Prep basketball roundup: Dothan Lady Wolves fall in opener

Jayla Franklin had 17 points, Amiyah Rollins had 12 and Alexis Hudgens eight to lead Dothan in a season-opening 61-52 loss at Cairo (Ga.) on Tuesday night.
Ezekiel Academy 54, Emmanuel Christian 36: Emmanuel Christian was led by Emma Grace Gurman with 13 points and five steals and Ragan Vinson with nine points.
Varsity boys
Headland 70, Dale County 55: Keshaun Martin had 31 points and Terrance Green 11 to lead Dale County.
Junior Varsity
Geneva County girls 36, Rehobeth 12: In a Wednesday afternoon game, Geneva County defeated Rehobeth 36-12.
Jada Enfinger had 12 points and Maci Strickland 11 for Geneva County.
Maddie Williams had seven points and Charlee Chandler five for Rehobeth.
Dothan girls 24, Cairo (Ga.) 23: Armony Moore had seven points and Kierra Hambright had six points, including a game-winning basket in the final minute, to lead Dothan.
Junior High
Rehobeth boys 40, Geneva County 24: Cameron Jones and Patrick Banda each had 12 for the Rebels.
Kaden Hutchings had 10 for the Bulldogs.
Opp 7th boys 32, Fleeta 21: D.J. Hines scored 11, Alan Jones 7 and
Hayden Johnson led Fleeta with nine.
