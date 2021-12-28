PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise gets win in Huntsville tourney

Quentin Hayes had 20 points and five rebounds and Elijah Terry had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Enterprise in an early afternoon 62-39 win over Madison Academy in the Huntsville City Classic on Tuesday.

The Wildcats moved into an evening game against the Bob Jones-Anniston winner.

Elba Christmas Classic

Enterprise girls 53, Florala 46: Dashia Nelson had 20 points, Jaida Gosha 14 and Joye Anderson 14 as Enterprise advanced to Wednesday’s tournament championship.

Brantley boys 72, Goshen 25: Keldrick Brown scored 18 and had 10 rebounds for Brantley.

Red Level Christmas Tournament

Opp boys 45, Monroe County 44: Terry Davis led the Bobcats with 15 points, while Jabarri Hill scored 1- and Zach Hill had 12 rebounds.

Milton Johnson Optimist Shootout

Kinston boys 46, Sneads (Fla.) 30: Connor Tew had 16 points and Tripp Hawthorne 12 to lead Kinston’s win.