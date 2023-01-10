PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan wins ninth straight; Enterprise falls to JD

The Dothan Wolves won their ninth straight game, downing R.E. Lee of Montgomery 65-52 Tuesday night at the Dothan gym.

The Class 7A, Area 3 win pushes the Wolves to 16-3 overall and to 4-1 in in area play. Lee fell to 9-6 and 2-3.

Mehkai Menefee had 17 points and both A.J. Porter and Thomas Dowd had 10 points each for Dothan, which had 10 players score.

Jeff Davis 63, Enterprise 54: The Vols broke away from a 34-34 halftime tie by outscoring the Wildcats by five in the third quarter and three in the fourth quarter, while holding EHS to 20 second-half points in the Class 7A, Area 3 games.

Keion Dunlap led Enterprise (9-6, 1-3) with 15 points and Jordan Hines had 14.

Jamicah Adair had 31 points to lead the Vols (15-4, 4-1).

Headland 67, Rehobeth 55: Cornelius Arnold had 17 points, Jaxon Williams 14 and Tylen Williams 13 to lead the Rams (16-5, 2-0) to the Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Jackson Strickland had 14 points and Dontez Martin had 13 for Rehobeth (7-10. 0-2).

Geneva 62, Dale County 58: Evan Griffin had 17 points, Bryce Barton 16 and Talan Johnson 13 to lead Geneva (13-7, 1-1) in a Class 4A, Area 3 win.

Dale County (9-9, 0-1) was led by Junior Smith with 14 points, Nick McCarter with 12 and Isaiah Griffin with 11.

Andalusia 78, Slocomb 53: Andalusia hit 12 3-pointers, including nine in the first half in building a big lead and rolling to the Class 4A, Area 3 win.

Tevin Sigers had 26 points, paced by six 3-pointers, while Tyler Sigers had 13 points and Noah Curry 12.

Cade Birge led Slocomb (10-5, 0-1) with 19 points and Rashawn Miller and Brock Hatcher added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Ashford 68, Providence Christian 53: Cam Fields had 22 points, Pete Reaves 18 and Kobe Small 10 to lead Ashford (11-8, 2-1) in a Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Pearce Boone had 25 points, 17 rebounds and four block shots for Providence Christian (11-7, 1-2) and Charlie Leger had 10 points. Cas Boone added seven points and nine rebounds.

Opp 57, New Brockton 48: AJ Coleman had 19 points, four assists and four steals and both JaKelleus Lane and JaKayne Mount had double-doubles to lead Opp (7-7, 2-0) in a Class 3A, Area 4 contest.

Lane had 15 points and 10 boards and Mount had 11 points and 18 rebounds.

Pike County 58, Daleville 55: Markelis Hobdy had 20 points and Chamarion Brown 19 to lead Pike County (3-7, 1-1 in 3A, Area 4).

Daleville (1-13, 0-2) was led by Isaiah McKenzie with 16 points and Moses McDowell with 15.

Geneva County 66, Wicksburg 32: Omari Holmes and Robert Darden both had 17 points and Darden added six steals to lead Geneva County (11-9, 2-0) in the Class 2A, Area 2 game.

Caden Hutchings added 12 points and KenLi Preyer had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Cottonwood 75, Samson 21: Five players scored in double figures to lead Cottonwood (4-11, 2-0 Class 2A, Area 2), led by Kylin Henderson and Jay Garrett with 15 points each.

Jayden Culver and Anthony Pressley added 11 points each and Cain Campbell 10.

Samson (1-15, 1-1) couldn’t make it two straight wins after snapping a 65-game losing streak on Monday.

Ariton 49, Abbeville 45: Ian Senn had 20 points and seven rebounds, Lawson Leger had nine points and Landon Tyler seven points and 15 rebounds to lead Ariton (12-6, 1-1) in a Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Abbeville (12-6, 1-1) was led by Dylan Crawford with 15 points. Josh Chitty and Ahmed Billins added 10 points each.

Barbour County 54, G.W. Long 42: Dyqwayshon Grubbs had 27 points, six rebounds and four steals and I’leek Quinn had 11 points to lead Barbour County (11-3, 2-0) to a Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Tanner Johnston led G.W. Long (8-10, 0-2) with 27 points.

Luverne 52, Pike Liberal Arts 19: Will Rice had eight points in the Class 2A, Area 4 loss for Pike Liberal Arts (3-14, 0-2).

Jaden Harris and Dee Smith had 13 points each for Luverne.

Elba 74, Houston County 25: All 11 Tigers scored in the win over the Lions, led by Alvin Henderson with 11 points and Jacob Watkins with 10. Both Cameron Gray and Jamal Siler added nine points each for Elba (12-8, 2-1) in the Class 1A, Area 2 game.

Colten Lauminick had nine points to lead Houston County (0-11, 0-2).

Florala 69, Kinston 52: Reece Hall had 16 points, Tripp Hawthorne 14 and Cale Sumblin 11 for Kinston (8-11, 1-2) in the Class 1A, Area 2 loss.

Christian Greasham led Florala (5-4, 1-0) with 22 points. Elijah McMeans had 17 and Rayshon Coleman 16.

Abbeville Christian 52, Lakeside 13: Connor Hutto had 16 points to lead Abbeville Christian (10-6, 1-0) over Lakeside in an AISA Class AA, Region 1 contest.

Girls

Cottonwood 69, Samson 66: Saniya Keys earned 37 points and Keisha Anglin 13 as the Cottonwood girls downed Samson 69-66 in a Class 2A, Area 2 game at Cottonwood.

The Bears improved to 8-5 overall and 2-0 in area play.

Samson (12-4, 0-2) was led by Brantley Edberg with 18 points, Shaylei Mock with 16 and Holly Warren with 15.

