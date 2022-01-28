PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan stays alive in 7A, Area 3 win over Prattville

Dothan stayed alive for the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title, beating Prattville 63-48 on the road Friday night.
The Wolves (12-14 overall) improved to 3-2 in area play with a crucial game Saturday night at Enterprise (3-1). Enterprise and Prattville play on Monday in the other remaining area game.
Derrick Fletcher led Dothan in Friday’s win with 15 points. Thomas Dowd followed with 14 and Jamarcus Allen had 12. JD Palm added nine points.
Cottonwood 69, Slocomb 63 (OT): Raymond Bryant had 27 points and Mekhi Anglin had 14 to lead the Bears, who outscored the RedTops 14-8 in overtime.
Cade Birge had 17 points, Rayshawn Miller 16, Brock Hatcher 12 and Jaylen Nobles 10 for Slocomb.
Geneva County 74, Geneva 53: Emmanuel Henderson had 22 points and six steals and J’Quan Broxson earned 21 points and 13 rebounds for Geneva County. Robert Darden added 12 points, all on four 3-pointers.
Noah Johnson had 20 points, Talan Johnson 19 and Avery Perry 14 for Geneva.
Eufaula 74, Abbeville 39: Four players scored in double figures to lead Eufaula – Josh Paige with 17 points, Patrick Screws 16, Rashaad Fry 15 and Toney Coleman 10.
Trent Lingo led Abbeville with 14 points. Tyreek Coleman added nine.
Carroll 63, Dale County 48: Bryson Dawkins had 29 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and Raquille Reed had 10 points to lead Carroll
JoJo Rodgers had 22 points and Andrew Martin 11 for Dale County. Christian Ross had 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
Ashford 83, Houston County 42: Cam Fields had 19 points, Kobe Small 18, Ernest Williams 12 and Stelan Griffin 11 to lead Ashford.
Caden Clark had 13 points and Zy’kevious Neal-Culver 11 for Houston County.
Opp 76, Goshen 35: Jabarri Hill had 22 points and six steals, Zack Hill had 13 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and five blocks and JaKanye Mount had nine points and six rebounds to lead Opp (17-6, 6-0).
JD Burney led Goshen with 12 points.
Elba 43, NMA 34: Chrystyile Caldwell had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Chayse Peterson had 11 points to lead Elba.
Brayden Clements had 12 points to lead Northside Methodist.
Zion Chapel 47, Kinston 41: Brady Cobb had 20 points and Chase Horstman had 10 to lead Zion Chapel.
Reece Hall had 12 points and Cale Sumblin 11 for Kinston.
Central (Hayneville) 94, Barbour County 66: Dy’Qweshon Grubbs had 34 points and Martarius Griggs 14 to lead Barbour County.
Derrick McCall had 30 points and Marquarius Brown had 25 to pace Central.
Emmanuel Christian 55, Calvary Christian (Fla.) 47: Kyle Kirchhoff had 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Kindrell Fletcher had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Emmanuel Christian.
Luke Wood added seven points and Ethan Hand seven rebounds for ECS.
Lee-Scott 69, Lakeside School 28: The Chiefs fell to Lee-Scott. No details were available.
Harvest Christian 62, Cahawba 31: Amear Childree had 21 points, Jacob Miller 19 and Xavier Womack nine to lead the Falcon win.
Varsity Girls
Geneva 56, Geneva County 42: Makaley Boswell had 18 points, Simone Minnifield 11 and Cheyenne Hammock nine to lead Geneva.
Anri Davis led Geneva County with 13 points. Jordyn Alston added nine and Jayden Williams eight.
Eufaula 70, Abbeville 39: Zahria Hoskey had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Brooke Hallman had 12 points and five assists to lead Eufaula, which also got nine points each from Iyauna Gordy and Joyah Peterson.
Bre Hardamon had 16 points and Ja’mya Glover had 15 to lead Abbeville.
Prattville 62, Dothan 48: Amiyah Rollins had 18 points and Jayla Franklin 16 to lead Dothan in the Class 7A, Area 3 loss.
Dejaria Lewis had 19 points and Riley Gange 10 for Prattville.
Headland 44, Pike County 42: Jayden Blackmon had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and Alexus Neal had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Headland.
Emma Grace Broyles added nine points and Makaylah Bradley eight for the Rams.
Kyah Rouse had 18 points and Auriel Moultry 13 to lead Pike County.
Cottonwood 50, Slocomb 23: Saniya Keys had 16 points and Diamond Acree 13 to lead Cottonwood.
Gracie Ward led Slocomb with seven points.
Elba 37, Northside Methodist 31: Nina Williams had 19 points and A’Lryic Whitfield 11 to lead Elba.
Layna Grooms had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Northside Methodist.
Carroll 60, Dale County 27: Ameyah Gray had 29 points, Taliyah Carter 18 and Hannah Lewis six to lead Carroll.
Opp 47, Goshen 18: Vanessa Stoudemire tied a career high with 30 points and added eight steals and five rebounds for Opp (8-10, 4-2) in the Class 3A, Area 4 win. Ashley Kelley added nine points and Amiya Thompson grabbed eight rebounds.
Haylee Sanford led Goshen with seven points.
Kinston 38, Zion Chapel 31: Kelsie Cardwell had 35 points to lead Kinston, highlighted by 17-of-19 free throws, including a stretch of 16 straight made.
Kaylen McAllister had 12 points and Meri Cason Prescott 10 for Zion Chapel.
Barbour County 58, Central-Hayneville 30: Aaliyah Peterson had 16 points and 16 rebounds, Anesia Eutsey 12 points and 11 rebounds and Enasia Ivory 12 points to lead Barbour County.
Lee-Scott Academy 54, Lakeside School 25: Jayden Green had nine points to lead Lakeside.
Addullum Christian 27, Harvest Christian 20: Jamiere Womack led the Falcons in the loss with 13 points.
Junior Varsity
Geneva County 39, Geneva 37: Colin Bass hit 3-of-4 free throws off a foul and a technical foul with 0.7 of a second left to give Geneva County the win.
Tristan Cortes had 12 points and Bass eight to lead Geneva County.
Ja’carious Threat had 10 points to lead Geneva.
Carroll 41, Dale County 30: Lakeith Person had 15 points and Nate Elliott 10 to lead Carroll.
Isaiah Griffin had 12 points and Caleb Rodgers had nine to lead Dale County.
Opp 49, Goshen 19: Reed Adams had 16 points and five rebounds and Joshua Smith had nine points and seven rebounds to lead Opp. Dorian Harris and Daylen Thigpen added eight points each.
Goshen was led by Ahmad Rogers with six points.
Northside Methodist 37, Elba 35: Tyler Quintero had 16 points and Eric Baker had nine to lead NMA.
Jacob Watkins had 11 points to lead Elba.
Cottonwood 31, Slocomb 24: King Campbell had 10 points and Jayden Garrett nine to lead Cottonwood.
Quincy Owens and Gavin Seay had seven points each for Slocomb.
Ashford 39, Houston County 34: Coy Paramore had 12 points and Titus Thomas 11 for Ashford.
Rashawn Mitchell had 10 points to lead Houston County.
Zion Chapel 38, Kinston 23: Mason Stuart had 14 points and Brodie Stinson had eight to lead Zion Chapel.