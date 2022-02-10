PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan Wolves win girls area basketball title

The Dothan Wolves girls basketball team won an area tournament for the second time in three years, defeating Prattville 45-42 in Thursday’s Class 7A, Area 3 title at the Enterprise gym.

It was Dothan’s first title as a Class 7A school in girls basketball. The Wolves won their 2020 crown as a Class 6A member.

Jayla Franklin and Chalice Pittman both hit a free throw in the last 30 seconds to extend a one-point lead to three and the Wolves stole a pass on the game’s final play to preserve the win.

Franklin had 17 points and Amiyah Rollins 12 to pace Dothan (17-10), which moves on a Southeast Regional Tournament game on Wednesday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

DeJaria Lewis had 12 points and Grace Downey had 10 to lead Prattville.

Class 5A, Area 3

Headland 38, Carroll 29: Tournament MVP Jayden Blackmon had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Alexus Neal had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Headland over Carroll in the area tournament championship game.

The Rams (14-5) host Charles Henderson in the sub-regional round on Monday, while Carroll (9-14) travels to Greenville.