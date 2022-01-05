PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys basketball downs Jeff Davis

In a battle of state ranked teams, Class 7A No. 7 Enterprise edged No. 10 Jeff Davis 70-64 in a 7A, Area 3 game at Montgomery on Wednesday afternoon.
Elijah Terry had 24 points and Mykel Johnson 14 to lead Enterprise, which improved to 14-4 overall and to 1-0 in area play.
Jeff Davis girls 47, Enterprise 45: Enterprise fell short against the Lady Vols, falling 47-45.
Jaida Gosha led Enterprise (13-5, 0-1) with 18 points and Daisha Nelson had 10.
Kayla Hall had 17 points and Tatiarra Brown and Jamiricia Roberson 12 each for Jeff Davis (2-0 in area).
Zion Chapel girls 37, Houston County 9: Zion Chapel earned the win in a Wednesday afternoon contest at the Rebels’ new gym in Jack.
Shea Wambles had 18 points and Meri Cason Prescott had 10 for Zion Chapel.
Late Tuesday
Varsity Girls
Ariton 49, Daleville 21: Reagan Tomlin and Nya Allen each had nine points and Allen also earned 10 rebounds for the Purple Cats in the win.
Wiregrass Kings girls 56, Pike Liberal Arts 29: Grace Treadaway had 28 points and Taylor Clouse 11 points and six rebounds to pace the Kings.
Evangel Christian 50, Abbeville Christian 34: Caroline Armstrong had 19 points, five steals and Anna Grace Blalock had nine points and seven rebounds for ACA.
Varsity Boys
Evangel Christian 68, Abbeville Christian 23: Kameron Peterman had 11 points and Javarse Turner seven rebounds for the Generals in the loss.
Junior Varsity
Evangel Christian girls 18, Abbeville Christian 17: Maggie Joiner had 14 points and six rebounds and Amari George had eight rebounds for ACA in the loss.
Abbeville Christian boys 35, Evangel Christian 32: Shi Crawford had 13 points and five assists and Bricen Davis had 11 points to lead ACA’s win.
Ridge Crawford added seven points and six rebounds and Tre Collins had seven steals and six rebounds.
Wiregrass Kings boys 54, Pike Liberal Arts 37: Riley Treadaway had 13 points, five assists, Alec Spann 13 points and Lane Sasser 10 points and six rebounds for the Kings.
