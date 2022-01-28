PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan stays alive in 7A, Area 3 win over Prattville

Dothan stayed alive for the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title, beating Prattville 63-48 on the road Friday night.

The Wolves (12-14 overall) improved to 3-2 in area play with a crucial game Saturday night at Enterprise (3-1). Enterprise and Prattville play on Monday in the other remaining area game.

Derrick Fletcher led Dothan in Friday’s win with 15 points. Thomas Dowd followed with 14 and Jamarcus Allen had 12. JD Palm added nine points.

Cottonwood 69, Slocomb 63 (OT): Raymond Bryant had 27 points and Mekhi Anglin had 14 to lead the Bears, who outscored the RedTops 14-8 in overtime.

Cade Birge had 17 points, Rayshawn Miller 16, Brock Hatcher 12 and Jaylen Nobles 10 for Slocomb.

Geneva County 74, Geneva 53: Emmanuel Henderson had 22 points and six steals and J’Quan Broxson earned 21 points and 13 rebounds for Geneva County. Robert Darden added 12 points, all on four 3-pointers.

Noah Johnson had 20 points, Talan Johnson 19 and Avery Perry 14 for Geneva.