Prep basketball roundup: Daleville gets win over Houston Academy

DALEVILLE – Tomar Hobdy hit two clutch free throws in the final seconds as Daleville defeated Houston Academy 66-63 on Monday.
Brian Beckwith led the Warhawks with 17 points, while Hobdy contributed 16 and Cameron Giles added 12.
Houston Academy was led by Kadyn Mitchell with 21 points.
The Raiders led 36-34 at halftime and 49-48 going into the fourth quarter before Daleville pulled off the victory.
Georgiana 76, Opp 73: The Bobcats were beaten for the first time in 16 games this season as Azenda Pennington scored 29 for Georgiana.
Opp was led by Erik Matthews with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Jason Lacey added 12 points and six rebounds and Terry Davis had 10 points.
G.W. Long 75, Providence Christian 73: Avery Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left off a kick-out pass from Kobie Stringer to give the Rebels the victory.
Both Stringer and Roberts had 27 points for G.W. Long. Jackson Dasinger had 10 points, including a 3-pointer in the final minute.
Grant Weatherford led Providence Christian with 16 points. Powell Phillips had 15 and Abe Chancellor 14.
Carroll 50, Geneva County 29: Carroll snapped Class 2A No. 5 ranked Geneva County’s 10-game winning streak, routing the Bulldogs 50-29 at the Ozark Civic Center.
Jordan Killings had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds and Karmelo Overton had 11 rebounds for Carroll (16-9).
Emmanuel Henderson led Geneva County with nine points.
Slocomb 55, Northside Methodist 34: Jaylen Nobles had 17 points, Brock Hatcher 12 and Rashawn Miller 11 to lead Slocomb.
Tyler Small led the Knights with 14 points.
Ariton 53, Elba 31: Ian Senn had 17 points and Hayes Floyd had 13 points and 12 rebounds to pace Ariton.
Sebastian Thomas had seven points to lead the Tigers.
Pike Liberal Arts 76, Abbeville Christian 42: The AISA No. 2 ranked Patriots erupted for 51 first-half points in routing the Generals 76-42.
Drew Nelson led Pike Lib (14-2) with 15 points. Jay Taylor and Austin Cross added 12 points each as the Patriots had 11 players score in the game.
Varsity Girls
Enterprise 34, Jeff Davis 29: The Wildcats clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 title with the win, finishing area play with a 5-1 record. Jaida Gosha led the Wildcat effort with 17 points.
Geneva County 57, Carroll 44: Karoline Striplin had 31 points, including 9-of-9 free throws, and 19 rebounds to pace Geneva County (15-5).
Jayden Williams had seven points and nine rebounds, while Jordyn Alston had six points, four rebounds, four steals and five assists.
Carroll was led by Zyisha Carson with 13 and Takahya Condrey with 12.
Samson 54, Pleasant Home 27: Brantley Edberg poured in 23 points and Kinley Johnson added 16 for the Tigers, which improved to 18-2 overall, 6-0 in the area.
Pleasant Home was led by Amy Bulger with 13 points.
G.W. Long 81, Providence Christian 40: Makenna Long and Ally Whitehead each scored 25 for the Rebels, while Emma Claire Long scored 12 and Lilly Payne 10.
AnnaBeth Townsend scored 25 for Providence.
Slocomb 54, Northside Methodist 36: Gracie Ward had 19 points and Breanna Hatcher and Chesnee Aplin had 11 points each for Slocomb.
Anna Lee Hathcock had 13 to lead NMA.
Elba 46, Ariton 29: Nina Williams had 17 points and Jaylyn Baker had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds and six steals to lead Elba in a Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Zhee Oliver had 14 points to lead Ariton.
Georgiana 58, Opp 32: For the Bobcats, Vanessa Soudemire scored 25 and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Abbeville Christian 19: Pike Liberal Arts avenged an early-regular season loss to the Generals. Lakin Harrell led the Patriots (6-4) with 13 points and Amity White had eight points and nine rebounds and Caroline Sean also had eight points.
Junior Varsity
Carroll boys 35, Geneva County 23: Lakeith Person had 10 points and Marlon Stabler earned nine rebounds to lead Carroll.
Jose Martinez led Geneva County with eight points.
G.W. Long boys 39, Providence Christian 33: Brody Walker had 11 points and Brant Brady 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Gabe Pemberton led Providence Christian with 11 points.
Northside Methodist boys 47, Slocomb 28: Bowden Lancaster had 12 points to lead Northside Methodist.
Maddox King led Slocomb with 11 points.
Ariton boys 48, Elba 27: Paxton Steed had 23 points to lead Ariton.
Zaydrian Daniels led Elba with eight points.