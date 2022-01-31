PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County defeats Rehobeth

Dale County defeated Rehobeth 72-59 in boys high school basketball action on Monday night.
Derrion Crossley led the Warriors with 17 points, while Andrew Martin was right behind with 16 points and Christian Ross had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
For Rehobeth, Elijah Holmes scored 15 and Cayden Turvin 11.
Houston Academy 68, Daleville 30: The Raiders wrapped up the area title with the win.
Kadyn Mitchell and Rod Jackson each scored 13 for Houston Academy, while Adam Kesserwani added 11.
Daleville was led by Moses McDowell with 15.
Elba 68, Samson 41: Chayse Peterson scored 14 and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Elba.
Cody Gray contributed 12 points and Zaydrian Daniels scored 11.
For Samson, Jacob Branch scored 13 and Coe Kelly scored 11.
Ashford 72, Slocomb 66: Cam Fields had 18 points and Kobe Small had 10.
Rashawn Miller had 27, Jaylen Nobles 15 and Cade Birge 13 for Slocomb.
Ariton 52, Pike County 48: Isaiah Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Andyn Garris had 11 points, Ian Senn nine and Lawson Leger eight for Ariton.
Kentavious Thomas had 15 points, Makhi Leverette 13 and Paxton Flowers 10 for Pike County.
Eufaula 79, Early County (Ga.) 47: Caleb Paige scored 15 and Joshua Paige scored 13 as the Tigers rolled.
Justin Davis, Patrick Screws and Yhonzae Pierre each scored 11.
Central-Hayneville 95, Barbour County 44: For the Jaguars, Martavious Griggs scored 13 and Larry Wilson added 11.
Wiregrass Kings 65, Emmanuel Christian 21: Will Holland had 14 points, while Luke Strickland, Lane Sasser and Christian Miller had eight points each to lead Kings.
Kyle Kirchhoff had six points and Kindrell Fletcher and Luke Wood five each for ECS.
Harvest Christian 72, Abbeville Christian 59: Zavier Womack scored 33, Jacob Miller 28 and Amear Childree 11 in leading Harvest.
Varsity Girls
Houston Academy 60, Daleville 20: Sara Bourkard scored 18 and Rachel Watson added 13 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Raiders.
Daleville was led by LaTerria Adams with eight points.
Ashford 47, Slocomb 29: Trinity McCree scored 15 and had 10 rebounds, Hope Hogan added 13 with five assists and Maddie Decker scored 10 for the Yellow Jackets.
Slocomb was led by Gracie Ward with 16 points and Raelee Whitaker with nine.
Rehobeth 41, Dale County 30: Myrical White had a big game with 10 points, 14 rebounds and blocked six shots for the Rebels.
McKenna Linder scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Ja’Nya Malachi scored 11 and had eight rebounds.
For Dale County, Chyann Beasley scored 14.
Eufaula 71, Early County (Ga.) 39: Zahria Hoskey and Iyauna Gordy each scored 13 points in leading the Tigers to victory.
Emily Nix had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooke Hallman contributed 12 points and Dejiah Williams pulled down 12 rebounds.
Barbour County 56, Central-Hayneville 35: Tamia Peterson scored 24 and Anesia Eutsey contributed 14 points for the Jaguars.
Pike County 42, Ariton 21: Kyah Rouse scored 11 and Auriel Moultry nine for the Bulldogs.
Ariton was led by Reagan Tomlin and Nya Allen each with six points. Tomlin had seven rebounds.
Elba 74, Samson 56: A’Lyric Whitfield had 26 points, Nina Williams 19 and Kendra Juarez 16 to lead Elba.
Brantley Edberg had 19 points and Shaylei Mock 15 for Samson.
Wiregrass Kings 61, Emmanuel Christian 41: Grace Treadaway had 22 points and Addie Spann had 15 points and the two combined on 11 3-pointers (Treadaway six, Spann five), while Tayler Clouse had 12 points.
Emma Gurman had 14 points and Rileigh McDonald had 10 points and both had five rebounds to lead ECS. Katie Wheeler dished out five assists.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 41, Daleville 22: Renaldo Young and Harrison Swanner each scored nine for the Raiders.
Elba 67, Samson 14: Brady Johnson scored 19, Cameron Gray 12, Jacob Watkins 11 and Trace Grantham 10 for Elba.
Rehobeth 52, Dale County 41: Josh Lee scored 17 and Zay Johnson added 14 for the Rebels.
For Dale County, Caleb Rodgers scored 20 and had seven steals and Logan Newton scored 11 with 10 rebounds.
Ariton 29, Pike County 24: Terrell Gilbert had seven points and Matthew Harrell six for Ariton.
Michael Walker had 14 for Pike County.
Ashford 47, Slocomb 39: Quantavious Harris had 17 points to lead Ashford.
Gavin Seay had 14 for Slocomb.
Wiregrass Kings 52, Emmanuel Christian 29: Brayden Treadaway had 10 points, Alec Spann nine and JD Clouse and Lane Sasser eight each to lead the Kings.
Donald Adams had eight points for Emmanuel Christian.