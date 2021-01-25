Prep basketball roundup: Daleville gets win over Houston Academy

DALEVILLE – Tomar Hobdy hit two clutch free throws in the final seconds as Daleville defeated Houston Academy 66-63 on Monday.

Brian Beckwith led the Warhawks with 17 points, while Hobdy contributed 16 and Cameron Giles added 12.

Houston Academy was led by Kadyn Mitchell with 21 points.

The Raiders led 36-34 at halftime and 49-48 going into the fourth quarter before Daleville pulled off the victory.

Georgiana 76, Opp 73: The Bobcats were beaten for the first time in 16 games this season as Azenda Pennington scored 29 for Georgiana.

Opp was led by Erik Matthews with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Jason Lacey added 12 points and six rebounds and Terry Davis had 10 points.

G.W. Long 75, Providence Christian 73: Avery Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left off a kick-out pass from Kobie Stringer to give the Rebels the victory.

Both Stringer and Roberts had 27 points for G.W. Long. Jackson Dasinger had 10 points, including a 3-pointer in the final minute.

Grant Weatherford led Providence Christian with 16 points. Powell Phillips had 15 and Abe Chancellor 14.