PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dowd basket in final seconds gives Dothan win over Jeff Davis

Thomas Dowd scored on a step through putback with four seconds left to give Dothan a 68-67 comeback win over 10th-ranked Jeff Davis at the Dothan gym.

The win gave Dothan a leg up on the Vols in Class 7A, Area 3. The Wolves (19-3 overall) are 6-1 in area play, a game up over the two-loss Vols. Dothan can clinch the area title on Tuesday at Prattville.

Jeff Davis led by double digits in the first half before the Wolves rallied for the late dramatic win.

Dowd finished with 19 points, AJ Porter with 13 and Braxton Hornsby 11 to pace the Wolves.

Enterprise 64, R.E. Lee 62: The Wildcats snapped a four-game losing streak, edging the Generals in a Class 7A, Area 3 game in Montgomery.

The Wildcats trailed by a point with a minute left, but Keion Dunlap scored after a steal to put EHS up one. Jordan Hines added a free throw late and the Generals missed a last-second two-point shot as the Wildcats (10-7, 2-4) held on.

Five Wildcats scored between nine and 13 points with Tucker Wadsworth leading the way with 13. Eric Winters had 11, Hines 10 and both Dunlap and Jordan Knight had nine points each.

Providence Christian 43, Northside Methodist 39: The Knights had a chance to tie in the final 10 seconds, but missed a 3-pointer and Providence’s Pearce Boone sealed the Eagle win by hitting 1-of-2 free throws.

Boone had a game-high 24 points and 24 rebounds. Gabe Pemberton followed with seven points and Charlie Leger delivered seven assists for PCS (12-8, 2-3) in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.

Braylen Clements had 15 points and Alden Corbin eight for NMA (6-13, 0-5).

Houston Academy 56, Ashford 45: Kadyn Mitchell led a balanced Raider attack with 16 points during the road win.

Houston Academy improved to 22-2 overall, 5-0 in Class 3A, Area 3 and clinched the area title.

Rod Jackson and Ethan Coachman each tallied 11 points for HA and Cam Dyer scored 10.

For Ashford (13-9, 3-2), Cam Fields scored 15 and Pete Reaves added 11.

Barbour County 81, Abbeville 76: Dyqwayshon Grubbs earned 42 points, 12 rebounds and four steals and I’Leek Quinn had 14 points, nine rebounds and six steals to the 2A No. 3 ranked Jaguars (14-3, 4-0) in the Class 2A, Area 3 game.

Rurtyiaus Ross added 11 points and five rebounds and Lenox Myers chipped in 10 points, five blocks and five rebounds for Barbour County.

For Abbeville (13-8, 2-2), Ahmod Billings had 20 points, Dylan Crawford, Cameron Jones and Josh Chitty 13 each and Jayden Baggett 10 points.

Carroll 73, Rehobeth 46: Takoda McLeod had 23 points, Peyton Plott 17, Lakeith Person 14 and Zavier Womack 13 for Carroll (20-5).

Xavion Johnson had 10 to lead Rehobeth (6-13).

Charles Henderson 73, Greenville 53: Jayden Spearman had 21 points and Austin Cross 11 to lead the Trojans (14-5, 4-0) in the Class 5A, Area 4 win.

Tyler Mallory led Greenville with 28 points.

Eufaula 70, Headland 44: All 10 Tigers scored in the Class 5A, Area 3 game, led by Toney Coleman Jr. with 11 points. Nic Floyd and Yhonzae Pierre followed with 10 each for Eufaula (9-9, 2-1).

Tylen Williams led Headland (17-7, 3-1) with 13 points and Cornelius Arnold had 11.

Geneva 63, Dale County 51: JaCarious Threat had 12 points and Noah Johnson 11 to lead Geneva (15-8, 2-2) in a Class 4A, Area 2 game.

Junior Smith led Dale County (11-11, 1-3) with 18 points.

Opp 70, New Brockton 54: JaKanye Mount led the Bobcats with a big effort of 19 points and 18 rebounds in the Class 3A, Area 4 win which clinched the area title for the Bobcats (11-7, 5-0).

Terry Davis followed with 15 points, while A.J. Coleman scored 14 and Jabarri Hill 11.

Pike County 65, Daleville 53: Michael Walker had 15 points, Markelis Hobdy 14 and JyDerian Burney 13 for Pike County (4-10, 2-3) in the Class 3A, Area 4 game.

Moses McDowell led Daleville (1-16, 0-5) with 26 points.

Geneva County 68, Wicksburg 37: Jose Martinez had 16 points, Robert Darden 15 and Omari Holmes 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Geneva County (14-9, 5-0) in the Class 2A, Area 2 win.

Gabe Glover led Wicksburg (4-15, 1-4) with 13 points.

Zion Chapel 71, Goshen 64: Jacob Chestnut had 26 points and Mason Stuart 16, while the Grantham brothers Slade (junior) and Layton (senior) had 14 and 10, respectively, for the Rebels (11-11 4-2) in the Class 2A, Area 4 win.

Makayel McBryde and Jayden McNabb both had 15 points and KJ Bristow 10 for Goshen.

