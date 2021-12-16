PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan girls stun Class 5A No. 4 Charles Henderson

Amiya Rollins had 20 points and Jayla Franklin 14 as Dothan defeated Class 5A No. 4 ranked Charles Henderson 46-37 in the Mike Miller Classic at Dothan High School Thursday night.
Raven Williams had 14 points and KK Hobdy had 12 for CHHS (4-3).
Paxton (Fla.) 50, Geneva County 40: At the Geneva County Girls Shootout Tournament, the Lady Dawgs fell to Paxton 50-40.
Anri Davis had 20 points for Geneva County (12-7).
Geneva 56, Providence Christian 21: Madison Johnson and Carli Grantham had 10 points each to lead Geneva to a 56-21 win over Providence Christian.
AnnaBeth Townsend led Providence Christian with 13 points.
Rehobeth 57, Houston County 26: Maurissia Walker had 13 points and both Myrical White and Ja’Nya Malachi had double-doubles to lead Rehobeth.
White had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Malachi had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sarah Littlefield added eight points and Madison Mowbray had seven.
Diamond-Ealey Carter had 20 points for Houston County.
Wicksburg 48, Zion Chapel 14: Abby Varner had 23 points, Mia Hatcher 11 and Kara Cox seven to lead Wicksburg.
Elly Sheets had six points and Kaylen McAllister four to lead Zion Chapel.
Elba 60, New Brockton 36: A’Lyric Whitfield had 23 points and Nina Williams 17 for Elba.
Aniya Barkley led New Brockton with eight points.
Samson 56, Daleville 23: Jemma Crocker had 16 points, Paige Norris 12 and Brantley Edberg 11 to lead Samson.
Kiani Schmitz had 16 points for Daleville.
Brantley 51, Opp 23: Kayden Dunn had 20 points and Anna Parker Little had 10 points for Brantley.
Amiya Thompson had eight points, four rebounds and four steals and Haylei Henega a career-high 13 rebounds for Opp (0-5).
Emmanuel Christian 48, Covenant Christian (Fla.) 7: Jaiden Coleman had 12 points and 18 rebounds and Emma Gurman had 13 points to lead ECS over Covenant Christian of Panama City.
Rileigh McDonald added eight points and nine rebounds and Maddie Williams chipped in eight points.
Chilton Christian 44, Harvest Christian 33: Jamiere Womack had 18 points and Leilani Faulk had eight for Harvest Christian.
Varsity Boys
Wicksburg 55, Zion Chapel 44: Dalton Taggart had 23 points and Devontae White 21 to pace Wicksburg (6-5).
Brady Cobb had 16 points for Zion Chapel (9-5).
Freeport (Fla.) 60, Providence Christian 59: Freeport had a three-pointer with five seconds left to defeat Providence Christian.
Jake Lewis had 20 points and eight rebounds and Powell Phillips h ad 15 points and seven rebounds for PCS (3-5 with all eight games with a margin of eight or less points, six by four or less).
Opp 41, Brantley 40: Jabarri Hill had 18 points and JaKanye Mount 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Opp (5-3). AJ Coleman added eight points and five rebounds.
Morell Edwards had 14 points to lead Brantley.
New Brockton 54, Elba 45: Matt Smith and Anthony Silar both had 16 points and Baylon Foster had 10 for New Brockton.
Alvin Henderson had 14 points and Kimdarius Hill had 11 for Elba.
Daleville 66, Samson 39: Brian Beckwith had 23 points, Moses McDowell 14 and Jeremiah Moore 13 to lead Daleville.
Coe Kelly led Samson with 17 points.
Emmanuel Christian 69, Covenant Christian 25: Kyle Kirchhoff had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Luke Wood had 17 points to lead the Warrior win.
Kindrell Fletcher had nine points and seven assists and Tristan Culp had 10 points.
Harvest Christian 58, Chilton Christian 51: Zavier Womack had 28 points, Jacob Miller 19 and A’mear Childree 12 points to lead the Falcon win.
Poplar Springs Shootout
Geneva County 63, Poplar Springs (Fla.) 54: Emmanuel Henderson had 27 points and 12 rebounds and JP Beasley had 18 points, all off six 3-pointers, to lead Geneva County (9-4).
Jacob Shiver had 21 points, all on seven 3-pointers, and McCade Hall 13 points with three 3-pointers part of the production.
Chipley (Fla.) 76, Rehobeth 51: Cayden Turvin had 14 points and Caden Wright had 10 for Rehobeth.
Albert McKinnie had 19 points and Daquayvious Sorey had 18 for Chipley.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg boys 34, Zion Chapel 33: Drew Williams hit a game-winning layup with two seconds left to give the Panthers the win.
Williams finished with 10 points and Liam Ward added eight points.
Elba boys 47, New Brockton 16: Cameron Gray had 11 points as nine Elba players scored.
Dallas Bourne and Chase Ray had five each to lead New Brockton.
Brantley boys 24, Opp 23: Kendrick Welch had eight points for Brantley and Nelson Hall nine points for Opp.
Daleville boys 41, Samson 9: Jihaad Wood had 11 points to lead Daleville.