PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan edges R.E. Lee in overtime

The Dothan boys outscored R.E. Lee 7-5 in overtime, sparked by a key offensive putback, to down the Generals 54-52 at the Dothan High gym Saturday night in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

The game was tied at 47 after Lee missed a shot to win it to end regulation.

The Wolves led by one with less than a minute left in OT when Mehaki Menefee went to the foul line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. He made the first free throw and missed the second, but Thomas Dowd grabbed an offensive rebound and earned a putback to push the Wolves up four. Dothan would lead the rest of the overtime.

The Wolves (9-3, 2-0) were led by Menefee with 20 points and Dowd with 13. Dowd had four of Dothan’s seven overtime points.

Charles Henderson 90, Pike County 46: The Trojans seized command early, building a 23-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and 52-23 at halftime in rolling to the rout.

Twelve players scored for CHHS, led by Austin Cross with 14 points and Jayden Spearman with 13. Bray Jones and Tyler Charlton had 11 points each and Zach Battie had nine for the Trojans, who had 13 3-pointers in the game.

Markelis Hobdy had 14 points and Ian Foster nine points to lead Pike County.

Destin (Fla.) 85, Providence Christian 66: Pearce Boone earned 30 points off 14-of-17 shooting and added 10 rebounds to lead Providence Christian in the loss.

Powell Phillips added 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds for PCS.

Abbeville Christian 63, Glenwood School 50: Connor Hutto had 16 points and Kell Brown 15 points, four assists and four steals for ACA, while JP Sowell added 12 points and Javarese Turner nine points and 11 rebounds.

Florala Classic

Dale County 61, Elba 43: Junior Smith had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Jarmarvion Scott 16 points, Isaiah Griffin had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Nick McCarter nine points to lead Dale County.

JT Coleman and Ty Sieving both had 11 points to lead Elba.

Bayshore Christian 74, Zion Chapel 72 (2OT): Slade Grantham earned 27 points and Jacob Chestnut had 19 as the Rebels fell in double overtime.

Carter Frego had 27 to pace Bayshore.

Cottondale Christmas Classic

Rehobeth 58, Graceville 42: Ramon Norton had 12 points, while Xavion Johnson, Josh Lee and Sellers Gibson all had nine points each for Rehobeth.

Bryson Reynolds led Graceville with 24 points. Curtis Ellis added 10.

Auburn Reindeer Games

Eufaula 54, Bullock County 48: LeKeyveyonte Pugh had 22 points, including 16 in the second half, and Yhonzae Pierre added 18 points to pace the Tigers.

Tony Stallworth Tournament

Brantley 75, J.F. Shields 58: Keldric Brown had 30 points and 21 rebounds and Jackson Mitchell and Jayden Parks had 12 points each to lead the Bulldogs (6-1). Dylan Davis added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Varsity Girls

Dothan 52, R.E. Lee 42: Charisma Doss had 19 points and Reecy Beachum eight to lead Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 3 win over R.E. Lee.

Charles Henderson 49, Pike County 30: KK Hobdy scored 19 points and Madison Ousley added 14 to pace the Trojan win.

Ivy White had 10 to lead Pike County. TaNiyah Green added eight.

Auburn Reindeer Games

Eufaula 46, Lanett 39: Ganielle Palmer had 11 points and seven rebounds and DejiahWilliams had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead Eufaula, which also got 10 points from Iyauna Gordy.

Florala Classic

Elba 44, Laurel Hill (Fla.) 37: A’Lyric Whitfield had 25 points to lead Elba to the win.

Junior Varsity

Destin (Fla.) boys 57, Providence Christian 55: Providence Christian lost on a shot at the buzzer.

Hamp Sanders had 14 points, Christian Sutton 13 and Tyler Sharp 11 for the Eagles.

Glenwood boys 46, Abbeville Christian 41: Shi Crawford had 20 points and Tre Collins nine points and seven rebounds to lead Abbeville Christian.