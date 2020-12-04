Prep basketball roundup: Daleville gets win over Rehobeth

Daleville defeated Rehobeth 84-61 on Friday in boys varsity high school basketball action.

Bryan Beckwith led the way with 26 points, while Sincere McKenzie scored 20 and Tomar Hobdy 19.

Rehobeth was led by Jaquavious Welch with 12 and Za Helms with 11.

G.W. Long 65, Houston Academy 56: Avery Roberts and Jackson Dasinger both scored 17 points in leading the Rebels to the win.

Kobie Stringer added 14 and Hunter Whitehead 10.

HA was led by Sean Thomas Jones with 20 and Kamryn Mitchell with 10.

Slocomb 57, Northside Methodist 40: Rashawn Miller scored 22 and Jaylen Nobles added 19 for the RedTops in the win.

NMA was led by Tyler Small with 12 points.

Charles Henderson 65, Highland Home 27: Akeives Shorts scored 13, Zach Henderson and Cari Burney 11 each and Cody Youngblood 10 in leading a balanced Trojans’ attack.

Eufaula 86, Carroll 34: Toney Coleman led the Tigers with 13 points.

Jalen Coleman, Dimonya Lacey and Josh Paige each scored 12 and Tyon Mitchell added 11.