PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan girls defeat Bay

Monica Morrison had 11 points and Charisma Doss eight to lead the Dothan girls to a 41-22 win over Bay (Fla.) on Saturday night.

Junior Varsity

Dothan girls 34, Bay (Fla.) 7: Ryclaire McCree had nine points, Tionna Edwards seven and Makayla Brown six to lead the Dothan JV girls team, which finished the season with an 9-0 record.

Late Friday

Girls

Cottonwood 41, Wicksburg 34: Saniya Keys had 19 points to lead Cottonwood.

Kelsey Ellenburg had 13 and Mackenleigh Booth had 10 for Wicksburg.

Pike County 45, Opp 18: Ivy White had 14 points and Auriel Moultry eight to lead Pike County to the win.

Boys

New Brockton 58, Daleville 53 (OT): The Gamecocks outscored the Warhawks 11-6 in overtime to take the win.

Matthew Smith had 19 points and seven rebounds, Yassiah Rousseau had 14 points and Anthony Silar had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Gamecocks. Baylon Foster added seven points, five assists and five steals.

Moses McDowell had 23 points to lead Daleville and Jeremiah Moore added 12.

Luverne 75, Zion Chapel 65: Jacob Chestnut had 24 points and Slade Grantham 22 to lead Zion Chapel in the loss.

Cottonwood 81, Wicksburg 69: Jayden Culver had 16 points, Jay Garrett 15 and Kylin Hudson 13 to lead the Bears’ win.

Brantley 65, Kinston 61: Kinston had four players in double figures -- Tripp Hawthorne with 17, Cale Sumblin 16, Reece Hall with 14 and Connor Tew with 11.