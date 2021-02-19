Prep Basketball Roundup: Enterprise downs Davidson; advances to regional finals

Geneva (17-8) advances to play in the regional finals Monday at 11 a.m. against the Booker T. Washington-Alabama Christian winner.

Damion Kemmerlin had 21 points, Trevon Kemmerlin 16, Tyrese McIntrye had 13 and Noah Johnson had 11.

Darrius Ellis led Dallas County with 26 points and Michael Ervin had 14.

Class 3A

Dadeville 57, Houston Academy 48: The Raiders couldn’t stop Dadeville big man PJ Eason, who dominated on both ends to power the visiting Tigers to the win.

Eason had 25 points on offense and clogged up the middle on defense.

Dadeville led 18-12 at the quarter break and extended the margin to 30-22 at the half, thanks to a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Raiders couldn’t recover.

Gunnar Smith led HA with 19 points, most off five 3-pointers. Kadyn Mitchell had 10.

Houston Academy finishes the season 16-10.

Montgomery Catholic 71, Wicksburg 61: The Panthers fell behind 44-25 at halftime and couldn’t recover in falling to the Knights at home.