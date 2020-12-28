Prep basketball roundup: Dothan girls fall to top-ranked Montgomery Academy

The Dothan Lady Wolves fell to Class 3A top-ranked Montgomery Academy 48-45 Monday afternoon in Elba’s Pea River Christmas Classic.

Amiyah Rollins led Dothan with 21 points and Alexis Hudgens had 12.

Ann Chapman led Montgomery Academy with 12 points and Gabby Ramirez had nine.

Elba 67, Georgiana 57: Four players scored in double figures to lead Elba’s win in the Pea River Christmas Classic.

Jaylyn Baker had 20 points, Makenna Gray 17, Nina Williams 11 and Jayla Gray 10.

The four combined for 24 of Elba’s points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 28-20 to pull away from a two-point lead.

Tenasia Golden had 27 points to lead Georgiana. Alexea Bess added 11.

Citizens Christian girls 57, Wiregrass Kings 30: Lydia Owens had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wiregrass Kings (7-8) in the loss, which eliminated the Dothan team from the Sherwood Christian Academy Christmas Tournament in Albany, Ga.

Boys