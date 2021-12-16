PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan girls stun Class 5A No. 4 Charles Henderson

Varsity Boys

Wicksburg 55, Zion Chapel 44: Dalton Taggart had 23 points and Devontae White 21 to pace Wicksburg (6-5).

Brady Cobb had 16 points for Zion Chapel (9-5).

Freeport (Fla.) 60, Providence Christian 59: Freeport had a three-pointer with five seconds left to defeat Providence Christian.

Jake Lewis had 20 points and eight rebounds and Powell Phillips h ad 15 points and seven rebounds for PCS (3-5 with all eight games with a margin of eight or less points, six by four or less).

Opp 41, Brantley 40: Jabarri Hill had 18 points and JaKanye Mount 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Opp (5-3). AJ Coleman added eight points and five rebounds.

Morell Edwards had 14 points to lead Brantley.

New Brockton 54, Elba 45: Matt Smith and Anthony Silar both had 16 points and Baylon Foster had 10 for New Brockton.

Alvin Henderson had 14 points and Kimdarius Hill had 11 for Elba.