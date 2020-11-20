Prep basketball roundup: Dothan Lady Wolves defeat Geneva County

Raymond Bryant led Cottonwood with a game-high 21 points. Mehki Anglin added 15 points for the Bears.

Geneva boys 80, Samson 43: Trevon Kemmerlin had 33 points and Talan Johnson nine to lead Geneva.

Braxton Brooks had 13 point and Jacob Branch eight for Samson.

Charles Henderson boys 66, Highland Home 42: Akeives Short had 22 points, Tay Knox 14 and Cody Youngblood 10 to lead Charles Henderson, which led 17-8 at the quarter and 41-19 at halftime.

Charles Henderson girls 61, Highland Home 10: KK Hobdy had 26 points, Kristian Jackson had 12 and Deanna Goshen nine to lead Charles Henderson girls.

Ashford 90, Houston County 57: T.J. Holston had 21 points, Marquez McKnight 20 and DeChristian Newton 13 to lead Ashford, which had all nine players score.

Zatavian Peterman had 18 and Kahleel Johnson had 11 for Houston County.

Lakeside School girls 56, Wiregrass Kings 16: Tayler Clouse and Lydia Owens both had seven points for the Wiregrass Kings. Owens also had eight rebounds.