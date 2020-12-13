Prep Basketball Roundup: Dothan boys down R.E. Lee

Dothan defeated R.E. Lee of Montgomery on Saturday, earning a 72-61 win at the Dothan High gym.
The Wolves had good balance as Derrick Fletcher and Thomas Dowd had 16 points each, CJ Shackleford 15 and JD Palm eight points.
Pike Liberal Arts 65, Springwood 62 (OT): The Patriots outscored the Wildcats 11-8 in overtime to take the victory.
Jay Taylor led Pike Lib (5-1) with 16 points and Drew Nelson and Javon Christian both had 15 each and Mario Davenport had nine. The three had eight of the overtime points with Austin Cross adding a 3-pointer.
Varsity Girls
Geneva County 41, Marianna (Fla.) 36: University of Tennessee signee Karoline Striplin had a triple-double to pace Geneva County over Marianna (Fla.) 41-36 at Paxton’s Cats for Cure Tournament Saturday.
Striplin had 14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 blocks and four assists. Charlianna Boutwell had nine points, five assists and four rebounds and Anri Davis had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Dawgs (6-4).
Pike Liberal Arts 43, Springwood 18: Amity White had 14 points and Lakin Harrell had 10 lead Pike Liberal Arts (4-1). Caroline Senn had seven rebounds.
Brantley Christmas Tournament
Brantley boys 56, Ariton 47: Kenuwyn Dixon had 14 points and Westley Person had 13 points and six rebounds to lead Brantley (3-0) to the tournament title
Khaliq Smith added 10 points and Keldrick Brown 12 rebounds for Brantley.
Highland Home boys 75, Elba 67: Highland Home took third place at the tournament, beating the Tigers behind 19 points from BJ Harris, 13 from Terrin Brown and 12 from Cade Tidwell.
Collin Harrison led Elba with 16 points and Byron Burks and John Martin Wilson had nine points each.
Brantley girls 45, Highland Home 43: Gabby Perkins had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Kayden Dunn 16 points and 10 rebounds and Yasmine Upshaw had nine points to lead Brantley (1-1).
Greenville girls 43, Elba 36: Greenville pulled away in the last two minutes.
Jaylyn Baker led Elba with 16 points and Breanna Sanders had 15.
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 51, R.E. Lee 44: Braxton Hornsby had 12 points and Navion Flowers and Jayvis Moton had 11 each to lead Dothan’s win Saturday.
On Friday, the Wolves JV boys beat Smiths Station 52-29 as Josiah Lynn and Moton had 10 points each and Hornsby nine.
