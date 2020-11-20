Prep basketball roundup: Dothan Lady Wolves defeat Geneva County

The Dothan Lady Wolves defeated Geneva County 58-55 on Friday night in high school basketball action.
For Dothan, Amiyah Rollins scored 30 points and Jayla Franklin and Alexis Hudgens both had nine points.
Karoline Striplin had 15 points and Jordyn Alston 12 for Geneva County.
Headland girls 43, Slocomb 36: Alexus Neal scored 24 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked six shots for the Rams.
Jayden Blackmon scored 10, had five rebounds and four assists.
Breanna Hatcher scored 11 for Slocomb.
G.W. Long girls 63, Dale County 24: Makenna Long scored 19, Emmaline Hughes 12 and MaLeah Long 10 for the Rebels.
K. Helms scored 17 for Dale County.
Wicksburg girls 33, Rehobeth 32: Abby Varner scored 13 and Kara Cox 10 for the Panthers.
The Rebels were led by Maurissa Walker with nine and Karlie Hughes with seven.
Carroll girls 70, Cottonwood 31: Jordyn Crews had 23 points and Ta’Kahiya Condrey 10 to lead Carroll’s win.
Shelbie Chambers had 20 for Cottonwood.
Dothan boys 62, Geneva County 48: Thomas Dowd scored 19 to lead the Wolves.
J.D. Palm added 14 and C.J. Shackleford socred 10.
Geneva County was led by Emmanuel Henderson with 23.
Houston Academy boys 63, New Brockton 36: Sean Thomas Jones led the Raiders (4-0) with 15 points, while Kamryn Mitchell scored 14 and had 11 rebounds.
Kadyn Mitchell added 10 points and five assists.
New Brockton was led by Damarion Holt with 18 points.
Ariton boys 64, Highland Home 38: Ian Senn scored 16 to lead the Purple Cats.
Landon Tyler scored 14 and had 10 rebounds, while Isaiah Johnson and Kyron Danzy each scored 12. Danzy had 10 rebounds. Hayes Floyd had 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Dale County boys 75, G.W. Long 33: Keshaun Martin poured in 31 points for the Warriors.
Cole Weed added 15 and Derrion Crosley had 11 rebounds.
G.W. Long was led by Avery Roberts with 17 points.
Carroll boys 61, Cottonwood 45: LA Shider had 14 points, Raquille Reed and Takoda McLeod 12 each with McLeod also dishing out eight assists to lead Carroll. Jordan Killings added 10 points.
Raymond Bryant led Cottonwood with a game-high 21 points. Mehki Anglin added 15 points for the Bears.
Geneva boys 80, Samson 43: Trevon Kemmerlin had 33 points and Talan Johnson nine to lead Geneva.
Braxton Brooks had 13 point and Jacob Branch eight for Samson.
Charles Henderson boys 66, Highland Home 42: Akeives Short had 22 points, Tay Knox 14 and Cody Youngblood 10 to lead Charles Henderson, which led 17-8 at the quarter and 41-19 at halftime.
Charles Henderson girls 61, Highland Home 10: KK Hobdy had 26 points, Kristian Jackson had 12 and Deanna Goshen nine to lead Charles Henderson girls.
Ashford 90, Houston County 57: T.J. Holston had 21 points, Marquez McKnight 20 and DeChristian Newton 13 to lead Ashford, which had all nine players score.
Zatavian Peterman had 18 and Kahleel Johnson had 11 for Houston County.
Lakeside School girls 56, Wiregrass Kings 16: Tayler Clouse and Lydia Owens both had seven points for the Wiregrass Kings. Owens also had eight rebounds.
Wiregrass Kings boys 76, Lakeside School 26: Kane Helder and Will Holland both had 14 points and Nolan Perry had 13, while James Strickland added nine points and six assists for the Kings.
Junior Varsity
Carroll boys 55, Cottonwood 18: Jacquan McIntosh had 15 points and Miles Ansley 11 for Carroll.
Houston Academy boys 71, New Brockton 21: Eli Saliba led the Raiders with 17 points, while J.T. Pitchford followed with 11.
Dale County boys 37, G.W. Long 29: Equali McClintock scored 11 and Cla Marshall nine for Dale County.
Brody Walker and Bryson Hughes each scored 10 for the Rebels.
Ariton boys 49, Highland Home 21: Lawson Leger scored 14 for Ariton, while Myles Tyler and Paxton Steed each scored eight.
Ashford boys 61, Houston County 44: Cade Walden had 21 points and Michael McKnight had 15 points to lead Ashford.
Cameron Jones had 17 for Houston County, most of it off five 3-pointers. Jordan Carroll added 11 points and Leonard Mullins 10.
Lakeside School girls 26, Wiregrass Kings 23: Emma Graham had 11 points and six rebounds and Anna Ryan Sharp had seven points and eight rebounds for the Wiregrass Kings.
Lakeside School boys 44, Wiregrass Kings 42: Christian Miller had 15 points and Riley Treadaway 11 points for the Kings. JP Sowell had nine rebounds.
9th grade
Enterprise boys 47, Carroll 32: Jace Himes had 10 points, Wyatt Darlington nine and Keandre Matthews eight to lead Enterprise.
Lakeith Person and Taylen Thomas led Carroll with eight points each.
PREP FOOTBALL
Terrell County 27, Seminole County 6: Seminole County’s bid for a playoff bid in Class 1A in Georgia fell short with a loss to the Green Wave.
Jaheim Jackson rushed for 49 yards and had the lone Indian touchdown. Boris Melton threw for 51 yards on 6-of-13 passing. Lavarius Hutchins had a team-high 56 yards rushing on seven carries.
Seminole County finished the season with a 3-6 record.