Elba boys 66, Pike Liberal Arts 37: Cody Gray had 16 points, Cameron Gray 11 and both JT Coleman and Alvin Henderson had 10 each for Elba (13-11).

Will Rice had 13 points and Levi Deboer had eight points for Pike Liberal Arts (3-16).

Wiregrass Kings 63, East Central 39: Aden Spann set a Wiregrass Kings program record of 41 points in the win and Will Holland added nine points in the win.

Girls

Enterprise 53, Lee-Montgomery 33: Shakayla Flowers had 14 points, Sarah Amos 13 and Brooklyn Kemmerlin 12 to lead Enterprise (15-8, 6-0) in a Class 7A, Area 3 game.

Kyla Watts led Lee with 13 points.

Dothan 48, Jeff Davis 33: Monica Morrison had 13 points and Sani Hudson 10 for Dothan (6-13, 4-3) in the Class 7A, Area 3 game.

Northside Methodist 54, Providence Christian 40: Addie Forrester had 19 points and 16 rebounds and Dana Cool had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead NMA (14-7, 2-3) in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.

AnnaBeth Townsend and Laura Faulk had nine points each for Providence (7-10, 0-5).

Ashford 39, Houston Academy 29: Amiyah Lewis scored 17, pulled down 15 rebounds and had five steals as the Yellow Jackets clinched the 3A, Area 3 regular-season title.

Jakenna Curl added 11 points, six steals and seven assists for Ashford (16-6, 5-0).

Houston Academy (10-4, 3-2) was led by Camille Reeves with seven points.

Eufaula 49, Headland 23: Iyauna Gordy had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Ganielle Palmer had eight points as Class 5A No. 2 ranked Eufaula avenged its only loss of the year in a 5A, Area 3 game at Eufaula Friday night.

Dejiah Williams added six points and 15 rebounds for EHS (18-1, 2-1).

Alexus Neal had 15 points to lead Headland (13-6, 3-1).

Charles Henderson 53, Greenville 47: KK Hobdy had 21 points, while Harmony Hubbard, Takeiya Brockton, Deanna Gosh and Madison Ousley all six points for CHHS (10-8, 2-2) in the Class 5A, Area 4 win.

Geneva 63, Dale County 14: Makaley Boswell had 16 points and Cheyenne Hammock 14 to lead Geneva (21-3, 4-0) in the Class 4A, Area 3 win.

Jas Smith had five points for Dale County (3-12, 1-3).

Pike County 41, Daleville 11: Amity White had 13 points and Taniyah Green had 12 to lead Pike County (14-8, 5-0) in a Class 3A, Area 4 game.

Kiani Schmitz had six points to lead Daleville (2-12, 1-4).

New Brockton 50, Opp 38: Ariana Smith had 18 points and both Reese Eddins and Gabby Eubanks had 12 points each with Eubanks also with 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks (6-10, 3-2) in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

For the Bobcats (5-10, 1-4), Vanessa Stoudemire scored 25 and Amiya Thompson pulled down eight rebounds.

Geneva County 58, Wicksburg 44: Jordyn Alston had 14 points, while Charlianna Boutwell and Esme Salazar nine each for Geneva County (18-4, 4-1) in a Class 2A, Area 2 game.

Bella Sellers had 20 points and Kelsey Ellenburg had 12 for Wicksburg (6-13, 0-5).

Abbeville 63, Barbour County 38: Ja’mya Glover had 35 points and Bre Hardamon 13 points and 10 steals to lead Abbeville (15-6, 4-0) in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Barbour County (9-9, 1-3) was led by Enasia Ivory with 11 points.

Zion Chapel 39, Goshen 37: Shea Wambles had 15 points and Riley Bannin had 12 to lead Zion Chapel (2-16, 2-4) to a second straight Class 2A, Area 4 win.

On Tuesday, the Rebels beat Pike Liberal Arts 42-19 as Meri Cason Prescott had 12 points and Wambles 11.

Elba 76, Pike Liberal Arts 18: A’Lyric Whitfield had 28 points and Lady Stinson 16 as all nine Elba players scored.

Rayleigh Carter had eight points and Indi Carter six for Pike Lib.

East Central 48, Wiregrass Kings 17: Mattie Hobson had four points for the Kings (8-8, 1-3) in a conference game.

Junior Varsity

Carroll boys 48, Rehobeth 33: N’Jai Gosha had 24 points and Michael Culver 18 to lead Carroll.

Marcus Cotton led Rehobeth with eight points and Russell Ash added seven.

Geneva County boys 33, Wicksburg 19: Zae Brown had 13 points and Cecil Maynor 11 to lead Geneva County.

Landon Davenport had eight points to lead Wicksburg.

Barbour County boys 44, Abbeville 38: Rae’quan Hill had 15 points and Jay Peterson 11 to lead Barbour County.

Wiregrass Kings girls 38, East Central 36: In a conference game, the Kings (8-2, 3-1) edged East Central behind 18 points from Addie Spann and eight each from Claudia Perry and Mattie Hobson.

Wiregrass Kings boys 41, East Central 20: Brayden Treadaway had nine points and both Alec Spann and Jonathan Treadaway had eight each for the Kings.