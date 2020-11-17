Prep basketball roundup: Dothan Wolves open season with easy win

CAIRO, Ga. – Dothan High opened up the season with a resounding 61-15 win over Cairo (Ga.) in boys varsity basketball action on Tuesday.

The Wolves led 42-12 at halftime.

Kolby Reese led the way with 13 points, followed by Kevin Whatley Jr. with nine and Thomas Dowd with eight.

Houston Academy boys 92, Samson 45: Every HA player scored in the game as the Raiders improved to 3-0.

Sean Thomas Jones led the way with 18 points, while Kadyn Mitchell scored 15 and dished out six assists. Braden Phillipps scored 14, Gunnar Smith 13 and Corey Campbell 10. Kamryn Mitchell added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Samson was led by Braxton Brooks with 18 and Jacob Branch with 11.

G.W. Long boys 59, New Brockton 29: Avery Roberts led the Rebels in their opener with 25 points.

Kobie Stringer added 11 and Blayne McDaniel eight.

New Brockton was led by Damarion Holt with 18.

Headland boys 70, Dale County 56: Patrick Burke had 25 points and Tee Hardamon 18 to lead the Ram win.