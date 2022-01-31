PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County defeats Rehobeth

Ashford 47, Slocomb 29: Trinity McCree scored 15 and had 10 rebounds, Hope Hogan added 13 with five assists and Maddie Decker scored 10 for the Yellow Jackets.

Slocomb was led by Gracie Ward with 16 points and Raelee Whitaker with nine.

Rehobeth 41, Dale County 30: Myrical White had a big game with 10 points, 14 rebounds and blocked six shots for the Rebels.

McKenna Linder scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Ja’Nya Malachi scored 11 and had eight rebounds.

For Dale County, Chyann Beasley scored 14.

Eufaula 71, Early County (Ga.) 39: Zahria Hoskey and Iyauna Gordy each scored 13 points in leading the Tigers to victory.

Emily Nix had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooke Hallman contributed 12 points and Dejiah Williams pulled down 12 rebounds.

Barbour County 56, Central-Hayneville 35: Tamia Peterson scored 24 and Anesia Eutsey contributed 14 points for the Jaguars.

Pike County 42, Ariton 21: Kyah Rouse scored 11 and Auriel Moultry nine for the Bulldogs.