Junior Smith had 22 points and 18 rebounds to lead Dale County and Ariton had a game-tying 3-pointer rim out at the buzzer as the Warriors held off the Purple Cats 49-46 during an in-school game Thursday afternoon at Ariton.

Nick McCarter added 11 points and nine rebounds for Dale County.

Lawson Leger led Ariton with 18 points. Andyn Garris followed with 11 and Landon Tyler with 10.

Enterprise 62, Eufaula 41: Tucker Wadsworth hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the Wildcats win over the Tigers.

Eric Winters added 10 points and Malachi Reed had eight points as 10 Enterprise players scored.

Toney Coleman Jr. had 16 points for Eufaula, which had eight players score.

G.W. Long 46, Northside Methodist 43: Brayden Whitehead scored 10 and Bryson McCrea nine for the Rebels.

NMA was led by Braylon Clements with 15 and Jack Alvord with nine.

Geneva County 58, Slocomb 53: Omari Holmes scored 17 and had nine rebounds and Robert Darden had 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 24 points.

Ashford 71, Cottonwood 58: Cam Fields had a big game with 26 points, while Kobe Small added 13 and Cade Waller 11.

Cottonwood was led by Jayden Garrett with 11 and Jayden Culver with 10.

Elba 73, Zion Chapel 65: Alvin Henderson had 18 points, J.T Coleman 13 and both Brayden Johnson and Cayden Adkins had 12 points each for Elba, which had all eight players score.

Jacob Chestnutt had 29 points and Slade Grantham 16 for Zion Chapel.

Brantley 61, Straughn 54: Leading the way for Brantley were Jayden Parks with 23 points and Jordan Parks with 15 on five 3-pointers.

Varsity Girls

Ariton 44, Dale County 36: Nya Allen had 16 points and five rebounds and Macileigh Bragg had 11 points to lead Ariton in an in-school girls basketball game Thursday in Ariton.

Jas Smith led Dale County with 13 points. Myesa Kennedy and Bre Wilkerson added 10 points each.

Eufaula 33, Enterprise 29: Ganielle Palmer led the Tigers with 13 points and Dejiah Williams with seven rebounds.

Enterprise was led by Sarah Amos with 15.

G.W. Long 46, Northside Methodist 22: Emma Claire Long poured in 24 points for the Rebels.

For the Knights, Dana Cool scored eight and had nine rebounds.

Geneva County 80, Slocomb 21: Charlianna Boutwell had 26 points and Jordyn Alston had 15 to lead Geneva County.

McMillan led Slocomb with eight points.

Elba 63, Zion Chapel 37: A’Lyric Whitfield had 31 points, including 25 in the second quarter, to lead Elba’s win over Zion Chapel.

Elba (20-6) led just 13-12 after the first quarter, but Whitfield helped the Tigers outscore the Rebels 31-8 in the second quarter to start the rout. Whitfield hit five 3-pointers during her 25-point quarter.

Tajah Purvis and Yada Caldwell both added eight points.

Shea Wambles had 11 points and Madison Meeks eight for Zion Chapel.

Junior Varsity

Geneva County boys 36, Slocomb 21: Zae Brown led Geneva County with 11 points.

Brady Corbitt had nine points to lead Slocomb.

Elba boys 30, Zion Chapel 23: Javante Griggs had 10 points and Emmanuel Cooks eight for Elba.

Stinson led Zion Chapel with eight points.

Ashford 42, Cottonwood 28: Quin Jones scored 16 and Zorren Peterson 11 for Ashford.