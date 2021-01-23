Prep basketball roundup: Dothan defeats Eufaula

Slocomb was led by Maddox King with 13 and Wyatt Reeder with 10.

FRIDAY

Boys

Wiregrass Kings 83, Evangel Lightning 57: Christian Miller had 19 points and four steals, James Strickland 15 points and Nolan Perry 10 points and five assists to lead the Kings’ conference win. Will Holland delivered six assists.

Girls

East Hill Christian 55, Emmanuel Christian 38: Emma Grace Gurman had 12 points, Ragan Vinson 10 and Paetyn Wheeler eight for Emmanuel Christian in the loss.

Wiregrass Kings 51, Evangel Lightning 14: Tayler Clouse and Lydia Owens earned double-doubles in the win. Clouse had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Lydia Owens 11 points and 11 rebounds plus five steals. Cassidy Perry added nine points and Grace Treadaway eight points and four steals.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings boys 55, Evangel Lightning 20: Christian Miller had 16 points and Will Holland and Luke Strickland nine each for the Kings. Riley Treadaway had eight rebounds and J.P. Sowell had seven points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds.

Wiregrass Kings girls 31, Evangel Lightning 2: Cassidy Perry had 13 points and Grace Treadaway 10 for the Wiregrass Kings. Anna Ryan Sharp and Treadaway both had four assists.