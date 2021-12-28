PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys win two at Huntsville tournament

Quentin Hayes had 20 points and five rebounds and Elijah Terry had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Enterprise in an early afternoon 62-39 win over Madison Academy in the Huntsville City Classic on Tuesday.
The Wildcats won their second game of the day late Tuesday at the Huntsville City Classic, beating Anniston 70-43.
The win pushes the Wildcats into the tournament fifth-place game on Wednesday at noon against Buckhorn.
Keion Dunlap had 16 points, Quentin Hayes had 14 and Elijah Terry 10 to lead Enterprise (12-3) against Anniston. Terry also had nine rebounds and five steals and Hayes six rebounds for EHS.
Elba Christmas Classic
Enterprise girls 53, Florala 46: Dashia Nelson had 20 points, Jaida Gosha 14 and Joye Anderson 14 as Enterprise advanced to Wednesday’s tournament championship.
Greenville girls 72, Elba 54: Sunita Oliver scored 36 points to pace Greenville’s win.
A’Lyric Whitfield had 24 points and Nina Williams had 12 points to lead Elba.
Pea River Classic
Elba boys 54, New Brockton 48: Chrystyile Caldwell had 22 points and Byron Burks 15 to lead Elba.
Yassiah Rousseau had 17 points and Matt Smith 14 for New Brockton.
Brantley boys 72, Goshen 25: Keldrick Brown scored 18 and had 10 rebounds for Brantley.
Red Level Christmas Tournament
Opp boys 45, Monroe County 44: Terry Davis led the Bobcats with 15 points, while Jabarri Hill scored 10 and Zach Hill had 12 rebounds.
Milton Johnson Optimist Shootout
Kinston boys 46, Sneads (Fla.) 30: Connor Tew had 16 points and Tripp Hawthorne 12 to lead Kinston’s win.
Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout
Pike Liberal Art boys 65, Navarre (Fla.) 61: The Patriots advanced to the tournament semifinals by edging Navarre.
Pike Lib plays Blount (Tenn.) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
In Tuesday’s win, Austin Cross had 23 points, Drew Nelson had 18, Darryl Lee 11 and Mario Davenport nine for Pike Lib. Cross hit five 3-pointers and Nelson and Lee hits two each.
Ricky Ward Invitational
Lakeside school girls 48, Quitman County (Ga.) 27: Chloe Helms had 19 points and Rebecca Neville and Eliza Eriksen both had eight points with all of the points coming in the first half of Lakeside’s win.
Lakeside, which advanced to the tournament championship against Edgewood on Wednesday, lead 38-7 at halftime.
Edgewood Academy 60, Abbeville Christian 45: Carolyn Armstrong had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Anna Grace Blalock had 10 rebounds and five steals for ACA, which plays Quitman County (Ga.) in the tournament consolation game on Wednesday.
Johnny Shoemaker Invitational
Lakeside School 53, Abbeville Christian 50: In a de facto fifth-place game, Lakeside edged ACA 53-50.
For Abbeville Christina, Kameron Peterman had 19 points and eight rebounds and Conner Hutto had 11 points. Javon Turner added nine points and eight rebounds.