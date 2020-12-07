Prep basketball roundup: Dothan Lady Wolves get by Andalusia

Amiyah Rollins had 19 points and Alexis Hudgens 18 to lead Dothan past Andalusia 62-52 on Monday night in high school basketball action.
Kamari Gay had 13 points and Eryanna Sheridan had 11 for Andalusia.
Wicksburg 45, Houston County 30: Mia Hatcher scored 15 to lead the Panthers.
Kara Cox added nine and Aubrey Bond seven.
Houston County was led by Diamond Ealy Carter with 22 points.
Holmes County (Fla.) 68, Geneva County 64: Karoline Striplin had 30 points, Anri Davis 13 and Charlianna Boutwell 12 for GCHS.
Kinston 55, Opp 30: Addison Musgrove scored 14 and Rena Caldwell 13 to lead Kinston.
Opp was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Ariton 38, Rehobeth 35: Zhee Oliver had 16 points and Alexis Johnson and Lexie Willoughby both had nine to lead Ariton.
Brittney Smith and Ja’nya Malachi-Cook had eight points each for Rehobeth.
Slocomb 53, Dale County 12: Madison Ward had 16 points, Ally Price 14 and Breanna Hatcher nine to lead Slocomb.
Myesa Kennedy had eight points to lead Dale County.
Lakeside School 52, Ezekiel Academy 27: Emily Nix had 14 points and Sarah Murph nine for Lakeside.
Varsity Boys
Dothan 54, Andalusia 46: CJ Shackleford had 16 points, Quinton Norton 12 and Kolby Reese nine to lead Dothan’s win.
Ezekiel Academy 76, Lakeside School 66: Justice Martin had 20 points, I’Leek Quinn 17 and Jeremiah Bowick 14 for Lakeside.
Houston Academy 67, New Brockton 54: Sean Thomas Jones scored 20 points, 18 coming in the second half, during the Raiders’ victory.
Kadyn Mitchell contributed 16, Corey Campbell 11 and Kamryn Mitchell 10.
New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 20 points and Damarion Holt with 15.
Opp 65, Kinston 51: Erik Mathews scored 24 in leading the Bobcats.
Jaydon Lacey added 20 points and seven rebounds.
For Kinston, Reese Hall scored 13.
Ariton 64, Rehobeth 44: Four players scored in double figures to pace Ariton – Ian Senn and Nate Oliver with 15 each, Hayes Floyd with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Kyron Danzey with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Parker Turner led Rehobeth with 14 points and Kase Keasler added 11.
Junior Varsity
Ariton boys 54, Rehobeth 23: Lawson Leger had 13 points to lead Ariton.
Cade Harrison led Rehobeth with six points.
Opp boys 44, Kinston 40: Jakellus Lane scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Opp.
Kinston was led by Michael Thompson with 14 points.
Lakeside girls 27, Ezekiel Academy 25: Chloe Helms had 18 points to lead Lakeside’s win.
Lakeside boys 45, Ezekiel Academy 37: I’Leek Quinn had 22 points to lead Lakeside over Ezekiel Academy
