PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys win two at Huntsville tournament

Quentin Hayes had 20 points and five rebounds and Elijah Terry had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Enterprise in an early afternoon 62-39 win over Madison Academy in the Huntsville City Classic on Tuesday.

The Wildcats won their second game of the day late Tuesday at the Huntsville City Classic, beating Anniston 70-43.

The win pushes the Wildcats into the tournament fifth-place game on Wednesday at noon against Buckhorn.

Keion Dunlap had 16 points, Quentin Hayes had 14 and Elijah Terry 10 to lead Enterprise (12-3) against Anniston. Terry also had nine rebounds and five steals and Hayes six rebounds for EHS.

Elba Christmas Classic

Enterprise girls 53, Florala 46: Dashia Nelson had 20 points, Jaida Gosha 14 and Joye Anderson 14 as Enterprise advanced to Wednesday’s tournament championship.

Greenville girls 72, Elba 54: Sunita Oliver scored 36 points to pace Greenville’s win.

A’Lyric Whitfield had 24 points and Nina Williams had 12 points to lead Elba.

Pea River Classic