Prep basketball roundup: Daleville gets win over Rehobeth

Daleville defeated Rehobeth 84-61 on Friday in boys varsity high school basketball action.
Bryan Beckwith led the way with 26 points, while Sincere McKenzie scored 20 and Tomar Hobdy 19.
Rehobeth was led by Jaquavious Welch with 12 and Za Helms with 11.
G.W. Long 65, Houston Academy 56: Avery Roberts and Jackson Dasinger both scored 17 points in leading the Rebels to the win.
Kobie Stringer added 14 and Hunter Whitehead 10.
HA was led by Sean Thomas Jones with 20 and Kamryn Mitchell with 10.
Slocomb 57, Northside Methodist 40: Rashawn Miller scored 22 and Jaylen Nobles added 19 for the RedTops in the win.
NMA was led by Tyler Small with 12 points.
Charles Henderson 65, Highland Home 27: Akeives Shorts scored 13, Zach Henderson and Cari Burney 11 each and Cody Youngblood 10 in leading a balanced Trojans’ attack.
Eufaula 86, Carroll 34: Toney Coleman led the Tigers with 13 points.
Jalen Coleman, Dimonya Lacey and Josh Paige each scored 12 and Tyon Mitchell added 11.
Carroll was led by Jordan Killings with 10.
Dothan 58, Jeff Davis 56: On Thursday, four players scored in double figures for Dothan (3-3, 1-0) in the Class 7A, Area 3 victory, led by CJ Shackleford with 14 points. Kevin Whatley Jr. had 13, Derrick Fletcher 12 and Kolby Reese 10.
Abbeville Christian 72, Emmanuel Christian 26: On Thursday, D.J. Williams scored 15 and Dylan Crawford scored 14 for the Generals. Eli Seay had seven rebounds.
Varsity Girls
Northside Methodist 43, Slocomb 39: Kailyn McMahen scored 14 to lead the Knights.
Anna Lee Hathcock added 11 and Layna Grooms 10.
For Slocomb, Chesnee Aplin scored 17 and Ally Price added nine.
Eufaula 63, Carroll 23: Kaitlin Peterson scored 25 to lead the Tigers, while Denahria Hicks added 12.
Carroll was led by Ameyah Gray with eight.
Samson 61, Alabama Christian 35: Brantley Edberg led the Tigers with 18 points.
Alli Godwin scored nine, Kinley Johnson 8 and Trinity Jenkins 8 with 14 rebounds.
Geneva 50, Florala 32: The Panthers took the road victory. No details were available.
Abbeville Christian 61, Emmanuel Christian 24: On Thursday, Caroline Armstrong scored 31 to lead the Generals.
Amiyah Govan scored 15 and had nine rebounds and Anna Grace Blalock scored 11.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 47, Daleville 22: Cayden Turvin scored 11 and Baker Hataway 10 for the Rebels.
Northside Methodist 50, Slocomb 18: B. Clements scored 14 for the Knights.
Emmanuel Christian 27, Abbeville Christian 26 (OT): For ACA, D. Turner scored 12 and had 12 rebounds.
