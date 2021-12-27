PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys fall in battle of state ranked teams at Huntsville tourney

Class 7A No. 7 ranked Enterprise lost a heartbreaker to 7A No. 2 ranked James Clemens, falling 49-48 in the opening round of the Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville High School on Monday afternoon.
The Wildcats led 33-29 going into the final period but were outscored 20-15 by the Jets, coached by former Auburn basketball star Frankie Sullivan. Free throws were a significant difference as the Jets (10-5) hit 18-of-27 at the foul line, while Enterprise (11-3) made just 9-of-22.
Quentin Hayes led the Wildcats with 13 points. Elijah Terry had 11 points and nine rebounds and Tomar Hobdy had nine points and five assists.
Enterprise faces Madison Academy in a loser’s bracket game at noon on Wednesday. A win and Enterprise plays again at 6:30 p.m. James Clements advanced to play Class 5A No. 1 ranked Lee of Huntsville.
Dwight Madison Classic
Charles Henderson boys 92, Carver (Montgomery) 69: Tay Knox earned 33 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Akeives Shorts delivered 17 points and eight assists to lead Charles Henderson to the win at the tournament in Montgomery.
Ja’Carion Burney 13 added 13 points for the Trojans, who play Sidney Lanier on Tuesday.
Muscogee County Christmas Showcase
Brookstone (Ga.) girls 54, Eufaula 49: Brooke Hallman had 17 points, Iyauna Gordy 11 and Zahria Hoskey had 10 in Eufaula’s loss at the Muscogee County Christmas Showcase at Carver High School in Columbus, Ga.
The Tigers play Harris County (Ga.) today at Shaw High School.
Elba Christmas Classic
Enterprise girls advance: The Enterprise girls advanced to the second round of the tournament after Pike County dropped out of the tournament. Enterprise faces Florala in the second round.
Highland Home girls 50, Elba 41: Nina Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds and A’Lyric Whitfield had 14 points and four steals for Elba in the loss.
Elba plays Greenville Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Greenville lost to Crestview (Fla.) on Monday.
Pea River Christmas Classic
Brantley boys 71, Pike County 52: Jayden Parks had 27 points, Khaliq Smith and both Dylan Davis and Morrell Edwards had 12 points each for Brantley (6-2).
Zeaquan Boyd led Pike County with 32 points.
Highland Home boys 66 New Brockton 39: Anthony Silar had 15 points and Yassiah Rousseau had nine for New Brockton in the loss.
Latregan Cooper had 14 points, Terrin Brown 12 and J.J. Faulk 10 for Highland Home, which pulled away from a 21-14 halftime lead to win by 27.
Elba boys 67, Goshen 19: Four Tigers scored in double figures, led by Alvin Henderson with 17 points, Jordan Marek with 15, Bryon Burks with 14 and Chrystyile Caldwell had 11.
Jayden Williams led Goshen with 16 points.
Red Level Christmas Tournament
Straughn boys 58, Opp 53: Terry Davis had 13 points and Jabarri Hill 10 points for Opp, which also got nine points and 10 rebounds from Zach Hill and nine points, five rebounds and five assists from AJ Coleman.
Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout
Pike Liberal Arts boys 53, Forsyth Central (Ga.) 40: Darryl Lee scored 14 points, all in the second half, and Austin Cross added 11 to lead the Patriot win.
Drew Nelson had nine points, all of three 3-pointers, and Mario Davenport added eight points.
Pike Liberal Arts plays the Starr’s Mills (Ga.)-Navarre (Fla.) winner on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Johnny Shoemaker Invitational
Abbeville Christian, Lakeside boys fall: Abbeville Christian and Lakeside lost in opening-round games of the Johnny Shoemaker Invitational on Monday night at Lakeside.
ACA fell to Ezekiel Academy 70-47 and the host Chiefs lost to Bethlehem (Fla.) 62-40.