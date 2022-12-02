PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys defeat Carroll

Enterprise defeated Carroll 65-41 in high school boys basketball action on Friday night.

Jordan Hines scored 18 to lead the Wildcats, while Keion Dunlap scored 16 and Tucker Wadsworth 11.

Carroll was led by Lakeith Person with 11 and Zavier Womack with 10.

Dale County 54, Providence Christian 47: Nick McCarter led Dale County with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Junior Smith scored 11 and pulled down 13 rebounds and Isaiah Griffin had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Eagles, Pearce Boone scored 18 and pulled down 16 rebounds with five blocks.

Powell Phillips scored 11 and had four assists.

Eufaula 77, Abbeville 48: Tony Coleman Jr. scored 21 points, Torus Hill 13, Patrick Screws 10 and Jakori Rump nine to lead Eufaula.

Dylan Crawford led Abbeville with 19 points.

Barbour County 68, Pike County 48: Dyqwayshon Grubbs had 21 points and eight rebounds and Quay Johnson 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Barbour County.

Martarious Griggs added 12 points and five steals and Lennox Myers chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds.

For Pike County, Chamarion Brown had 16 and Markelis Hobdy had 14.

Ariton 57, Daleville 50: Andyn Garris had 26 points, Isaiah Johnson 13 and Ian Senn 12 for Ariton.

Moses McDowell led Daleville with 21 points.

Goshen 55, Samson 45: Goshen defeated Samson 55-45. No details were available.

Wiregrass Kings 63, East Central 33: Christian Miller had 14 points, Alec Spann 13 and both Luke Strickland and Kane Helder had nine points each for the Kings.

Florala 57, Opp 49: For the Bobcats, AJ Coleman scored 13 and Jakellus Lane followed with 12.

Brantley 73, Pleasant Home 66: Leading the way for Brantley was Dylan Davis with 18 points and 15 rebounds, Jayden Parks had 16 points and Lorey Bogen had 11 points.

Varsity Girls

Eufaula 48, Abbeville 37: Ganielle Palmer scored 14 to lead the Tigers.

Jamariona Henderson contributed 11 points with five rebounds and Iyauna Gordy scored nine.

Abbeville was led by Jamya Glover with 20 and Bree Hardamon with 13.

Cottonwood 64, Ashford 35: Leading scorers for Cottonwood were Ariya Tillman with 20 points, Saniya Keys with 17 and Kesha Anglin with 13.

Ashford was led by Jakena Curl with 17 points.

Carroll 52, Enterprise 24: Ameyah Gray scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win for the Eagles.

Taliyah Carter added 11 points and Ryanna Harris scored eight.

Headland 71, Kinston 27: Alexus Neal scored 25 and pulled down 18 rebounds to pace the Rams.

Jayla Franklin also had a big game with 15 points and five steals.

Providence Christian 54, Dale County 27: Annabeth Townsend had a big game scoring with 27 points for the Eagles.

Clara Mixson added 12 points.

Dale County was led by Myesa Kennedy with 12 while Jas Smith added nine.

Ariton 33, Daleville 28: Nya Allen scored 16 and pulled down nine rebounds for the Purple Cats.

Macileigh Bragg had nine points and nine rebounds.

For Daleville, Kiani Schmitz scored 25.

Pike County 67, Barbour County 45: Urriya Berry had 16 points and both Ivy White and Amity White 10 each to lead Pike County.

Tamia Peterson led Barbour County 17 points. Enasia Ivory followed with 14 and Anesia Eutsey had 13.

Samson 51, Goshen 17: Holly Warren scored 12, Brantley Edburg 11 and Emma Sormrude 10 for the Tigers.

Paige Norris pulled down 14 rebounds for Samson.

Amber Vickers and Haylee Sanford each scored six for Goshen.

Opp 57, Florala 48: Vanessa Stoudemire scored 19, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out three assists for Opp.

Cuba Wiggins had nine points and nine rebounds, Amiya Thompson had eight points and 12 rebounds and Bailey Maddox had eight rebounds.

East Central 58, Wiregrass Kings 29: Grace Treadaway led the way for the Kings with 16 points in the losing effort.

Brantley 36, Pleasant Home 15: Leading the way for Brantley was Coco Stamps with 12 points, Jahyia Oliver had nine points with 12 rebounds and Alex Grimes had nine points with 10 rebounds.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise boys 47, Carroll 13: Brady Wadsworth led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Julio Jones and Amare Griffin each scored seven.

Opp boys 52, Florala 22: DJ Hines scored 15, Marcell Newsome scored seven and had six rebounds and Jaymaryon Allen had seven steals.

Pike County boys 35, Barbour County 30: Javarius Peterson had 16 points to lead Barbour County.

Ariton boys 46, Daleville 15: Cooper Murphy had 13 points, Addison Senn nine and Conner Davidson eight to lead Ariton.

Wiregrass Kings boys 40, East Central 24: Alec Spann had 13 points, Jake Thompson 11 and Brayden Treadaway eight for the Kings.

Wiregrass Kings girls 29, East Central 17: Addie Spann led the way for the Kings with 12 points.