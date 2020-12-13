Prep Basketball Roundup: Dothan boys down R.E. Lee

Dothan defeated R.E. Lee of Montgomery on Saturday, earning a 72-61 win at the Dothan High gym.

The Wolves had good balance as Derrick Fletcher and Thomas Dowd had 16 points each, CJ Shackleford 15 and JD Palm eight points.

Pike Liberal Arts 65, Springwood 62 (OT): The Patriots outscored the Wildcats 11-8 in overtime to take the victory.

Jay Taylor led Pike Lib (5-1) with 16 points and Drew Nelson and Javon Christian both had 15 each and Mario Davenport had nine. The three had eight of the overtime points with Austin Cross adding a 3-pointer.

Varsity Girls

Geneva County 41, Marianna (Fla.) 36: University of Tennessee signee Karoline Striplin had a triple-double to pace Geneva County over Marianna (Fla.) 41-36 at Paxton’s Cats for Cure Tournament Saturday.

Striplin had 14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 blocks and four assists. Charlianna Boutwell had nine points, five assists and four rebounds and Anri Davis had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Dawgs (6-4).

Pike Liberal Arts 43, Springwood 18: Amity White had 14 points and Lakin Harrell had 10 lead Pike Liberal Arts (4-1). Caroline Senn had seven rebounds.