PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys fall in battle of state ranked teams at Huntsville tourney

Class 7A No. 7 ranked Enterprise lost a heartbreaker to 7A No. 2 ranked James Clemens, falling 49-48 in the opening round of the Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville High School on Monday afternoon.

The Wildcats led 33-29 going into the final period but were outscored 20-15 by the Jets, coached by former Auburn basketball star Frankie Sullivan. Free throws were a significant difference as the Jets (10-5) hit 18-of-27 at the foul line, while Enterprise (11-3) made just 9-of-22.

Quentin Hayes led the Wildcats with 13 points. Elijah Terry had 11 points and nine rebounds and Tomar Hobdy had nine points and five assists.

Enterprise faces Madison Academy in a loser’s bracket game at noon on Wednesday. A win and Enterprise plays again at 6:30 p.m. James Clements advanced to play Class 5A No. 1 ranked Lee of Huntsville.

Dwight Madison Classic

Charles Henderson boys 92, Carver (Montgomery) 69: Tay Knox earned 33 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Akeives Shorts delivered 17 points and eight assists to lead Charles Henderson to the win at the tournament in Montgomery.