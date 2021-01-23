Prep basketball roundup: Dothan defeats Eufaula

Dothan defeated Eufaula 52-49 in boys high school basketball on Saturday.
Quinton Norton led the Wolves with 15 points, while Toney Coleman scored 12 for Eufaula.
Dale County 69, Slocomb 43: Steven Mitchell scored 16 and Cole Weed 13 for the Warriors. Christian Ross had 10 rebounds.
Slocomb was led by Jaylen Nobles with 14 and Rashawn Miller with 10.
Ariton 61, Zion Chapel 22: Ian Senn led the Purple Cats with 18, while Nate Oliver added 11.
Hayes Floyd scored 10 with nine rebounds and Landon Tyler scored nine with nine rebounds.
Carroll 68, Abbeville 57: Bryson Dawkins scored 29 to lead Carroll, while L.A. Shider followed with 14. Jordan Killings had 12 rebounds.
Abbeville was led by Gabriel Shell with 14 points and Trent Lingo with 10.
Varsity Girls
Carroll 50, Abbeville 48: Zyisha Carson scored 20 in leading the Eagles, while Ameyah Gray scored 13 and Tyazia Newman 10.
Abbeville was led by Ja’mya Glover with 21 and Bre Hardamon with 19.
Slocomb 51, Dale County 25: Ally Price led the way with 14, while Breanna Hatcher scored 12 and Chesnee Aplin nine.
Cheyenne Beasley led Dale County with 10.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian girls win state title: Abbeville Christian junior varsity girls team won its second straight AISA JV title, beating Pickens Academy 28-22 in the finals Saturday after defeating Jackson Academy 37-4 in the semifinals.
In the championship win, Anna Grace Blalock, who was named the tournament MVP, earned 17 points and 10 rebounds. Lyla Carlisle followed with eight points and six steals.
In the first win, Blalock had 26 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Carlisle had five points and eight rebounds. Kayla Dyson added seven rebounds.
Carlisle and Taylor Hudspeth, who excelled on defense on the day, were named to the all-tournament team.
Carroll boys 53, Abbeville 24: Jaquwan McIntosh had 21 points and Lakeith Person nine to lead Carroll.
Kameron Wallace led Abbeville with seven points.
Ariton 44, Zion Chapel 15: Lawson Leger scored 15 and Myles Tyler seven for Ariton.
Dale County 54, Slocomb 23: Jamarvion Scott scored 20 and Michael Coleman 13 for Dale County.
Slocomb was led by Maddox King with 13 and Wyatt Reeder with 10.
FRIDAY
Boys
Wiregrass Kings 83, Evangel Lightning 57: Christian Miller had 19 points and four steals, James Strickland 15 points and Nolan Perry 10 points and five assists to lead the Kings’ conference win. Will Holland delivered six assists.
Girls
East Hill Christian 55, Emmanuel Christian 38: Emma Grace Gurman had 12 points, Ragan Vinson 10 and Paetyn Wheeler eight for Emmanuel Christian in the loss.
Wiregrass Kings 51, Evangel Lightning 14: Tayler Clouse and Lydia Owens earned double-doubles in the win. Clouse had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Lydia Owens 11 points and 11 rebounds plus five steals. Cassidy Perry added nine points and Grace Treadaway eight points and four steals.
Junior Varsity
Wiregrass Kings boys 55, Evangel Lightning 20: Christian Miller had 16 points and Will Holland and Luke Strickland nine each for the Kings. Riley Treadaway had eight rebounds and J.P. Sowell had seven points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds.
Wiregrass Kings girls 31, Evangel Lightning 2: Cassidy Perry had 13 points and Grace Treadaway 10 for the Wiregrass Kings. Anna Ryan Sharp and Treadaway both had four assists.