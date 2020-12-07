Prep basketball roundup: Dothan Lady Wolves get by Andalusia

Amiyah Rollins had 19 points and Alexis Hudgens 18 to lead Dothan past Andalusia 62-52 on Monday night in high school basketball action.

Kamari Gay had 13 points and Eryanna Sheridan had 11 for Andalusia.

Wicksburg 45, Houston County 30: Mia Hatcher scored 15 to lead the Panthers.

Kara Cox added nine and Aubrey Bond seven.

Houston County was led by Diamond Ealy Carter with 22 points.

Holmes County (Fla.) 68, Geneva County 64: Karoline Striplin had 30 points, Anri Davis 13 and Charlianna Boutwell 12 for GCHS.

Kinston 55, Opp 30: Addison Musgrove scored 14 and Rena Caldwell 13 to lead Kinston.

Opp was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ariton 38, Rehobeth 35: Zhee Oliver had 16 points and Alexis Johnson and Lexie Willoughby both had nine to lead Ariton.

Brittney Smith and Ja’nya Malachi-Cook had eight points each for Rehobeth.

Slocomb 53, Dale County 12: Madison Ward had 16 points, Ally Price 14 and Breanna Hatcher nine to lead Slocomb.