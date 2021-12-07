PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County holds on to beat Wicksburg

Dale County edged Wicksburg 44-42 in boys varsity basketball action on Tuesday night.
Christian Ross led the way for the Warriors with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while JoJo Rodgers added 10.
For Wicksburg, Dalton Taggart and Devontae White scored 18 each. The Panthers missed two 3-point attempts in the final five seconds in the loss.
Ashford 53, Providence Christian 52: Kobe Small scored 17 and Cam Fields added 15 in the Yellow Jackets’ win.
Providence was led by Bo Thornell with 14 points.
G.W. Long 55, Slocomb 52: Kobie Stringer and Blayne McDaniel led the Rebels with 17 points each, while Jackson Dasinger scored 11 and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Slocomb was led by Jaylen Nobles with 18 points and Cade Birge with 15.
Ariton 79, Rehobeth 28: Ian Senn scored 15 to lead the Purple Cats.
Lawson Leger added 13, Landon Tyler scored 11 with 10 rebounds, Christian Brown scored 11, Paxton Steed scored 10 with 11 rebounds and Isaiah Johnson scored 10.
Geneva 69, Samson 35: Noah Johnson led the way with 18 points for Geneva, while Evan Griffin had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
For Samson, Zay Peacock scored 14 and Jacob Branch added 12.
Harvest Christian 69, Brooklane 48: Xavier Womack poured in 35 points to lead Harvest.
Jacob Miller added 17 and Amear Childree scored 14.
Brooklane was led by Devan Watts with 13.
Brantley 72, Goshen 20: Robert Shine scored 16 and Jordan Parks 12 for Brantley.
Varsity Girls
Rehobeth 28, Ariton 27: Ja’Nya Maleachi scored the go-ahead basket with under 30 seconds to play as the Rebels took the win.
McKenna Linder each scored eight and Madison Mowbray six for Rehobeth.
Ariton was led by Reagan Tomlin with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Nya Allen with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Dothan 50, Geneva County 48: Jordyn Alston scored 15 and Jayden Williams 14 in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Ashford 44, Providence Christian 28: Trinity McCree scored 14, while Jakena Curl and Amiyah Lewis both added 10 for the Yellow Jackets.
Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 16.
Wicksburg 44, Dale County 12: Mia Hatcher led the Panthers with 12 points, while Abby Varner and Kara Cox both scored eight.
Dale County was led by Chyann Beasley with five.
G.W. Long 58, Slocomb 33: Lilly Grace Payne scored 15 and Maleah Long 14 for the Rebels.
Chesnee Aplin led Slocomb with 10 and Shelba Hagler with six.
Headland 51, Barbour County 29: Jayden Blackmon scored 28 and Alexis Neal 19 for the Rams.
Barbour County was led by Enasia Ivory and Tamia Peterson with seven each.
Geneva 44, Samson 24: For Samson, Shaylei Mock scored 10.
Abbeville Christian 70, Lakeside 48: For Lakeside, Rebecca Neville scored 14, Chloe Helms 12 and Meagan Powell eight.
Brooklane 31, Harvest Christian 26 (OT): For Harvest, Leilani Faulk scored 13 to lead the way, while Kyllie Munn added nine.
Zion Dawson scored 16 for Brooklane.
Brantley 53, Goshen 17: Kayden Dunn scored 21 and had 15 rebounds and Anna Park Little had 10 points for Brantley.
Junior Varsity
Geneva 50, Samson 17: For Samson, Brody White scored eight.
G.W. Long 32, Slocomb 25: A.J. Dyson, Dylan Abercrombie and Cameron Richards each had six points for G.W. Long.
Quincy Owens scored seven for Slocomb.
Providence Christian 35, Ashford 31: The Yellow Jackets were led by Titus Thomas with 10.
Ariton 34, Rehobeth 31: Terrell Gilbert scored 11, Myles Tyler 10 and Matthew Harrell eight for the Purple Cats.
Dale County 45, Wicksburg 29: Isaiah Griffin scored 21 and pulled down 18 rebounds for the Warriors. Caleb Rodgers had 16 points and five steals.
For Wicksburg, Gabe Glover scored 15.