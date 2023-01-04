PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys fall to Jeff Davis in Class 7A, Area 3 game

Defending Class 7A state champion Enterprise fell at home to Jeff Davis 64-55 in a 7A, Area 3 game on Wednesday night at Wildcat Arena.

The outcome drops EHS to 9-4 and 1-1 as it prepares to play rival Dothan at Wildcat Arena on Friday. The Vols improve to 12-4 and 3-1.

The game was tied at 17 after one quarter before Jeff Davis seized a 38-32 halftime lead and a 53-43 lead after three quarters.

Jordan Hines led Enterprise with 17 points.

Eufaula 69, Rehobeth 32: Toney Coleman Jr. had 21 points, Patrick Screws 11 and both Javion Bowick and Jakari Rump had 10 each to lead Eufaula (7-7, 1-1) in the Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Jackson Strickland led Rehobeth (6-8, 0-1) with seven points and Josh Lee had six.

Charles Henderson 87, Greenville 61: The Trojans opened Class 5A, Area 4 area play with an 87-61 win at Greenville on Wednesday night.

Austin Cross led Charles Henderson (10-5, 1-0) with 31 points. Jayden Spearman followed with 18 and Tyler Carlton had 16 as 11 Trojans scored in the win.

Tyler Mallory and JJ Washington had 16 each for Greenville and Soquan Miles added 14.

Kinston 52, Elba 37: Cale Sumblin had 15 points, Connor Tew 14 and Tripp Hawthorne 11 to lead Kinston (8-9, 1-0) to the Class 1A, Area 2 win at Elba.

Jacob Watkins led Elba (10-8, 0-1) with eight points and Ty Sieving and Cameron Gray had seven each.

Girls

Enterprise 56, Jeff Davis 26: Sarah Amos had 25 points and Brooklyn Kemmerlin 15 to lead Enterprise (11-8, 2-0) to the Class 7A, Area 3 win.

Ariana Abner led Jeff Davis with seven points.

Eufaula 65, Rehobeth 25: Ganielle Palmer had 17 points, Iyauna Gordy 12 points and Quannesia Walton had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Eufaula (15-0, 1-0), which also got 11 rebounds from Jamariona Henderson in the Class 5A, Area 3 game.

Rehobeth (2-6, 0-1) was led by Myrical White with seven points.

Elba 61, Kinston 13: A’Lyric Whitfield had 30 points and Kendra Juarez eight to lead Elba.

Rachel Hall led Kinston with six points.