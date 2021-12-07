PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County holds on to beat Wicksburg

Dale County edged Wicksburg 44-42 in boys varsity basketball action on Tuesday night.

Christian Ross led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while JoJo Rodgers added 10.

For Wicksburg, Dalton Taggart and Devontae White scored 18 each. The Panthers missed two 3-point attempts in the final five seconds in the loss.

Ashford 53, Providence Christian 52: Kobe Small scored 17 and Cam Fields added 15 in the Yellow Jackets’ win.

Providence was led by Bo Thornell with 14 points.

G.W. Long 55, Slocomb 52: Kobie Stringer and Blayne McDaniel led the Rebels with 17 points each, while Jackson Dasinger scored 11 and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Slocomb was led by Jaylen Nobles with 18 points and Cade Birge with 15.

Ariton 79, Rehobeth 28: Ian Senn scored 15 to lead the Purple Cats.

Lawson Leger added 13, Landon Tyler scored 11 with 10 rebounds, Christian Brown scored 11, Paxton Steed scored 10 with 11 rebounds and Isaiah Johnson scored 10.