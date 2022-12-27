PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys fall to Central-Phenix City

The Enterprise boys basketball team fell to host Central of Phenix City 76-70 in the first night of the Central-Phenix City Classic on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats face Russell County in Wednesday’s final night of the round-robin two-night tournament.

In Tuesday’s loss, the Wildcats had four players score in double figures, led by Tucker Wadsworth with 16 points. Mykel Johnson and Dylan Baldwin both had 12 points and Keion Dunlap 11.

Pea River Christmas Classic

Boys

Elba 75, Emmanuel Christian 33: All nine Tigers scored in the win, led by Jacob Watkins with 15 points and Cameron Gray with 13. Cody Gray added nine points.

Logan McNeil led Emmanuel Christian with 14 points and Grayson Ellison followed with eight.

Goshen 58, Pike Liberal Arts 54: JD Burney had 14 points, Makayel McBride 12 and Szemerick Andrews 10 to lead Goshen.

Slade Renfroe had 15 points and Chase DeBoer 14 for Pike Liberal Arts.

Brantley 67, New Brockton 40: Leading the way for Brantley was Jayden Parks with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Dylan Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Keldric Brown had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Girls

Elba 49, New Brockton 44: A’lyric Whitfield had 16 points, Tajah Purvis 10 and Nyasia McCollough nine to lead Elba in the Pea River Classic.

Ariana Smith had 19 points and Gabby Eubanks 14 to lead New Brockton.