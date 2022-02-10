PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan Wolves win girls area basketball title

The Dothan Wolves girls basketball team won an area tournament for the second time in three years, defeating Prattville 45-42 in Thursday’s Class 7A, Area 3 title at the Enterprise gym.
It was Dothan’s first title as a Class 7A school in girls basketball. The Wolves won their 2020 crown as a Class 6A member.
Jayla Franklin and Chalice Pittman both hit a free throw in the last 30 seconds to extend a one-point lead to three and the Wolves stole a pass on the game’s final play to preserve the win.
Franklin had 17 points and Amiyah Rollins 12 to pace Dothan (17-10), which moves on a Southeast Regional Tournament game on Wednesday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
DeJaria Lewis had 12 points and Grace Downey had 10 to lead Prattville.
Class 5A, Area 3
Headland 38, Carroll 29: Tournament MVP Jayden Blackmon had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Alexus Neal had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Headland over Carroll in the area tournament championship game.
The Rams (14-5) host Charles Henderson in the sub-regional round on Monday, while Carroll (9-14) travels to Greenville.
Ameyah Gray led Carroll with 15 points and Taliyah Carter had nine points.
Neal and Emma Grace Broyles earned all-tournament team honors for Headland, while Gracy, Carter and Ryanna Harris were selected from Carroll and Maurissia Walker and McKenna Linder were chosen from Rehobeth.
Class 4A, Area 2
Geneva 44, Straughn 19: Makaley Boswell scored 15 and Simone Minnifield scored 11 and had five steals as the Panthers won the area tourney title.
Class 3A, Area 4
Pike County 59, Opp 27: Amity White scored 24 and Kyah Rouse 18 in the championship win for the Bulldogs.
Opp was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 17 points and eight rebounds and Cuba Wiggins with seven rebounds.
Class 1A, Area 6
Loachapoka 30, Barbour County 23: For the Jaguars, Brakiah Russell and Enasia Ivory each scored six points.
Varsity Boys
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula 82, Valley 50: The Tigers captured the area tournament title as Caleb Paige scored 25 and Josh Page 21.