Enterprise 42, Jeff Davis 34: Shakayla Flowers had 15 points and Sarah Amos 10 to lead Enterprise, which improved to 13-8 overall and 4-0 in Class 7A, Area 3 play.

Amy Fall had 20 points to lead Jeff Davis.

Dothan 62, R.E. Lee 40: Charisma Doss had 15 points, Ellisia Rambo 13 and Monica Morrison 12 to lead the Wolves (5-11, 3-2) in the Class 7A, Area 3 game.

Charity Fantroy had 15 and Kyla Watts 12 for Lee.

Headland 55, Rehobeth 33: Jayla Franklin had 23 points and Alexus Neal 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead Headland (11-5, 2-0) to the Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Rehobeth (4-7, 0-2) was led by Helen Williamson and Maurissia Walker with nine points each.

Geneva 67, Dale County 7: Kaden Ward and Makaley Boswell had 14 points each and 14 of 15 players scored for Geneva (18-2, 2-0) in the Class 4A, Area 3 win.

Andalusia 52, Slocomb 11: Jaidyn Berry had 14 points and Kelsie Horwath 10 for Andalusia in the Class 4A, Area 3 game.

Lilian Hobart led Slocomb (2-12, 0-1) with four points.

Northside Methodist 51, Bethlehem (Fla.) 45: Dana Cool had 27 points and Addie Forrester had 12 points and 22 rebounds to pace the Knights (13-4) in a non-region game.

Ashford 57, Providence Christian 26: Amiyah Lewis had 21 points and 17 rebounds, Trinity McCree 14 points and seven rebounds and Jakena Curl had 10 points to lead Ashford (13-6, 3-0) to the Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Annabeth Townsend had 12 points to lead Providence Christian (7-8, 0-3).

Abbeville 47, Ariton 19: Ja’mya Glover had 27 points and Bre Hardamon 10 to lead Abbeville (13-5, 2-0) to the Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Ariton (6-7, 0-2) was led by Lizzy Woodfaulk with nine points and Anna Kilcrease with 12 rebounds.

G.W. Long 53, Barbour County 35: Emma Claire Long had 23 points and Ally Whitehead had 19 to lead G.W. Long (13-5, 1-1) in a Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Tamia Peterson and Alliyah Peterson both had 10 points to lead Barbour County (1-1 in area).

Geneva County 68, Wicksburg 34: Jordyn Alston had 25 points, Ebonie Wright 11 and Madison Cady eight to lead Geneva County (16-3, 2-0) in the Class 2A, Area 2 win.

Kelsey Ellenburg led Wicksburg (6-10, 0-2) with 16 points.

Pike County 66, Daleville 20: Sister siblings Amity White and Ivy White had 19 points each and Taniyah Green had 12 for Pike County (11-7, 2-0 in Class 3A, Area 4).

Kiani Schmitz had nine points to lead Daleville (1-10, 0-2)/

New Brockton 50, Opp 48: New Brockton beat Opp for the first time in girls basketball.

Ariana Smith led the Gamecocks (5-8, 2-0 Class 3A, Area 4) with 13 points. Gabby Eubanks and Reese Eddins added 12 apiece.

Opp (4-7, 0-2) was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 21 points and 10 rebounds and by Amiya Thompson with six points and eight rebounds.

Elba 66, Houston County 15: A’Lyric Whitfield had 36 points and Lady Stinson seven to lead Elba (12-4, 3-0) in a Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Diamond Ealy-Carter had 11 points to lead the Lions (0-10, 0-2).

Florala 43, Kinston 31: Kaley Norris had 11 points to lead Kinston (2-13, 0-3).

Lakeside School 48, Abbeville Chiefs 39: Lakeside coach Ricky Ward won in his first game against the team he coached the last seven years, Abbeville Christian, and in his 1,000th career game as coach (772-228 record).

Eliza Eriksen had 20 points, 10 rebounds, Jayden Green had 10 points and Chloe Helms had nine points and six assists to lead Lakeside (7-9, 1-0) the AISA Class AA, Region 1 game.

Ezekiel Academy 30, Wiregrass Kings 29: Olivia Hobson had 12 points as the Kings (7-6, 0-2) fell short in a conference game in Montgomery.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg boys 31, Geneva County 30: Kolt Dickerson had 12 points and Jamien Ward six to lead Wicksburg.

Cecil Maynor had 12 points and Brayden West eight for Geneva County.

Headland boys 40, Rehobeth 34: Connor McKenzie had 10 points to lead Headland.

Russell Ash had 10 points to lead Rehobeth.

Dale County boys 54, Geneva 28: Tyrel Thrower and Maddox Weed had 14 points each and Jayden McGhee had 11 to lead Dale County.

Barbour County boys 43, G.W. Long 32: Raequan Hill had 12 points and Javarius Peterson and Kylan McLeod had 10 points each to lead Barbour County.

Andalusia boys 48, Slocomb 17: Nicholas Peoples led Slocomb with five points.

Levi Wilburn had seven points to lead Andalusia.

Opp boys 42, New Brockton 32: DJ Hines had 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists and Marcell Newsome 10 points, four rebounds and four steals for Opp (7-1).

Cottonwood boys 48, Samson 21: King Campbell had 12 points and Ty Booker 10 to lead Cottonwood.

Abbeville Christian boys 40, Lakeside School 15: Shi Crawford had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Abbeville Christian.

Ezekiel Academy girls 29, Wiregrass Kings 15: Claudia Perry had six points to lead the Kings (6-2, 1-1) in the conference loss.

Lakeside girls 42, Abbeville Christian 29: Addysen Eriksen had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals and Sophie Seaborn had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Chiefs (8-2). Dylin White added eight points for Lakeside.