprise 45, Straughn 39: Brooklyn Kemmerlin and Sarah Amos led the winning Wildcats with 18 points each.