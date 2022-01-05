PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys basketball downs Jeff Davis

In a battle of state ranked teams, Class 7A No. 7 Enterprise edged No. 10 Jeff Davis 70-64 in a 7A, Area 3 game at Montgomery on Wednesday afternoon.

Elijah Terry had 24 points and Mykel Johnson 14 to lead Enterprise, which improved to 14-4 overall and to 1-0 in area play.

Jeff Davis girls 47, Enterprise 45: Enterprise fell short against the Lady Vols, falling 47-45.

Jaida Gosha led Enterprise (13-5, 0-1) with 18 points and Daisha Nelson had 10.

Kayla Hall had 17 points and Tatiarra Brown and Jamiricia Roberson 12 each for Jeff Davis (2-0 in area).

Zion Chapel girls 37, Houston County 9: Zion Chapel earned the win in a Wednesday afternoon contest at the Rebels’ new gym in Jack.

Shea Wambles had 18 points and Meri Cason Prescott had 10 for Zion Chapel.

Late Tuesday

Varsity Girls

Ariton 49, Daleville 21: Reagan Tomlin and Nya Allen each had nine points and Allen also earned 10 rebounds for the Purple Cats in the win.